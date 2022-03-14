Patient Cooling Device Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players 2022-2028 | Geratherm Medical AG, GE Healthcare, Medtronic

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Patient Cooling Device Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Patient Cooling Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Patient Cooling Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Patient Cooling Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Patient Cooling Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Patient Cooling Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Patient Cooling Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Geratherm Medical AG

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Smiths Medical

Ecolab

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Inspiration Healthcare Group

Stryker Corporation

The 37Company

3M Company



Market Segmentation by Product:

Surface Cooling Systems

Intravascular Cooling Systems



Market Segmentation by Application:

Perioperative Care

Acute Care

Newborn Care

Others



The Patient Cooling Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Patient Cooling Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Patient Cooling Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Patient Cooling Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Surface Cooling Systems

1.2.3 Intravascular Cooling Systems

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Perioperative Care

1.3.3 Acute Care

1.3.4 Newborn Care

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Patient Cooling Device Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Patient Cooling Device by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Patient Cooling Device Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Patient Cooling Device in 2021

3.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Patient Cooling Device Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Patient Cooling Device Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Patient Cooling Device Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Patient Cooling Device Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Patient Cooling Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Patient Cooling Device Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Patient Cooling Device Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Patient Cooling Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Patient Cooling Device Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Patient Cooling Device Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Patient Cooling Device Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Patient Cooling Device Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Patient Cooling Device Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Patient Cooling Device Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Patient Cooling Device Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Patient Cooling Device Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Patient Cooling Device Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Patient Cooling Device Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Patient Cooling Device Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Patient Cooling Device Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Patient Cooling Device Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Patient Cooling Device Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Patient Cooling Device Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Cooling Device Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Cooling Device Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Patient Cooling Device Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Cooling Device Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Cooling Device Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Geratherm Medical AG

11.1.1 Geratherm Medical AG Corporation Information

11.1.2 Geratherm Medical AG Overview

11.1.3 Geratherm Medical AG Patient Cooling Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Geratherm Medical AG Patient Cooling Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Geratherm Medical AG Recent Developments

11.2 GE Healthcare

11.2.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

11.2.2 GE Healthcare Overview

11.2.3 GE Healthcare Patient Cooling Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 GE Healthcare Patient Cooling Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

11.3 Medtronic

11.3.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.3.2 Medtronic Overview

11.3.3 Medtronic Patient Cooling Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Medtronic Patient Cooling Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

11.4 Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products

11.4.1 Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products Overview

11.4.3 Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products Patient Cooling Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products Patient Cooling Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products Recent Developments

11.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.5.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company Corporation Information

11.5.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company Overview

11.5.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company Patient Cooling Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company Patient Cooling Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company Recent Developments

11.6 Smiths Medical

11.6.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Smiths Medical Overview

11.6.3 Smiths Medical Patient Cooling Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Smiths Medical Patient Cooling Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Smiths Medical Recent Developments

11.7 Ecolab

11.7.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ecolab Overview

11.7.3 Ecolab Patient Cooling Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Ecolab Patient Cooling Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Ecolab Recent Developments

11.8 ZOLL Medical Corporation

11.8.1 ZOLL Medical Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 ZOLL Medical Corporation Overview

11.8.3 ZOLL Medical Corporation Patient Cooling Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 ZOLL Medical Corporation Patient Cooling Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 ZOLL Medical Corporation Recent Developments

11.9 Inspiration Healthcare Group

11.9.1 Inspiration Healthcare Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Inspiration Healthcare Group Overview

11.9.3 Inspiration Healthcare Group Patient Cooling Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Inspiration Healthcare Group Patient Cooling Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Inspiration Healthcare Group Recent Developments

11.10 Stryker Corporation

11.10.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Stryker Corporation Overview

11.10.3 Stryker Corporation Patient Cooling Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Stryker Corporation Patient Cooling Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Developments

11.11 The 37Company

11.11.1 The 37Company Corporation Information

11.11.2 The 37Company Overview

11.11.3 The 37Company Patient Cooling Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 The 37Company Patient Cooling Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 The 37Company Recent Developments

11.12 3M Company

11.12.1 3M Company Corporation Information

11.12.2 3M Company Overview

11.12.3 3M Company Patient Cooling Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 3M Company Patient Cooling Device Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 3M Company Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Patient Cooling Device Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Patient Cooling Device Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Patient Cooling Device Production Mode & Process

12.4 Patient Cooling Device Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Patient Cooling Device Sales Channels

12.4.2 Patient Cooling Device Distributors

12.5 Patient Cooling Device Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Patient Cooling Device Industry Trends

13.2 Patient Cooling Device Market Drivers

13.3 Patient Cooling Device Market Challenges

13.4 Patient Cooling Device Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Patient Cooling Device Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”