Patch Antenna Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to2028 | Vishay, INPAQ, Antenova

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Patch Antenna market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Patch Antenna Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Patch Antenna market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Patch Antenna market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Patch Antenna market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Patch Antenna market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Patch Antenna market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Patch Antenna market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Patch Antenna market.
Patch Antenna Market Leading Players: Vishay, INPAQ, Antenova, Johanson Technology, Mitsubishi Materials, Abracon, TAIYO YUDEN, Linx Technologies, Wrth Elektronik, Taoglas, Partron, Yageo, Rainsun, Fractus, Cirocomm, 2j-antennae, Microgate, Sunlord, TDK
Product Type:
Dielectric Chip Antennas, LTCC Chip Antennas
By Application:
IOT, Automotive, Consumer Device, Others
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global Patch Antenna market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global Patch Antenna market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global Patch Antenna market?
• How will the global Patch Antenna market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Patch Antenna market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Patch Antenna Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Patch Antenna Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Dielectric Chip Antennas
1.2.3 LTCC Chip Antennas
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Patch Antenna Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 IOT
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Consumer Device
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Patch Antenna Production
2.1 Global Patch Antenna Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Patch Antenna Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Patch Antenna Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Patch Antenna Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Patch Antenna Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea 3 Global Patch Antenna Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Patch Antenna Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Patch Antenna Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Patch Antenna Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Patch Antenna Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Patch Antenna Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Patch Antenna by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Patch Antenna Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Patch Antenna Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Patch Antenna Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Patch Antenna Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Patch Antenna Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Patch Antenna Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Patch Antenna Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Patch Antenna in 2021
4.3 Global Patch Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Patch Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Patch Antenna Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Patch Antenna Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global Patch Antenna Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Patch Antenna Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Patch Antenna Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Patch Antenna Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Patch Antenna Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Patch Antenna Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Patch Antenna Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Patch Antenna Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Patch Antenna Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Patch Antenna Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Patch Antenna Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Patch Antenna Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Patch Antenna Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Patch Antenna Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Patch Antenna Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Patch Antenna Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global Patch Antenna Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global Patch Antenna Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global Patch Antenna Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Patch Antenna Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global Patch Antenna Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global Patch Antenna Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global Patch Antenna Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Patch Antenna Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global Patch Antenna Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America
7.1 North America Patch Antenna Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Patch Antenna Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America Patch Antenna Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America Patch Antenna Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Patch Antenna Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America Patch Antenna Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America Patch Antenna Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Patch Antenna Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America Patch Antenna Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Patch Antenna Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Patch Antenna Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe Patch Antenna Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe Patch Antenna Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Patch Antenna Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Patch Antenna Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe Patch Antenna Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Patch Antenna Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Patch Antenna Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Patch Antenna Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Patch Antenna Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Patch Antenna Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America Patch Antenna Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America Patch Antenna Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Patch Antenna Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America Patch Antenna Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America Patch Antenna Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Patch Antenna Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America Patch Antenna Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Patch Antenna Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Vishay
12.1.1 Vishay Corporation Information
12.1.2 Vishay Overview
12.1.3 Vishay Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 Vishay Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Vishay Recent Developments
12.2 INPAQ
12.2.1 INPAQ Corporation Information
12.2.2 INPAQ Overview
12.2.3 INPAQ Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 INPAQ Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 INPAQ Recent Developments
12.3 Antenova
12.3.1 Antenova Corporation Information
12.3.2 Antenova Overview
12.3.3 Antenova Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 Antenova Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Antenova Recent Developments
12.4 Johanson Technology
12.4.1 Johanson Technology Corporation Information
12.4.2 Johanson Technology Overview
12.4.3 Johanson Technology Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Johanson Technology Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Johanson Technology Recent Developments
12.5 Mitsubishi Materials
12.5.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information
12.5.2 Mitsubishi Materials Overview
12.5.3 Mitsubishi Materials Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Mitsubishi Materials Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Developments
12.6 Abracon
12.6.1 Abracon Corporation Information
12.6.2 Abracon Overview
12.6.3 Abracon Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Abracon Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Abracon Recent Developments
12.7 TAIYO YUDEN
12.7.1 TAIYO YUDEN Corporation Information
12.7.2 TAIYO YUDEN Overview
12.7.3 TAIYO YUDEN Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 TAIYO YUDEN Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 TAIYO YUDEN Recent Developments
12.8 Linx Technologies
12.8.1 Linx Technologies Corporation Information
12.8.2 Linx Technologies Overview
12.8.3 Linx Technologies Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Linx Technologies Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Linx Technologies Recent Developments
12.9 Wrth Elektronik
12.9.1 Wrth Elektronik Corporation Information
12.9.2 Wrth Elektronik Overview
12.9.3 Wrth Elektronik Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Wrth Elektronik Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Wrth Elektronik Recent Developments
12.10 Taoglas
12.10.1 Taoglas Corporation Information
12.10.2 Taoglas Overview
12.10.3 Taoglas Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Taoglas Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Taoglas Recent Developments
12.11 Partron
12.11.1 Partron Corporation Information
12.11.2 Partron Overview
12.11.3 Partron Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Partron Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Partron Recent Developments
12.12 Yageo
12.12.1 Yageo Corporation Information
12.12.2 Yageo Overview
12.12.3 Yageo Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 Yageo Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Yageo Recent Developments
12.13 Rainsun
12.13.1 Rainsun Corporation Information
12.13.2 Rainsun Overview
12.13.3 Rainsun Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.13.4 Rainsun Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 Rainsun Recent Developments
12.14 Fractus
12.14.1 Fractus Corporation Information
12.14.2 Fractus Overview
12.14.3 Fractus Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.14.4 Fractus Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 Fractus Recent Developments
12.15 Cirocomm
12.15.1 Cirocomm Corporation Information
12.15.2 Cirocomm Overview
12.15.3 Cirocomm Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.15.4 Cirocomm Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Cirocomm Recent Developments
12.16 2j-antennae
12.16.1 2j-antennae Corporation Information
12.16.2 2j-antennae Overview
12.16.3 2j-antennae Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.16.4 2j-antennae Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 2j-antennae Recent Developments
12.17 Microgate
12.17.1 Microgate Corporation Information
12.17.2 Microgate Overview
12.17.3 Microgate Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.17.4 Microgate Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 Microgate Recent Developments
12.18 Sunlord
12.18.1 Sunlord Corporation Information
12.18.2 Sunlord Overview
12.18.3 Sunlord Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.18.4 Sunlord Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 Sunlord Recent Developments
12.19 TDK
12.19.1 TDK Corporation Information
12.19.2 TDK Overview
12.19.3 TDK Patch Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.19.4 TDK Patch Antenna Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.19.5 TDK Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Patch Antenna Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Patch Antenna Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Patch Antenna Production Mode & Process
13.4 Patch Antenna Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Patch Antenna Sales Channels
13.4.2 Patch Antenna Distributors
13.5 Patch Antenna Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Patch Antenna Industry Trends
14.2 Patch Antenna Market Drivers
14.3 Patch Antenna Market Challenges
14.4 Patch Antenna Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Patch Antenna Study 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
