Passenger Air Brake Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027| Meritor, Haldex, ZF Friedrichshafen

The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Passenger Air Brake market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Passenger Air Brake market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Passenger Air Brake Market are: Meritor, Haldex, ZF Friedrichshafen, Knorr-Bremse, Wabtec Corporation, Nabtesco Automotive Corporation, Sorl Auto Parts, TSE Brakes, UNO Minda, Aventics (Emerson), MGM Brakes, Sealco, Fritec

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Passenger Air Brake market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Passenger Air Brake market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Passenger Air Brake market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Passenger Air Brake Market by Type Segments:

Air Disc Brake, Air Drum Brake

Global Passenger Air Brake Market by Application Segments:

OEM, Aftermarket

Table of Contents

1 Passenger Air Brake Market Overview

1.1 Passenger Air Brake Product Scope

1.2 Passenger Air Brake Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Air Disc Brake

1.2.3 Air Drum Brake

1.3 Passenger Air Brake Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Passenger Air Brake Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Passenger Air Brake Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Passenger Air Brake Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Passenger Air Brake Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Passenger Air Brake Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Passenger Air Brake Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Passenger Air Brake Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Passenger Air Brake Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Passenger Air Brake Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Passenger Air Brake Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Passenger Air Brake Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Passenger Air Brake Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Passenger Air Brake Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Passenger Air Brake Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Passenger Air Brake as of 2020)

3.4 Global Passenger Air Brake Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Passenger Air Brake Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Passenger Air Brake Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Passenger Air Brake Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Passenger Air Brake Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Passenger Air Brake Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Passenger Air Brake Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Passenger Air Brake Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Passenger Air Brake Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Passenger Air Brake Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Passenger Air Brake Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Passenger Air Brake Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Passenger Air Brake Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Passenger Air Brake Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Passenger Air Brake Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Passenger Air Brake Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Passenger Air Brake Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Passenger Air Brake Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Passenger Air Brake Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Passenger Air Brake Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Passenger Air Brake Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Passenger Air Brake Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Passenger Air Brake Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Passenger Air Brake Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Passenger Air Brake Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Passenger Air Brake Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Passenger Air Brake Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Passenger Air Brake Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Passenger Air Brake Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Passenger Air Brake Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Passenger Air Brake Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Passenger Air Brake Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Passenger Air Brake Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Passenger Air Brake Business

12.1 Meritor

12.1.1 Meritor Corporation Information

12.1.2 Meritor Business Overview

12.1.3 Meritor Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Meritor Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.1.5 Meritor Recent Development

12.2 Haldex

12.2.1 Haldex Corporation Information

12.2.2 Haldex Business Overview

12.2.3 Haldex Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Haldex Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.2.5 Haldex Recent Development

12.3 ZF Friedrichshafen

12.3.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

12.3.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Business Overview

12.3.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

12.4 Knorr-Bremse

12.4.1 Knorr-Bremse Corporation Information

12.4.2 Knorr-Bremse Business Overview

12.4.3 Knorr-Bremse Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Knorr-Bremse Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.4.5 Knorr-Bremse Recent Development

12.5 Wabtec Corporation

12.5.1 Wabtec Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wabtec Corporation Business Overview

12.5.3 Wabtec Corporation Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Wabtec Corporation Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.5.5 Wabtec Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Nabtesco Automotive Corporation

12.6.1 Nabtesco Automotive Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nabtesco Automotive Corporation Business Overview

12.6.3 Nabtesco Automotive Corporation Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nabtesco Automotive Corporation Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.6.5 Nabtesco Automotive Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Sorl Auto Parts

12.7.1 Sorl Auto Parts Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sorl Auto Parts Business Overview

12.7.3 Sorl Auto Parts Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sorl Auto Parts Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.7.5 Sorl Auto Parts Recent Development

12.8 TSE Brakes

12.8.1 TSE Brakes Corporation Information

12.8.2 TSE Brakes Business Overview

12.8.3 TSE Brakes Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 TSE Brakes Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.8.5 TSE Brakes Recent Development

12.9 UNO Minda

12.9.1 UNO Minda Corporation Information

12.9.2 UNO Minda Business Overview

12.9.3 UNO Minda Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 UNO Minda Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.9.5 UNO Minda Recent Development

12.10 Aventics (Emerson)

12.10.1 Aventics (Emerson) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Aventics (Emerson) Business Overview

12.10.3 Aventics (Emerson) Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Aventics (Emerson) Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.10.5 Aventics (Emerson) Recent Development

12.11 MGM Brakes

12.11.1 MGM Brakes Corporation Information

12.11.2 MGM Brakes Business Overview

12.11.3 MGM Brakes Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 MGM Brakes Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.11.5 MGM Brakes Recent Development

12.12 Sealco

12.12.1 Sealco Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sealco Business Overview

12.12.3 Sealco Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sealco Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.12.5 Sealco Recent Development

12.13 Fritec

12.13.1 Fritec Corporation Information

12.13.2 Fritec Business Overview

12.13.3 Fritec Passenger Air Brake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Fritec Passenger Air Brake Products Offered

12.13.5 Fritec Recent Development 13 Passenger Air Brake Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Passenger Air Brake Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Passenger Air Brake

13.4 Passenger Air Brake Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Passenger Air Brake Distributors List

14.3 Passenger Air Brake Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Passenger Air Brake Market Trends

15.2 Passenger Air Brake Drivers

15.3 Passenger Air Brake Market Challenges

15.4 Passenger Air Brake Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Passenger Air Brake market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Passenger Air Brake market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Passenger Air Brake markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Passenger Air Brake market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Passenger Air Brake market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Passenger Air Brake market.

