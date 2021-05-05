Patient Lifters Market 2021 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027 | Invacare, Antano Group, Savion Industries

“

The report titled Global Patient Lifters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Patient Lifters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Patient Lifters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Patient Lifters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Patient Lifters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Patient Lifters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Patient Lifters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Patient Lifters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Patient Lifters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Patient Lifters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Patient Lifters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Patient Lifters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Invacare, Antano Group, Savion Industries, ORTHOS XXI, Indeelift, FRANCE REVAL, Mangar International, Apex Health Care, Benmor Medical, DOLSAN MEDICAL, Meyra, Etac, KSP Italia

Market Segmentation by Product: Hydraulic Patient Lift

Manual Patient Lift

Electric Patient Lift



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Medical



The Patient Lifters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Patient Lifters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Patient Lifters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Patient Lifters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Patient Lifters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Patient Lifters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Patient Lifters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Patient Lifters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Patient Lifters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hydraulic Patient Lift

1.2.3 Manual Patient Lift

1.2.4 Electric Patient Lift

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Patient Lifters Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Medical

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Patient Lifters Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Patient Lifters Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Patient Lifters Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Patient Lifters Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Patient Lifters Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Patient Lifters Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Patient Lifters Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Patient Lifters Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Patient Lifters Industry Trends

2.5.1 Patient Lifters Market Trends

2.5.2 Patient Lifters Market Drivers

2.5.3 Patient Lifters Market Challenges

2.5.4 Patient Lifters Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Patient Lifters Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Patient Lifters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Patient Lifters Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Patient Lifters by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Patient Lifters Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Patient Lifters Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Patient Lifters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Patient Lifters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Patient Lifters as of 2020)

3.4 Global Patient Lifters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Patient Lifters Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Patient Lifters Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Patient Lifters Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Patient Lifters Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Patient Lifters Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Patient Lifters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Patient Lifters Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Patient Lifters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Patient Lifters Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Patient Lifters Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Patient Lifters Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Patient Lifters Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Patient Lifters Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Patient Lifters Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Patient Lifters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Patient Lifters Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Patient Lifters Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Patient Lifters Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Patient Lifters Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Patient Lifters Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Patient Lifters Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Patient Lifters Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Patient Lifters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Patient Lifters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Patient Lifters Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Patient Lifters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Patient Lifters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Patient Lifters Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Patient Lifters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Patient Lifters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Patient Lifters Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Patient Lifters Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Patient Lifters Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Patient Lifters Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Patient Lifters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Patient Lifters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Patient Lifters Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Patient Lifters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Patient Lifters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Patient Lifters Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Patient Lifters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Patient Lifters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 UK

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Patient Lifters Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Patient Lifters Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Patient Lifters Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Patient Lifters Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Patient Lifters Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Patient Lifters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Patient Lifters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Patient Lifters Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Patient Lifters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Patient Lifters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Patient Lifters Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Patient Lifters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Patient Lifters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Lifters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Invacare

11.1.1 Invacare Corporation Information

11.1.2 Invacare Overview

11.1.3 Invacare Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Invacare Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.1.5 Invacare Patient Lifters SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Invacare Recent Developments

11.2 Antano Group

11.2.1 Antano Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Antano Group Overview

11.2.3 Antano Group Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Antano Group Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.2.5 Antano Group Patient Lifters SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Antano Group Recent Developments

11.3 Savion Industries

11.3.1 Savion Industries Corporation Information

11.3.2 Savion Industries Overview

11.3.3 Savion Industries Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Savion Industries Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.3.5 Savion Industries Patient Lifters SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Savion Industries Recent Developments

11.4 ORTHOS XXI

11.4.1 ORTHOS XXI Corporation Information

11.4.2 ORTHOS XXI Overview

11.4.3 ORTHOS XXI Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 ORTHOS XXI Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.4.5 ORTHOS XXI Patient Lifters SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 ORTHOS XXI Recent Developments

11.5 Indeelift

11.5.1 Indeelift Corporation Information

11.5.2 Indeelift Overview

11.5.3 Indeelift Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Indeelift Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.5.5 Indeelift Patient Lifters SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Indeelift Recent Developments

11.6 FRANCE REVAL

11.6.1 FRANCE REVAL Corporation Information

11.6.2 FRANCE REVAL Overview

11.6.3 FRANCE REVAL Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 FRANCE REVAL Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.6.5 FRANCE REVAL Patient Lifters SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 FRANCE REVAL Recent Developments

11.7 Mangar International

11.7.1 Mangar International Corporation Information

11.7.2 Mangar International Overview

11.7.3 Mangar International Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Mangar International Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.7.5 Mangar International Patient Lifters SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Mangar International Recent Developments

11.8 Apex Health Care

11.8.1 Apex Health Care Corporation Information

11.8.2 Apex Health Care Overview

11.8.3 Apex Health Care Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Apex Health Care Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.8.5 Apex Health Care Patient Lifters SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Apex Health Care Recent Developments

11.9 Benmor Medical

11.9.1 Benmor Medical Corporation Information

11.9.2 Benmor Medical Overview

11.9.3 Benmor Medical Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Benmor Medical Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.9.5 Benmor Medical Patient Lifters SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Benmor Medical Recent Developments

11.10 DOLSAN MEDICAL

11.10.1 DOLSAN MEDICAL Corporation Information

11.10.2 DOLSAN MEDICAL Overview

11.10.3 DOLSAN MEDICAL Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 DOLSAN MEDICAL Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.10.5 DOLSAN MEDICAL Patient Lifters SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 DOLSAN MEDICAL Recent Developments

11.11 Meyra

11.11.1 Meyra Corporation Information

11.11.2 Meyra Overview

11.11.3 Meyra Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Meyra Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.11.5 Meyra Recent Developments

11.12 Etac

11.12.1 Etac Corporation Information

11.12.2 Etac Overview

11.12.3 Etac Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Etac Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.12.5 Etac Recent Developments

11.13 KSP Italia

11.13.1 KSP Italia Corporation Information

11.13.2 KSP Italia Overview

11.13.3 KSP Italia Patient Lifters Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 KSP Italia Patient Lifters Products and Services

11.13.5 KSP Italia Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Patient Lifters Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Patient Lifters Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Patient Lifters Production Mode & Process

12.4 Patient Lifters Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Patient Lifters Sales Channels

12.4.2 Patient Lifters Distributors

12.5 Patient Lifters Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

