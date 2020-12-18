Patient Monitoring Accessories Market 2020: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2020-2026 | Medtronic plc, GE Healthcare(GE), Nihon Kohden Corporation

“

The report titled Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Patient Monitoring Accessories report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Patient Monitoring Accessories report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic plc, GE Healthcare(GE), Nihon Kohden Corporation, Masimo, Welch Allyn Inc.(Hillrom), LifeScan Inc(Platinum Equity), Honeywell, LifeCare Solutions, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, 3M Health Care(3M), Ambu A/S, CONMED Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: SpO2 Sensors

Blood Pressure Cuffs

Brain Monitoring System Sensors

Neuromuscular Transmission Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Healthcare

Others



The Patient Monitoring Accessories Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Patient Monitoring Accessories market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Patient Monitoring Accessories industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Patient Monitoring Accessories market?

Table of Contents:

1 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Overview

1.1 Patient Monitoring Accessories Product Overview

1.2 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Segment by Product

1.2.1 SpO2 Sensors

1.2.2 Blood Pressure Cuffs

1.2.3 Brain Monitoring System Sensors

1.2.4 Neuromuscular Transmission Sensors

1.2.5 Temperature Sensors

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size by Product (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size Overview by Product (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Historic Market Size Review by Product (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share Breakdown by Product (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Product (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Product (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size Forecast by Product (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share Breakdown by Product (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Product (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Product (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Product (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Breakdown by Product (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Breakdown by Product (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Breakdown by Product (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Breakdown by Product (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Breakdown by Product (2015-2020)

2 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Patient Monitoring Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Patient Monitoring Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Patient Monitoring Accessories as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Patient Monitoring Accessories Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Patient Monitoring Accessories Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories by End Users

4.1 Patient Monitoring Accessories Segment by End Users

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Clinics

4.1.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

4.1.4 Home Healthcare

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales by End Users: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Historic Sales by End Users (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Patient Monitoring Accessories Forecasted Sales by End Users (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size by End Users

4.5.1 North America Patient Monitoring Accessories by End Users

4.5.2 Europe Patient Monitoring Accessories by End Users

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Patient Monitoring Accessories by End Users

4.5.4 Latin America Patient Monitoring Accessories by End Users

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring Accessories by End Users

5 North America Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring Accessories Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Patient Monitoring Accessories Business

10.1 Medtronic plc

10.1.1 Medtronic plc Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medtronic plc Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Medtronic plc Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Medtronic plc Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.1.5 Medtronic plc Recent Developments

10.2 GE Healthcare(GE)

10.2.1 GE Healthcare(GE) Corporation Information

10.2.2 GE Healthcare(GE) Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 GE Healthcare(GE) Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Medtronic plc Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.2.5 GE Healthcare(GE) Recent Developments

10.3 Nihon Kohden Corporation

10.3.1 Nihon Kohden Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nihon Kohden Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Nihon Kohden Corporation Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nihon Kohden Corporation Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.3.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation Recent Developments

10.4 Masimo

10.4.1 Masimo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Masimo Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Masimo Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Masimo Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.4.5 Masimo Recent Developments

10.5 Welch Allyn Inc.(Hillrom)

10.5.1 Welch Allyn Inc.(Hillrom) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Welch Allyn Inc.(Hillrom) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Welch Allyn Inc.(Hillrom) Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Welch Allyn Inc.(Hillrom) Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.5.5 Welch Allyn Inc.(Hillrom) Recent Developments

10.6 LifeScan Inc(Platinum Equity)

10.6.1 LifeScan Inc(Platinum Equity) Corporation Information

10.6.2 LifeScan Inc(Platinum Equity) Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 LifeScan Inc(Platinum Equity) Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 LifeScan Inc(Platinum Equity) Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.6.5 LifeScan Inc(Platinum Equity) Recent Developments

10.7 Honeywell

10.7.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.7.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Honeywell Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Honeywell Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.7.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

10.8 LifeCare Solutions

10.8.1 LifeCare Solutions Corporation Information

10.8.2 LifeCare Solutions Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 LifeCare Solutions Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 LifeCare Solutions Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.8.5 LifeCare Solutions Recent Developments

10.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.9.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.9.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Developments

10.10 Omron

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Patient Monitoring Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Omron Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Omron Recent Developments

10.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

10.11.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Corporation Information

10.11.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Recent Developments

10.12 3M Health Care(3M)

10.12.1 3M Health Care(3M) Corporation Information

10.12.2 3M Health Care(3M) Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 3M Health Care(3M) Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 3M Health Care(3M) Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.12.5 3M Health Care(3M) Recent Developments

10.13 Ambu A/S

10.13.1 Ambu A/S Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ambu A/S Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Ambu A/S Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Ambu A/S Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.13.5 Ambu A/S Recent Developments

10.14 CONMED Corporation

10.14.1 CONMED Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 CONMED Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 CONMED Corporation Patient Monitoring Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 CONMED Corporation Patient Monitoring Accessories Products Offered

10.14.5 CONMED Corporation Recent Developments

11 Patient Monitoring Accessories Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Patient Monitoring Accessories Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Patient Monitoring Accessories Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Patient Monitoring Accessories Industry Trends

11.4.2 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Drivers

11.4.3 Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”