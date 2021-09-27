Patient Lifters Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Invacare, Antano Group, Savion Industries

“

The report titled Global Patient Lifters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Patient Lifters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Patient Lifters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Patient Lifters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Patient Lifters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Patient Lifters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Patient Lifters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Patient Lifters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Patient Lifters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Patient Lifters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Patient Lifters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Patient Lifters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Invacare, Antano Group, Savion Industries, ORTHOS XXI, Indeelift, FRANCE REVAL, Mangar International, Apex Health Care, Benmor Medical, DOLSAN MEDICAL, Meyra, Etac, KSP Italia

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hydraulic Patient Lift

Manual Patient Lift

Electric Patient Lift



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Medical



The Patient Lifters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Patient Lifters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Patient Lifters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Patient Lifters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Patient Lifters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Patient Lifters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Patient Lifters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Patient Lifters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Patient Lifters Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Patient Lifters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hydraulic Patient Lift

1.2.3 Manual Patient Lift

1.2.4 Electric Patient Lift

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Patient Lifters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Medical

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Patient Lifters Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Patient Lifters Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Patient Lifters Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Patient Lifters, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Patient Lifters Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Patient Lifters Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Patient Lifters Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Patient Lifters Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Patient Lifters Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Patient Lifters Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Patient Lifters Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Patient Lifters Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Patient Lifters Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Patient Lifters Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Patient Lifters Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Patient Lifters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Patient Lifters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Patient Lifters Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Patient Lifters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Patient Lifters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Patient Lifters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Patient Lifters Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Patient Lifters Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Patient Lifters Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Patient Lifters Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Patient Lifters Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Patient Lifters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Patient Lifters Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Patient Lifters Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Patient Lifters Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Patient Lifters Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Patient Lifters Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Patient Lifters Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Patient Lifters Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Patient Lifters Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Patient Lifters Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 USA by Players, Type and Application

6.1 USA Patient Lifters Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 USA Patient Lifters Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 USA Patient Lifters Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 USA Patient Lifters Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 USA Patient Lifters Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 USA Top Patient Lifters Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 USA Top Patient Lifters Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 USA Patient Lifters Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 USA Patient Lifters Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 USA Patient Lifters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 USA Patient Lifters Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 USA Patient Lifters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 USA Patient Lifters Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 USA Patient Lifters Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 USA Patient Lifters Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 USA Patient Lifters Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 USA Patient Lifters Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 USA Patient Lifters Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 USA Patient Lifters Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 USA Patient Lifters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 USA Patient Lifters Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 USA Patient Lifters Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 USA Patient Lifters Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Patient Lifters Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Patient Lifters Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Patient Lifters Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Patient Lifters Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Patient Lifters Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Patient Lifters Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Patient Lifters Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Patient Lifters Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Patient Lifters Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Patient Lifters Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Patient Lifters Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Patient Lifters Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Invacare

12.1.1 Invacare Corporation Information

12.1.2 Invacare Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Invacare Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Invacare Patient Lifters Products Offered

12.1.5 Invacare Recent Development

12.2 Antano Group

12.2.1 Antano Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Antano Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Antano Group Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Antano Group Patient Lifters Products Offered

12.2.5 Antano Group Recent Development

12.3 Savion Industries

12.3.1 Savion Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Savion Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Savion Industries Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Savion Industries Patient Lifters Products Offered

12.3.5 Savion Industries Recent Development

12.4 ORTHOS XXI

12.4.1 ORTHOS XXI Corporation Information

12.4.2 ORTHOS XXI Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ORTHOS XXI Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ORTHOS XXI Patient Lifters Products Offered

12.4.5 ORTHOS XXI Recent Development

12.5 Indeelift

12.5.1 Indeelift Corporation Information

12.5.2 Indeelift Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Indeelift Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Indeelift Patient Lifters Products Offered

12.5.5 Indeelift Recent Development

12.6 FRANCE REVAL

12.6.1 FRANCE REVAL Corporation Information

12.6.2 FRANCE REVAL Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 FRANCE REVAL Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 FRANCE REVAL Patient Lifters Products Offered

12.6.5 FRANCE REVAL Recent Development

12.7 Mangar International

12.7.1 Mangar International Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mangar International Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mangar International Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mangar International Patient Lifters Products Offered

12.7.5 Mangar International Recent Development

12.8 Apex Health Care

12.8.1 Apex Health Care Corporation Information

12.8.2 Apex Health Care Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Apex Health Care Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Apex Health Care Patient Lifters Products Offered

12.8.5 Apex Health Care Recent Development

12.9 Benmor Medical

12.9.1 Benmor Medical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Benmor Medical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Benmor Medical Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Benmor Medical Patient Lifters Products Offered

12.9.5 Benmor Medical Recent Development

12.10 DOLSAN MEDICAL

12.10.1 DOLSAN MEDICAL Corporation Information

12.10.2 DOLSAN MEDICAL Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 DOLSAN MEDICAL Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 DOLSAN MEDICAL Patient Lifters Products Offered

12.10.5 DOLSAN MEDICAL Recent Development

12.11 Invacare

12.11.1 Invacare Corporation Information

12.11.2 Invacare Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Invacare Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Invacare Patient Lifters Products Offered

12.11.5 Invacare Recent Development

12.12 Etac

12.12.1 Etac Corporation Information

12.12.2 Etac Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Etac Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Etac Products Offered

12.12.5 Etac Recent Development

12.13 KSP Italia

12.13.1 KSP Italia Corporation Information

12.13.2 KSP Italia Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 KSP Italia Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 KSP Italia Products Offered

12.13.5 KSP Italia Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Patient Lifters Industry Trends

13.2 Patient Lifters Market Drivers

13.3 Patient Lifters Market Challenges

13.4 Patient Lifters Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Patient Lifters Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

