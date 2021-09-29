Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Future Scope and Growth Factors 2021 – 2027| Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Eaton, Mahle

The global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market.

Leading players of the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market.

Get a PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2420798/global-passenger-vehicle-diesel-engine-intake-valve-market

Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Leading Players

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Eaton, Mahle, Fuji Oozx, Worldwide Auto, Aisan, Rane, Dengyun Auto-parts, ShengChi, Xin Yue, Yangzhou Guanghui, Nittan, Wode Valve, AnFu, JinQingLong, Tyen Machinery, Burg, SSV, Ferrea, Tongcheng, SINUS

Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Segmentation by Product

Mono Metallic Valve, Bimetallic Valve, Hollow Valve

Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Segmentation by Application

Sedans, SUVs, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Enquire for customization in Report @https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2420798/global-passenger-vehicle-diesel-engine-intake-valve-market

Table of Contents.

1 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve

1.2 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Mono Metallic Valve

1.2.3 Bimetallic Valve

1.2.4 Hollow Valve

1.3 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Sedans

1.3.3 SUVs

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production

3.4.1 North America Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production

3.5.1 Europe Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production

3.6.1 China Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production

3.7.1 Japan Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production

3.8.1 South Korea Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production

3.9.1 India Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

7.1.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Eaton

7.2.1 Eaton Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.2.2 Eaton Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Eaton Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Eaton Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Eaton Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Mahle

7.3.1 Mahle Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mahle Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Mahle Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Mahle Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Mahle Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Fuji Oozx

7.4.1 Fuji Oozx Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.4.2 Fuji Oozx Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Fuji Oozx Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Fuji Oozx Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Fuji Oozx Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Worldwide Auto

7.5.1 Worldwide Auto Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.5.2 Worldwide Auto Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Worldwide Auto Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Worldwide Auto Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Worldwide Auto Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Aisan

7.6.1 Aisan Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.6.2 Aisan Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Aisan Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Aisan Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Aisan Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Rane

7.7.1 Rane Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.7.2 Rane Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Rane Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Rane Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Rane Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Dengyun Auto-parts

7.8.1 Dengyun Auto-parts Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dengyun Auto-parts Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Dengyun Auto-parts Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Dengyun Auto-parts Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dengyun Auto-parts Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ShengChi

7.9.1 ShengChi Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.9.2 ShengChi Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ShengChi Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ShengChi Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ShengChi Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Xin Yue

7.10.1 Xin Yue Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xin Yue Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Xin Yue Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Xin Yue Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Xin Yue Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Yangzhou Guanghui

7.11.1 Yangzhou Guanghui Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.11.2 Yangzhou Guanghui Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Yangzhou Guanghui Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Yangzhou Guanghui Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Yangzhou Guanghui Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Nittan

7.12.1 Nittan Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nittan Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Nittan Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Nittan Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Nittan Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Wode Valve

7.13.1 Wode Valve Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wode Valve Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Wode Valve Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Wode Valve Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Wode Valve Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 AnFu

7.14.1 AnFu Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.14.2 AnFu Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.14.3 AnFu Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 AnFu Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 AnFu Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 JinQingLong

7.15.1 JinQingLong Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.15.2 JinQingLong Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.15.3 JinQingLong Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 JinQingLong Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 JinQingLong Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Tyen Machinery

7.16.1 Tyen Machinery Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.16.2 Tyen Machinery Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Tyen Machinery Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Tyen Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Tyen Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Burg

7.17.1 Burg Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.17.2 Burg Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Burg Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Burg Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Burg Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 SSV

7.18.1 SSV Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.18.2 SSV Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.18.3 SSV Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 SSV Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 SSV Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Ferrea

7.19.1 Ferrea Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.19.2 Ferrea Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Ferrea Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Ferrea Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Ferrea Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Tongcheng

7.20.1 Tongcheng Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.20.2 Tongcheng Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Tongcheng Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Tongcheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Tongcheng Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 SINUS

7.21.1 SINUS Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Corporation Information

7.21.2 SINUS Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Product Portfolio

7.21.3 SINUS Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 SINUS Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 SINUS Recent Developments/Updates 8 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve

8.4 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Distributors List

9.3 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Industry Trends

10.2 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Growth Drivers

10.3 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Challenges

10.4 Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Passenger Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In order To Place Purchase Query Click Here!!!

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/a7af21981d30caf0f65ba5830eb45403,0,1,global-passenger-vehicle-diesel-engine-intake-valve-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.