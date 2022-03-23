Passive Electrical Components Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2014 to 2022 and Forecast 2022 – 2028| AVX Corporation ,Vishay Intertechnology ,Inc.

Los Angeles, United States: The global Passive Electrical Components market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Passive Electrical Components market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Passive Electrical Components Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Passive Electrical Components market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Passive Electrical Components market.

Leading players of the global Passive Electrical Components market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Passive Electrical Components market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Passive Electrical Components market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Passive Electrical Components market.

Passive Electrical Components Market Leading Players

AVX Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Mouser Electronics, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Hosiden Corporation, Yageo Corporation, Nichicon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Fujitsu Component Limited, Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd., Rohm Co., Ltd., United Chemi-Con, TE connectivity, Molex Incorporated

Passive Electrical Components Segmentation by Product

Resistors, Capacitors, Inductors, Transformers, Others Passive Electrical Components

Passive Electrical Components Segmentation by Application

Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Others

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Passive Electrical Components market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Passive Electrical Components market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Passive Electrical Components market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Passive Electrical Components market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Passive Electrical Components market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Passive Electrical Components market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Passive Electrical Components Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Resistors

1.2.3 Capacitors

1.2.4 Inductors

1.2.5 Transformers

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Passive Electrical Components Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 IT & Telecommunication

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Passive Electrical Components Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Passive Electrical Components Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Passive Electrical Components Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Passive Electrical Components Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Passive Electrical Components Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Passive Electrical Components Industry Trends

2.3.2 Passive Electrical Components Market Drivers

2.3.3 Passive Electrical Components Market Challenges

2.3.4 Passive Electrical Components Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Passive Electrical Components Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Passive Electrical Components Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Passive Electrical Components Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Passive Electrical Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Passive Electrical Components Revenue

3.4 Global Passive Electrical Components Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Passive Electrical Components Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Passive Electrical Components Revenue in 2021

3.5 Passive Electrical Components Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Passive Electrical Components Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Passive Electrical Components Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Passive Electrical Components Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Passive Electrical Components Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Passive Electrical Components Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Passive Electrical Components Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Passive Electrical Components Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Passive Electrical Components Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Passive Electrical Components Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Passive Electrical Components Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Passive Electrical Components Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Passive Electrical Components Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Passive Electrical Components Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Passive Electrical Components Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Passive Electrical Components Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Passive Electrical Components Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Passive Electrical Components Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Passive Electrical Components Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Passive Electrical Components Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Passive Electrical Components Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Passive Electrical Components Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Passive Electrical Components Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Passive Electrical Components Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Passive Electrical Components Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 AVX Corporation

11.1.1 AVX Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 AVX Corporation Business Overview

11.1.3 AVX Corporation Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.1.4 AVX Corporation Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 AVX Corporation Recent Developments

11.2 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

11.2.1 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.2.4 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Recent Developments

11.3 Mouser Electronics, Inc.

11.3.1 Mouser Electronics, Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Mouser Electronics, Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Mouser Electronics, Inc. Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.3.4 Mouser Electronics, Inc. Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Mouser Electronics, Inc. Recent Developments

11.4 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

11.4.1 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.4.2 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Business Overview

11.4.3 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.4.4 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.5 TDK Corporation

11.5.1 TDK Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 TDK Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 TDK Corporation Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.5.4 TDK Corporation Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 TDK Corporation Recent Developments

11.6 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

11.6.1 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.6.2 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. Business Overview

11.6.3 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.6.4 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.7 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

11.7.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Company Details

11.7.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Business Overview

11.7.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.7.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Developments

11.8 Hosiden Corporation

11.8.1 Hosiden Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 Hosiden Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Hosiden Corporation Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.8.4 Hosiden Corporation Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Hosiden Corporation Recent Developments

11.9 Yageo Corporation

11.9.1 Yageo Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 Yageo Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 Yageo Corporation Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.9.4 Yageo Corporation Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Yageo Corporation Recent Developments

11.10 Nichicon Corporation

11.10.1 Nichicon Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 Nichicon Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 Nichicon Corporation Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.10.4 Nichicon Corporation Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Nichicon Corporation Recent Developments

11.11 Panasonic Corporation

11.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details

11.11.2 Panasonic Corporation Business Overview

11.11.3 Panasonic Corporation Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.11.4 Panasonic Corporation Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Developments

11.12 Fujitsu Component Limited

11.12.1 Fujitsu Component Limited Company Details

11.12.2 Fujitsu Component Limited Business Overview

11.12.3 Fujitsu Component Limited Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.12.4 Fujitsu Component Limited Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Fujitsu Component Limited Recent Developments

11.13 Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd.

11.13.1 Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd. Company Details

11.13.2 Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd. Business Overview

11.13.3 Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd. Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.13.4 Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd. Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd. Recent Developments

11.14 Rohm Co., Ltd.

11.14.1 Rohm Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.14.2 Rohm Co., Ltd. Business Overview

11.14.3 Rohm Co., Ltd. Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.14.4 Rohm Co., Ltd. Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Rohm Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.15 United Chemi-Con

11.15.1 United Chemi-Con Company Details

11.15.2 United Chemi-Con Business Overview

11.15.3 United Chemi-Con Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.15.4 United Chemi-Con Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 United Chemi-Con Recent Developments

11.16 TE connectivity

11.16.1 TE connectivity Company Details

11.16.2 TE connectivity Business Overview

11.16.3 TE connectivity Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.16.4 TE connectivity Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 TE connectivity Recent Developments

11.17 Molex Incorporated

11.17.1 Molex Incorporated Company Details

11.17.2 Molex Incorporated Business Overview

11.17.3 Molex Incorporated Passive Electrical Components Introduction

11.17.4 Molex Incorporated Revenue in Passive Electrical Components Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 Molex Incorporated Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

