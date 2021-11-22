Passive Exoskeleton Market Deep Company Profiling of Leading Players 2021-2027 | Bionik Laboratories (Canada), B-Temia (Canada), CYBERDYNE (Japan), Ekso Bionics (US)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Passive Exoskeleton Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3829022/global-passive-exoskeleton-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Passive Exoskeleton report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Passive Exoskeleton market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Passive Exoskeleton market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Passive Exoskeleton market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Passive Exoskeleton market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Passive Exoskeleton market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Bionik Laboratories (Canada), B-Temia (Canada), CYBERDYNE (Japan), Ekso Bionics (US), Focal Meditech (Netherlands), DIH Technologies (China), Hyundai Motor (South Korea), Lockheed Martin (US), Meditouch (Israel), Ottobock (Germany), ReWalk Robotics (Israel), Exhauss (France), Fourier Intelligence (China), GOGOA Mobility Robots (Spain), P&S Mechanics (South Korea), suitX (US), ATOUN (Japan), Daiya Industry Co. (Japan)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Lower Extremities

Upper Extremities

Full Body



Market Segmentation by Application:

Healthcare

Defense

Industrial

Others



The Passive Exoskeleton Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Passive Exoskeleton market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Passive Exoskeleton market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3829022/global-passive-exoskeleton-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Passive Exoskeleton market expansion?

What will be the global Passive Exoskeleton market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Passive Exoskeleton market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Passive Exoskeleton market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Passive Exoskeleton market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Passive Exoskeleton market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Passive Exoskeleton Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Passive Exoskeleton

1.2 Passive Exoskeleton Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Passive Exoskeleton Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Lower Extremities

1.2.3 Upper Extremities

1.2.4 Full Body

1.3 Passive Exoskeleton Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Passive Exoskeleton Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Defense

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Passive Exoskeleton Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Passive Exoskeleton Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Passive Exoskeleton Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Passive Exoskeleton Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Passive Exoskeleton Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Passive Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Passive Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Passive Exoskeleton Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Passive Exoskeleton Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Passive Exoskeleton Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Passive Exoskeleton Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Passive Exoskeleton Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Passive Exoskeleton Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Passive Exoskeleton Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Passive Exoskeleton Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Passive Exoskeleton Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Passive Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Passive Exoskeleton Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Passive Exoskeleton Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Passive Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Passive Exoskeleton Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Passive Exoskeleton Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Passive Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Passive Exoskeleton Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Passive Exoskeleton Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Passive Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Passive Exoskeleton Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Passive Exoskeleton Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Passive Exoskeleton Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Passive Exoskeleton Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Passive Exoskeleton Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Passive Exoskeleton Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Passive Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Passive Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Passive Exoskeleton Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Passive Exoskeleton Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Passive Exoskeleton Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Passive Exoskeleton Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Passive Exoskeleton Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Bionik Laboratories (Canada)

6.1.1 Bionik Laboratories (Canada) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Bionik Laboratories (Canada) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Bionik Laboratories (Canada) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Bionik Laboratories (Canada) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Bionik Laboratories (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 B-Temia (Canada)

6.2.1 B-Temia (Canada) Corporation Information

6.2.2 B-Temia (Canada) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 B-Temia (Canada) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 B-Temia (Canada) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.2.5 B-Temia (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 CYBERDYNE (Japan)

6.3.1 CYBERDYNE (Japan) Corporation Information

6.3.2 CYBERDYNE (Japan) Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 CYBERDYNE (Japan) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 CYBERDYNE (Japan) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.3.5 CYBERDYNE (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Ekso Bionics (US)

6.4.1 Ekso Bionics (US) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Ekso Bionics (US) Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Ekso Bionics (US) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Ekso Bionics (US) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Ekso Bionics (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Focal Meditech (Netherlands)

6.5.1 Focal Meditech (Netherlands) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Focal Meditech (Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Focal Meditech (Netherlands) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Focal Meditech (Netherlands) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Focal Meditech (Netherlands) Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 DIH Technologies (China)

