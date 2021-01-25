Patient Engagement Solutions Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation

The term “patient engagement” has become entrenched in the healthcare lexicon. Many healthcare networks and payers are now striving to achieve the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Triple Aim: In the last several years, global market of Patient Engagement Solutions developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 18.1 %. In 2016, global revenue of Patient Engagement Solutions is nearly 6.1 billion USD. Major factors driving the patient engagement solutions market are legislative reforms of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the US, demand for improved quality of care, rise in aging population, and incentives by various governments for adoption of HCIT and patient engagement solutions. On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2016 and the revenue market share in about 75%. However, the market for cloud-based solutions is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the higher flexibility, scalability, and affordability offered by these solutions. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into health management, social and behavioral management, home health management, and financial management. The health management segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2016 and the market share is about 47.5%. North America region is the largest supplier of Patient Engagement Solutions, with a revenue market share nearly 48.4% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Patient Engagement Solutions, enjoying revenue market share nearly 30.1% in 2016. North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 42.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 33.5%. Market competition is intense. Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market The global Patient Engagement Solutions market size is projected to reach US$ 33080 million by 2026, from US$ 10200 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Patient Engagement Solutions market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Patient Engagement Solutions market in terms of revenue.

Patient Engagement Solutions Breakdown Data by Type

Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise

Patient Engagement Solutions Breakdown Data by Application

Health Management, Social and Behavioral Management, Home Health Management, Financial Health Management Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Patient Engagement Solutions market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Patient Engagement Solutions market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, Medecision, Athenahealth, Healthagen, Allscripts, GetWell Network, McKesson Corporation, Medecision

