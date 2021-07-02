Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | ARIS Stellantriebe GmbH, AUMA, Dynamic Corporation Limited, Rotork

“

The report titled Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ARIS Stellantriebe GmbH, AUMA, Dynamic Corporation Limited, Rotork, SIPOS Aktorik, BF Actuator, Sun Yeh Electrical Ind. Co, Cair Actuators India Private Limited, REGADA s.r.o., Beck Group, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Zhejiang Aoxiang Auto-Control Technology Co, CKD Electric Actuator Factory, Acrodyne Pty Ltd, HURKO Science & Technology Co, Regelungstechnik GmbH, JA Moody, ABO valve

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-Phase Part Turn Electric Actuator

Three-Phase Part Turn Electric Actuator

DC Part Turn Electric Actuator

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Shipbuilding Industry

Automobile

Power Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



The Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator

1.2 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Single-Phase Part Turn Electric Actuator

1.2.3 Three-Phase Part Turn Electric Actuator

1.2.4 DC Part Turn Electric Actuator

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Shipbuilding Industry

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Power Industry

1.3.5 Food Industry

1.3.6 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production

3.4.1 North America Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production

3.5.1 Europe Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production

3.6.1 China Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production

3.7.1 Japan Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ARIS Stellantriebe GmbH

7.1.1 ARIS Stellantriebe GmbH Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.1.2 ARIS Stellantriebe GmbH Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ARIS Stellantriebe GmbH Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ARIS Stellantriebe GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ARIS Stellantriebe GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 AUMA

7.2.1 AUMA Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.2.2 AUMA Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.2.3 AUMA Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 AUMA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 AUMA Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Dynamic Corporation Limited

7.3.1 Dynamic Corporation Limited Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dynamic Corporation Limited Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Dynamic Corporation Limited Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Dynamic Corporation Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Dynamic Corporation Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Rotork

7.4.1 Rotork Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rotork Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Rotork Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Rotork Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Rotork Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 SIPOS Aktorik

7.5.1 SIPOS Aktorik Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.5.2 SIPOS Aktorik Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.5.3 SIPOS Aktorik Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 SIPOS Aktorik Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 SIPOS Aktorik Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 BF Actuator

7.6.1 BF Actuator Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.6.2 BF Actuator Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.6.3 BF Actuator Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 BF Actuator Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 BF Actuator Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sun Yeh Electrical Ind. Co

7.7.1 Sun Yeh Electrical Ind. Co Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sun Yeh Electrical Ind. Co Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sun Yeh Electrical Ind. Co Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sun Yeh Electrical Ind. Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sun Yeh Electrical Ind. Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Cair Actuators India Private Limited

7.8.1 Cair Actuators India Private Limited Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.8.2 Cair Actuators India Private Limited Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Cair Actuators India Private Limited Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Cair Actuators India Private Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Cair Actuators India Private Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 REGADA s.r.o.

7.9.1 REGADA s.r.o. Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.9.2 REGADA s.r.o. Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.9.3 REGADA s.r.o. Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 REGADA s.r.o. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 REGADA s.r.o. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Beck Group

7.10.1 Beck Group Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.10.2 Beck Group Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Beck Group Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Beck Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Beck Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 KSB SE & Co. KGaA

7.11.1 KSB SE & Co. KGaA Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.11.2 KSB SE & Co. KGaA Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.11.3 KSB SE & Co. KGaA Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 KSB SE & Co. KGaA Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 KSB SE & Co. KGaA Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Zhejiang Aoxiang Auto-Control Technology Co

7.12.1 Zhejiang Aoxiang Auto-Control Technology Co Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhejiang Aoxiang Auto-Control Technology Co Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Zhejiang Aoxiang Auto-Control Technology Co Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Zhejiang Aoxiang Auto-Control Technology Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Zhejiang Aoxiang Auto-Control Technology Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 CKD Electric Actuator Factory

7.13.1 CKD Electric Actuator Factory Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.13.2 CKD Electric Actuator Factory Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.13.3 CKD Electric Actuator Factory Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 CKD Electric Actuator Factory Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 CKD Electric Actuator Factory Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Acrodyne Pty Ltd

7.14.1 Acrodyne Pty Ltd Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.14.2 Acrodyne Pty Ltd Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Acrodyne Pty Ltd Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Acrodyne Pty Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Acrodyne Pty Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 HURKO Science & Technology Co

7.15.1 HURKO Science & Technology Co Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.15.2 HURKO Science & Technology Co Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.15.3 HURKO Science & Technology Co Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 HURKO Science & Technology Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 HURKO Science & Technology Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Regelungstechnik GmbH

7.16.1 Regelungstechnik GmbH Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.16.2 Regelungstechnik GmbH Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Regelungstechnik GmbH Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Regelungstechnik GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Regelungstechnik GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 JA Moody

7.17.1 JA Moody Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.17.2 JA Moody Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.17.3 JA Moody Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 JA Moody Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 JA Moody Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 ABO valve

7.18.1 ABO valve Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Corporation Information

7.18.2 ABO valve Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Product Portfolio

7.18.3 ABO valve Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 ABO valve Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 ABO valve Recent Developments/Updates

8 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator

8.4 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Distributors List

9.3 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Industry Trends

10.2 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Growth Drivers

10.3 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Market Challenges

10.4 Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Part Turn Electric Valve Actuator by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”