6.6.1 DIH Technologies (China) Corporation Information

6.6.2 DIH Technologies (China) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 DIH Technologies (China) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 DIH Technologies (China) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.6.5 DIH Technologies (China) Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Hyundai Motor (South Korea)

6.6.1 Hyundai Motor (South Korea) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hyundai Motor (South Korea) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Hyundai Motor (South Korea) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Hyundai Motor (South Korea) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Hyundai Motor (South Korea) Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Lockheed Martin (US)

6.8.1 Lockheed Martin (US) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Lockheed Martin (US) Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Lockheed Martin (US) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Lockheed Martin (US) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Lockheed Martin (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Meditouch (Israel)

6.9.1 Meditouch (Israel) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Meditouch (Israel) Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Meditouch (Israel) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Meditouch (Israel) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Meditouch (Israel) Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Ottobock (Germany)

6.10.1 Ottobock (Germany) Corporation Information

6.10.2 Ottobock (Germany) Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Ottobock (Germany) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Ottobock (Germany) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Ottobock (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 ReWalk Robotics (Israel)

6.11.1 ReWalk Robotics (Israel) Corporation Information

6.11.2 ReWalk Robotics (Israel) Passive Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 ReWalk Robotics (Israel) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 ReWalk Robotics (Israel) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.11.5 ReWalk Robotics (Israel) Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Exhauss (France)

6.12.1 Exhauss (France) Corporation Information

6.12.2 Exhauss (France) Passive Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Exhauss (France) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Exhauss (France) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Exhauss (France) Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Fourier Intelligence (China)

6.13.1 Fourier Intelligence (China) Corporation Information

6.13.2 Fourier Intelligence (China) Passive Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Fourier Intelligence (China) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Fourier Intelligence (China) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Fourier Intelligence (China) Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 GOGOA Mobility Robots (Spain)

6.14.1 GOGOA Mobility Robots (Spain) Corporation Information

6.14.2 GOGOA Mobility Robots (Spain) Passive Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 GOGOA Mobility Robots (Spain) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 GOGOA Mobility Robots (Spain) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.14.5 GOGOA Mobility Robots (Spain) Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 P&S Mechanics (South Korea)

6.15.1 P&S Mechanics (South Korea) Corporation Information

6.15.2 P&S Mechanics (South Korea) Passive Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 P&S Mechanics (South Korea) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 P&S Mechanics (South Korea) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.15.5 P&S Mechanics (South Korea) Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 suitX (US)

6.16.1 suitX (US) Corporation Information

6.16.2 suitX (US) Passive Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 suitX (US) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 suitX (US) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.16.5 suitX (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 ATOUN (Japan)

6.17.1 ATOUN (Japan) Corporation Information

6.17.2 ATOUN (Japan) Passive Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 ATOUN (Japan) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 ATOUN (Japan) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.17.5 ATOUN (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Daiya Industry Co. (Japan)

6.18.1 Daiya Industry Co. (Japan) Corporation Information

6.18.2 Daiya Industry Co. (Japan) Passive Exoskeleton Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Daiya Industry Co. (Japan) Passive Exoskeleton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Daiya Industry Co. (Japan) Passive Exoskeleton Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Daiya Industry Co. (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

7 Passive Exoskeleton Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Passive Exoskeleton Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Passive Exoskeleton

7.4 Passive Exoskeleton Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Passive Exoskeleton Distributors List

8.3 Passive Exoskeleton Customers

9 Passive Exoskeleton Market Dynamics

9.1 Passive Exoskeleton Industry Trends

9.2 Passive Exoskeleton Growth Drivers

9.3 Passive Exoskeleton Market Challenges

9.4 Passive Exoskeleton Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Passive Exoskeleton Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Passive Exoskeleton by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Passive Exoskeleton by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Passive Exoskeleton Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Passive Exoskeleton by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Passive Exoskeleton by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Passive Exoskeleton Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Passive Exoskeleton by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Passive Exoskeleton by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3829022/global-passive-exoskeleton-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”