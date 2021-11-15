Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Key Players: Teva, Roche, Prothena

Complete study of the global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Parkinson’s Disease Treatment production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Oral, Transdermal, Subcutaneous, Intestinal Infusion Parkinson's Disease Treatment Segment by Application Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Teva, Roche, Prothena, Acorda Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, Impax Pharmaceuticals, UCB, AbbVie, MSD, Orion Pharmaceuticals, Intec Pharma, NeuroDerm, Adamas Therapeutics, Acadia, Sunovion, GSK

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Oral

1.2.3 Transdermal

1.2.4 Subcutaneous

1.2.5 Intestinal Infusion

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacy

1.3.3 Retail Pharmacy

1.3.4 Online Pharmacy

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Trends

2.3.2 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Revenue

3.4 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Revenue in 2020

3.5 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Teva

11.1.1 Teva Company Details

11.1.2 Teva Business Overview

11.1.3 Teva Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.1.4 Teva Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Teva Recent Development

11.2 Roche

11.2.1 Roche Company Details

11.2.2 Roche Business Overview

11.2.3 Roche Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.2.4 Roche Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Roche Recent Development

11.3 Prothena

11.3.1 Prothena Company Details

11.3.2 Prothena Business Overview

11.3.3 Prothena Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.3.4 Prothena Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Prothena Recent Development

11.4 Acorda Therapeutics

11.4.1 Acorda Therapeutics Company Details

11.4.2 Acorda Therapeutics Business Overview

11.4.3 Acorda Therapeutics Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.4.4 Acorda Therapeutics Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Acorda Therapeutics Recent Development

11.5 Voyager Therapeutics

11.5.1 Voyager Therapeutics Company Details

11.5.2 Voyager Therapeutics Business Overview

11.5.3 Voyager Therapeutics Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.5.4 Voyager Therapeutics Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Voyager Therapeutics Recent Development

11.6 Impax Pharmaceuticals

11.6.1 Impax Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.6.2 Impax Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.6.3 Impax Pharmaceuticals Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.6.4 Impax Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Impax Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.7 UCB

11.7.1 UCB Company Details

11.7.2 UCB Business Overview

11.7.3 UCB Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.7.4 UCB Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 UCB Recent Development

11.8 AbbVie

11.8.1 AbbVie Company Details

11.8.2 AbbVie Business Overview

11.8.3 AbbVie Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.8.4 AbbVie Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 AbbVie Recent Development

11.9 MSD

11.9.1 MSD Company Details

11.9.2 MSD Business Overview

11.9.3 MSD Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.9.4 MSD Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 MSD Recent Development

11.10 Orion Pharmaceuticals

11.10.1 Orion Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.10.2 Orion Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.10.3 Orion Pharmaceuticals Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.10.4 Orion Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Orion Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.11 Intec Pharma

11.11.1 Intec Pharma Company Details

11.11.2 Intec Pharma Business Overview

11.11.3 Intec Pharma Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.11.4 Intec Pharma Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Intec Pharma Recent Development

11.12 NeuroDerm

11.12.1 NeuroDerm Company Details

11.12.2 NeuroDerm Business Overview

11.12.3 NeuroDerm Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.12.4 NeuroDerm Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 NeuroDerm Recent Development

11.13 Adamas Therapeutics

11.13.1 Adamas Therapeutics Company Details

11.13.2 Adamas Therapeutics Business Overview

11.13.3 Adamas Therapeutics Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.13.4 Adamas Therapeutics Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Adamas Therapeutics Recent Development

11.14 Acadia

11.14.1 Acadia Company Details

11.14.2 Acadia Business Overview

11.14.3 Acadia Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.14.4 Acadia Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Acadia Recent Development

11.15 Sunovion

11.15.1 Sunovion Company Details

11.15.2 Sunovion Business Overview

11.15.3 Sunovion Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.15.4 Sunovion Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Sunovion Recent Development

11.16 GSK

11.16.1 GSK Company Details

11.16.2 GSK Business Overview

11.16.3 GSK Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Introduction

11.16.4 GSK Revenue in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 GSK Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details