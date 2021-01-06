Passenger Security Equipment Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2021 – 2027|Honeywell International, Orbocomm, L-3 Communications

Los Angeles United States: The global Passenger Security Equipment market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Passenger Security Equipment market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Passenger Security Equipment market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: Honeywell International, Orbocomm, L-3 Communications, Kapsch, Siemens AG, Rapiscan Systems, Rockwell Collins, Safran Group, Raytheon Group, Smiths Group, Anixter, Avigilon, Harris, HID Global, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Passenger Security Equipment market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Passenger Security Equipment market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Passenger Security Equipment market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Passenger Security Equipment market.

Segmentation by Product: Baggage Inspection System, Explosive Detection System, Video Surveillance, Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, Fire Safety & Detection System, People Screening Systems, Others

Segmentation by Application: Airports, Train Stations, Bus Stations, Seaports

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Passenger Security Equipment market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Passenger Security Equipment market

Showing the development of the global Passenger Security Equipment market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Passenger Security Equipment market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Passenger Security Equipment market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Passenger Security Equipment market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Passenger Security Equipment market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Passenger Security Equipment market. In order to collect key insights about the global Passenger Security Equipment market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Passenger Security Equipment market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Passenger Security Equipment market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Passenger Security Equipment market to triangulate the data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Passenger Security Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Passenger Security Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Passenger Security Equipment market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Passenger Security Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Passenger Security Equipment market?

Table of Contents

1 Passenger Security Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Passenger Security Equipment

1.2 Passenger Security Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Baggage Inspection System

1.2.3 Explosive Detection System

1.2.4 Video Surveillance

1.2.5 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System

1.2.6 Fire Safety & Detection System

1.2.7 People Screening Systems

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Passenger Security Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Airports

1.3.3 Train Stations

1.3.4 Bus Stations

1.3.5 Seaports

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Passenger Security Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Passenger Security Equipment Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Passenger Security Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Passenger Security Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Passenger Security Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Passenger Security Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Passenger Security Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Passenger Security Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Passenger Security Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Passenger Security Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Passenger Security Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Passenger Security Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Passenger Security Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Passenger Security Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Passenger Security Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Passenger Security Equipment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Passenger Security Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Passenger Security Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Passenger Security Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Passenger Security Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Passenger Security Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Passenger Security Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Passenger Security Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Passenger Security Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Passenger Security Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Passenger Security Equipment Production

3.8.1 South Korea Passenger Security Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Passenger Security Equipment Production

3.9.1 India Passenger Security Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Passenger Security Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Passenger Security Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Passenger Security Equipment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Passenger Security Equipment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Passenger Security Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Passenger Security Equipment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Passenger Security Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Passenger Security Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Passenger Security Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Passenger Security Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Honeywell International

7.1.1 Honeywell International Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Honeywell International Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Honeywell International Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Honeywell International Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Honeywell International Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Orbocomm

7.2.1 Orbocomm Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.2.2 Orbocomm Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Orbocomm Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Orbocomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Orbocomm Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 L-3 Communications

7.3.1 L-3 Communications Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 L-3 Communications Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 L-3 Communications Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 L-3 Communications Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 L-3 Communications Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Kapsch

7.4.1 Kapsch Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kapsch Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Kapsch Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Kapsch Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Kapsch Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Siemens AG

7.5.1 Siemens AG Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Siemens AG Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Siemens AG Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Siemens AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Rapiscan Systems

7.6.1 Rapiscan Systems Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rapiscan Systems Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Rapiscan Systems Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Rapiscan Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Rapiscan Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Rockwell Collins

7.7.1 Rockwell Collins Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.7.2 Rockwell Collins Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Rockwell Collins Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Rockwell Collins Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Safran Group

7.8.1 Safran Group Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 Safran Group Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Safran Group Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Safran Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Safran Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Raytheon Group

7.9.1 Raytheon Group Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Raytheon Group Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Raytheon Group Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Raytheon Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Raytheon Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Smiths Group

7.10.1 Smiths Group Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 Smiths Group Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Smiths Group Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Smiths Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Smiths Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Anixter

7.11.1 Anixter Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 Anixter Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Anixter Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Anixter Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Anixter Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Avigilon

7.12.1 Avigilon Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Avigilon Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Avigilon Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Avigilon Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Avigilon Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Harris

7.13.1 Harris Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.13.2 Harris Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Harris Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Harris Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Harris Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 HID Global

7.14.1 HID Global Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.14.2 HID Global Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.14.3 HID Global Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 HID Global Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 HID Global Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Lockheed Martin

7.15.1 Lockheed Martin Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.15.2 Lockheed Martin Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Lockheed Martin Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Lockheed Martin Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Northrop Grumman

7.16.1 Northrop Grumman Passenger Security Equipment Corporation Information

7.16.2 Northrop Grumman Passenger Security Equipment Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Northrop Grumman Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Northrop Grumman Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Developments/Updates 8 Passenger Security Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Passenger Security Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Passenger Security Equipment

8.4 Passenger Security Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Passenger Security Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Passenger Security Equipment Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Passenger Security Equipment Industry Trends

10.2 Passenger Security Equipment Growth Drivers

10.3 Passenger Security Equipment Market Challenges

10.4 Passenger Security Equipment Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Passenger Security Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Passenger Security Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Passenger Security Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Passenger Security Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Passenger Security Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Passenger Security Equipment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Passenger Security Equipment by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Passenger Security Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Passenger Security Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Passenger Security Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Passenger Security Equipment by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

