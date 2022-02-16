Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2028 | Rotork, Auma, Flowserve

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Part-Turn Electric Actuators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Part-Turn Electric Actuators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Part-Turn Electric Actuators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Part-Turn Electric Actuators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Part-Turn Electric Actuators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Part-Turn Electric Actuators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Rotork, Auma, Flowserve, Emerson, ABB, Bernard Controls, SNNA, Biffi, Tomoe, Nihon Koso, Tefulong, CDF, SAIC, Aotuo Ke, Chuanyi Automation, Zhonghuan TIG, SIG, PS Automation

Market Segmentation by Product:

AC Motors

DC Motors

Market Segmentation by Application:

Power Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

The Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Part-Turn Electric Actuators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Part-Turn Electric Actuators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Product Introduction

1.2 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Industry Trends

1.5.2 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Drivers

1.5.3 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Challenges

1.5.4 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 AC Motors

2.1.2 DC Motors

2.2 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Power Industry

3.1.2 Oil & Gas Industry

3.1.3 Chemical Industry

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Part-Turn Electric Actuators in 2021

4.2.3 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Part-Turn Electric Actuators Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Part-Turn Electric Actuators Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Part-Turn Electric Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Rotork

7.1.1 Rotork Corporation Information

7.1.2 Rotork Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Rotork Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Rotork Part-Turn Electric Actuators Products Offered

7.1.5 Rotork Recent Development

7.2 Auma

7.2.1 Auma Corporation Information

7.2.2 Auma Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Auma Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Auma Part-Turn Electric Actuators Products Offered

7.2.5 Auma Recent Development

7.3 Flowserve

7.3.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

7.3.2 Flowserve Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Flowserve Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Flowserve Part-Turn Electric Actuators Products Offered

7.3.5 Flowserve Recent Development

7.4 Emerson

7.4.1 Emerson Corporation Information

7.4.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Emerson Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Emerson Part-Turn Electric Actuators Products Offered

7.4.5 Emerson Recent Development

7.5 ABB

7.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.5.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ABB Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ABB Part-Turn Electric Actuators Products Offered

7.5.5 ABB Recent Development

7.6 Bernard Controls

7.6.1 Bernard Controls Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bernard Controls Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Bernard Controls Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Bernard Controls Part-Turn Electric Actuators Products Offered

7.6.5 Bernard Controls Recent Development

7.7 SNNA

7.7.1 SNNA Corporation Information

7.7.2 SNNA Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SNNA Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SNNA Part-Turn Electric Actuators Products Offered

7.7.5 SNNA Recent Development

7.8 Biffi

7.8.1 Biffi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Biffi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Biffi Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Biffi Part-Turn Electric Actuators Products Offered

7.8.5 Biffi Recent Development

7.9 Tomoe

7.9.1 Tomoe Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tomoe Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tomoe Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tomoe Part-Turn Electric Actuators Products Offered

7.9.5 Tomoe Recent Development

7.10 Nihon Koso

7.10.1 Nihon Koso Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nihon Koso Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nihon Koso Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nihon Koso Part-Turn Electric Actuators Products Offered

7.10.5 Nihon Koso Recent Development

7.11 Tefulong

7.11.1 Tefulong Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tefulong Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Tefulong Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Tefulong Part-Turn Electric Actuators Products Offered

7.11.5 Tefulong Recent Development

7.12 CDF

7.12.1 CDF Corporation Information

7.12.2 CDF Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 CDF Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 CDF Products Offered

7.12.5 CDF Recent Development

7.13 SAIC

7.13.1 SAIC Corporation Information

7.13.2 SAIC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SAIC Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SAIC Products Offered

7.13.5 SAIC Recent Development

7.14 Aotuo Ke

7.14.1 Aotuo Ke Corporation Information

7.14.2 Aotuo Ke Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Aotuo Ke Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Aotuo Ke Products Offered

7.14.5 Aotuo Ke Recent Development

7.15 Chuanyi Automation

7.15.1 Chuanyi Automation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Chuanyi Automation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Chuanyi Automation Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Chuanyi Automation Products Offered

7.15.5 Chuanyi Automation Recent Development

7.16 Zhonghuan TIG

7.16.1 Zhonghuan TIG Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zhonghuan TIG Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Zhonghuan TIG Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Zhonghuan TIG Products Offered

7.16.5 Zhonghuan TIG Recent Development

7.17 SIG

7.17.1 SIG Corporation Information

7.17.2 SIG Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 SIG Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 SIG Products Offered

7.17.5 SIG Recent Development

7.18 PS Automation

7.18.1 PS Automation Corporation Information

7.18.2 PS Automation Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 PS Automation Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 PS Automation Products Offered

7.18.5 PS Automation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Distributors

8.3 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Production Mode & Process

8.4 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Sales Channels

8.4.2 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Distributors

8.5 Part-Turn Electric Actuators Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”