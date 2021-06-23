Parking Meter Market Outlook 2021: Industry Analysis with Future Forecast till 2027 |, FLOWBIRD, POM Inc., Hectronic, Kinouwell Tech

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and China Parking Meter Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Parking Meter data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Parking Meter Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Parking Meter Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Parking Meter market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Parking Meter market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, FLOWBIRD, POM Inc., Hectronic, Kinouwell Tech, IEM, METRIC Group Ltd, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, IPS Group, Inc., Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology, Ventek International, Parking BOXX, CivicSmart, Inc., LocoMobi Inc

Market Segment by Product Type:

, Parking Meter (Single Space), Parking Kiosks (Multi Space), The segment of parking kiosks(Multi space) holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 74%.

Market Segment by Application:

, Government Institutions, Hospitals, Parks, Transit Systems, Malls & Stadiums, Other, The transit systerms, malls and stadiun, prak hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 60% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Parking Meter market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Parking Meter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Parking Meter market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Parking Meter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Parking Meter market

