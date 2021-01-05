Parking Management System to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2021-2027)|3M, Kapsch, Swarco

Los Angeles United States: The global Parking Management System market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Parking Management System market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Parking Management System market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , 3M, Kapsch, Swarco, Siemens, Amano, Q-Free, Thales, Johnson Controls, Xerox, Cubic, Integrapark, Imtech, EDC, Jieshun, Fujica, Dashou, KEYTOP, Shenchuang, Carsafe, OPEN Parking Management System

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Parking Management System market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Parking Management System market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Parking Management System market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Parking Management System market.

Segmentation by Product: , On-road, Off-road Parking Management System

Segmentation by Application: , Urban Traffic, Inter-Urban, Parking Management, Info-mobility, Public Transport, Freeway, Consultancy & Planning

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Parking Management System market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Parking Management System market

Showing the development of the global Parking Management System market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Parking Management System market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Parking Management System market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Parking Management System market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Parking Management System market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Parking Management System market. In order to collect key insights about the global Parking Management System market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Parking Management System market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Parking Management System market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Parking Management System market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Parking Management System Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Parking Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-road

1.4.3 Off-road

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Parking Management System Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Parking Guidence

1.5.3 Tolling System

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Parking Management System Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Parking Management System Industry

1.6.1.1 Parking Management System Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Parking Management System Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Parking Management System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Parking Management System Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Parking Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Parking Management System Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Parking Management System Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Parking Management System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Parking Management System Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Parking Management System Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Parking Management System Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Parking Management System Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Parking Management System Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Parking Management System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Parking Management System Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Parking Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parking Management System Revenue in 2019

3.3 Parking Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Parking Management System Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Parking Management System Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Parking Management System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Parking Management System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Parking Management System Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Parking Management System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Parking Management System Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Parking Management System Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Parking Management System Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Parking Management System Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Parking Management System Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Parking Management System Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Parking Management System Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Parking Management System Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Parking Management System Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Parking Management System Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Parking Management System Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Parking Management System Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Parking Management System Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Parking Management System Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 3M

13.1.1 3M Company Details

13.1.2 3M Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 3M Parking Management System Introduction

13.1.4 3M Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 3M Recent Development

13.2 Kapsch

13.2.1 Kapsch Company Details

13.2.2 Kapsch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Kapsch Parking Management System Introduction

13.2.4 Kapsch Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Kapsch Recent Development

13.3 Swarco

13.3.1 Swarco Company Details

13.3.2 Swarco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Swarco Parking Management System Introduction

13.3.4 Swarco Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Swarco Recent Development

13.4 Siemens

13.4.1 Siemens Company Details

13.4.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Siemens Parking Management System Introduction

13.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.5 Amano

13.5.1 Amano Company Details

13.5.2 Amano Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Amano Parking Management System Introduction

13.5.4 Amano Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Amano Recent Development

13.6 Q-Free

13.6.1 Q-Free Company Details

13.6.2 Q-Free Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Q-Free Parking Management System Introduction

13.6.4 Q-Free Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Q-Free Recent Development

13.7 Thales

13.7.1 Thales Company Details

13.7.2 Thales Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Thales Parking Management System Introduction

13.7.4 Thales Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Thales Recent Development

13.8 Johnson Controls

13.8.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

13.8.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Johnson Controls Parking Management System Introduction

13.8.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

13.9 Xerox

13.9.1 Xerox Company Details

13.9.2 Xerox Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Xerox Parking Management System Introduction

13.9.4 Xerox Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Xerox Recent Development

13.10 Cubic

13.10.1 Cubic Company Details

13.10.2 Cubic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Cubic Parking Management System Introduction

13.10.4 Cubic Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Cubic Recent Development

13.11 Integrapark

10.11.1 Integrapark Company Details

10.11.2 Integrapark Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Integrapark Parking Management System Introduction

10.11.4 Integrapark Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Integrapark Recent Development

13.12 Imtech

10.12.1 Imtech Company Details

10.12.2 Imtech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Imtech Parking Management System Introduction

10.12.4 Imtech Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Imtech Recent Development

13.13 EDC

10.13.1 EDC Company Details

10.13.2 EDC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 EDC Parking Management System Introduction

10.13.4 EDC Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 EDC Recent Development

13.14 Jieshun

10.14.1 Jieshun Company Details

10.14.2 Jieshun Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Jieshun Parking Management System Introduction

10.14.4 Jieshun Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Jieshun Recent Development

13.15 Fujica

10.15.1 Fujica Company Details

10.15.2 Fujica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Fujica Parking Management System Introduction

10.15.4 Fujica Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Fujica Recent Development

13.16 Dashou

10.16.1 Dashou Company Details

10.16.2 Dashou Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Dashou Parking Management System Introduction

10.16.4 Dashou Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Dashou Recent Development

13.17 KEYTOP

10.17.1 KEYTOP Company Details

10.17.2 KEYTOP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 KEYTOP Parking Management System Introduction

10.17.4 KEYTOP Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 KEYTOP Recent Development

13.18 Shenchuang

10.18.1 Shenchuang Company Details

10.18.2 Shenchuang Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Shenchuang Parking Management System Introduction

10.18.4 Shenchuang Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Shenchuang Recent Development

13.19 Carsafe

10.19.1 Carsafe Company Details

10.19.2 Carsafe Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Carsafe Parking Management System Introduction

10.19.4 Carsafe Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Carsafe Recent Development

13.20 OPEN

10.20.1 OPEN Company Details

10.20.2 OPEN Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 OPEN Parking Management System Introduction

10.20.4 OPEN Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 OPEN Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

