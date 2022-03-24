Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2028 | Tongkun Group, Reliance, Zhejiang Hengyi Group

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tongkun Group

Reliance

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Shenghong

Xin Feng Ming Group

Billion Industrial

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS

Hongtai

Huading

HSCC



Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyester Partially Oriented Yarn

Nylon Partially Oriented Yarn



Market Segmentation by Application:

Apparel

Industrial and Consumer Textiles

Household Textiles

Carpets and Rugs



The Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market expansion?

What will be the global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

1.2 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Segment by Materials

1.2.1 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Materials 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polyester Partially Oriented Yarn

1.2.3 Nylon Partially Oriented Yarn

1.3 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Apparel

1.3.3 Industrial and Consumer Textiles

1.3.4 Household Textiles

1.3.5 Carpets and Rugs

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production

3.4.1 North America Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production

3.5.1 Europe Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production

3.6.1 China Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production

3.7.1 Japan Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Materials

5.1 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Market Share by Materials (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Revenue Market Share by Materials (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Price by Materials (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Tongkun Group

7.1.1 Tongkun Group Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tongkun Group Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Tongkun Group Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tongkun Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Tongkun Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Reliance

7.2.1 Reliance Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Reliance Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Reliance Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Reliance Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Reliance Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Zhejiang Hengyi Group

7.3.1 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Shenghong

7.4.1 Shenghong Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shenghong Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Shenghong Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shenghong Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Shenghong Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Xin Feng Ming Group

7.5.1 Xin Feng Ming Group Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Xin Feng Ming Group Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Xin Feng Ming Group Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Xin Feng Ming Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Xin Feng Ming Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Billion Industrial

7.6.1 Billion Industrial Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Billion Industrial Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Billion Industrial Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Billion Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Billion Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

7.7.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Rongsheng PetroChemical

7.8.1 Rongsheng PetroChemical Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rongsheng PetroChemical Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Rongsheng PetroChemical Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Rongsheng PetroChemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Rongsheng PetroChemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS

7.9.1 Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hongtai

7.10.1 Hongtai Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hongtai Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hongtai Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hongtai Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hongtai Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Huading

7.11.1 Huading Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Huading Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Huading Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Huading Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Huading Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 HSCC

7.12.1 HSCC Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Corporation Information

7.12.2 HSCC Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 HSCC Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 HSCC Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 HSCC Recent Developments/Updates

8 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

8.4 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Distributors List

9.3 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Industry Trends

10.2 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market Drivers

10.3 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market Challenges

10.4 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) by Country

13 Forecast by Materials and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Materials (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) by Materials (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) by Materials (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) by Materials (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

