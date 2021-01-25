Parking Management System Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Kapsch, Swarco, Siemens

Parking management system is a kind of software which is installed in the computer to control the parking management system hardware to manage the parking and help the related people to solve parking problem. The parking management system software has different kinds functions like charging, relieve traffic pressure, smart parking and so on, with the development of the software and the high traffic pressure, the parking management system software will have more functions. First of all, the parking management system is used to charging for parking, with the demand and technology development, the parking management system’s function is becoming more and more complicated, some parking management system has the function of guidance and even some parking management system can help the city to decrease the traffic pressure. With the development of the world and China’s economic growth, the car ownership is becoming more and more big, so the demand of parking lot is becoming more and more serious, the traffic pressure also need the parking management system to lighten the traffic pressure, from our report, the increase rate is about 10%, China’s growth is a little higher than 10%, the developed countries is little than 10% due to their relative completed system. The price of the parking management system has a great range due to the different function, so the client can customize the product according to their own requirements, the parking management system’s gross margin is relative high, the developed countries product’s gross margin is about 50%, the China’s gross margin is high than 50%; there are not import and export. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of this industry. Currently, the Chinese parking management system industry is not only begin to transit to high-end parking management system products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain. Although sales of parking management system brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support should not enter to the parking management system field and the future function is becoming more and more complicated. This is the end of parking management system report.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Parking Management System Market The global Parking Management System market size is projected to reach US$ 818 million by 2026, from US$ 483.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Parking Management System market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Parking Management System market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Parking Management System market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Parking Management System market.

Parking Management System Breakdown Data by Type

On-road, Off-road

Parking Management System Breakdown Data by Application

Parking Guidence, Tolling System Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Parking Management System market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Parking Management System market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, 3M, Kapsch, Swarco, Siemens, Amano, Q-Free, Thales, Johnson Controls, Xerox, Siemens, Amano, Imtech, EDC, Jieshun, Fujica, Dashou, KEYTOP, Shenchuang, Carsafe, OPEN

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Parking Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-road

1.2.3 Off-road 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Parking Management System Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Parking Guidence

1.3.3 Tolling System 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Parking Management System Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Parking Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Parking Management System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Parking Management System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Parking Management System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Parking Management System Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Parking Management System Market Trends

2.3.2 Parking Management System Market Drivers

2.3.3 Parking Management System Market Challenges

2.3.4 Parking Management System Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Parking Management System Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Parking Management System Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Parking Management System Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Parking Management System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Parking Management System Revenue 3.4 Global Parking Management System Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Parking Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parking Management System Revenue in 2020 3.5 Parking Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Parking Management System Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Parking Management System Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Parking Management System Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Parking Management System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Parking Management System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Parking Management System Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Parking Management System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Parking Management System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Parking Management System Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Parking Management System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Parking Management System Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Parking Management System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Parking Management System Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Parking Management System Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Parking Management System Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Parking Management System Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Parking Management System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Parking Management System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Parking Management System Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Parking Management System Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Parking Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Parking Management System Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Parking Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Parking Management System Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Parking Management System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Parking Management System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Company Details

11.1.2 3M Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Parking Management System Introduction

11.1.4 3M Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 3M Recent Development 11.2 Kapsch

11.2.1 Kapsch Company Details

11.2.2 Kapsch Business Overview

11.2.3 Kapsch Parking Management System Introduction

11.2.4 Kapsch Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Kapsch Recent Development 11.3 Swarco

11.3.1 Swarco Company Details

11.3.2 Swarco Business Overview

11.3.3 Swarco Parking Management System Introduction

11.3.4 Swarco Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Swarco Recent Development 11.4 Siemens

11.4.1 Siemens Company Details

11.4.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.4.3 Siemens Parking Management System Introduction

11.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Siemens Recent Development 11.5 Amano

11.5.1 Amano Company Details

11.5.2 Amano Business Overview

11.5.3 Amano Parking Management System Introduction

11.5.4 Amano Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Amano Recent Development 11.6 Q-Free

11.6.1 Q-Free Company Details

11.6.2 Q-Free Business Overview

11.6.3 Q-Free Parking Management System Introduction

11.6.4 Q-Free Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Q-Free Recent Development 11.7 Thales

11.7.1 Thales Company Details

11.7.2 Thales Business Overview

11.7.3 Thales Parking Management System Introduction

11.7.4 Thales Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Thales Recent Development 11.8 Johnson Controls

11.8.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

11.8.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

11.8.3 Johnson Controls Parking Management System Introduction

11.8.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development 11.9 Xerox

11.9.1 Xerox Company Details

11.9.2 Xerox Business Overview

11.9.3 Xerox Parking Management System Introduction

11.9.4 Xerox Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Xerox Recent Development 11.10 Cubic

11.10.1 Cubic Company Details

11.10.2 Cubic Business Overview

11.10.3 Cubic Parking Management System Introduction

11.10.4 Cubic Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Cubic Recent Development 11.11 Integrapark

11.11.1 Integrapark Company Details

11.11.2 Integrapark Business Overview

11.11.3 Integrapark Parking Management System Introduction

11.11.4 Integrapark Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Integrapark Recent Development 11.12 Imtech

11.12.1 Imtech Company Details

11.12.2 Imtech Business Overview

11.12.3 Imtech Parking Management System Introduction

11.12.4 Imtech Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Imtech Recent Development 11.13 EDC

11.13.1 EDC Company Details

11.13.2 EDC Business Overview

11.13.3 EDC Parking Management System Introduction

11.13.4 EDC Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 EDC Recent Development 11.14 Jieshun

11.14.1 Jieshun Company Details

11.14.2 Jieshun Business Overview

11.14.3 Jieshun Parking Management System Introduction

11.14.4 Jieshun Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Jieshun Recent Development 11.15 Fujica

11.15.1 Fujica Company Details

11.15.2 Fujica Business Overview

11.15.3 Fujica Parking Management System Introduction

11.15.4 Fujica Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Fujica Recent Development 11.16 Dashou

11.16.1 Dashou Company Details

11.16.2 Dashou Business Overview

11.16.3 Dashou Parking Management System Introduction

11.16.4 Dashou Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Dashou Recent Development 11.17 KEYTOP

11.17.1 KEYTOP Company Details

11.17.2 KEYTOP Business Overview

11.17.3 KEYTOP Parking Management System Introduction

11.17.4 KEYTOP Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 KEYTOP Recent Development 11.18 Shenchuang

11.18.1 Shenchuang Company Details

11.18.2 Shenchuang Business Overview

11.18.3 Shenchuang Parking Management System Introduction

11.18.4 Shenchuang Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Shenchuang Recent Development 11.18 Carsafe

.1 Carsafe Company Details

.2 Carsafe Business Overview

.3 Carsafe Parking Management System Introduction

.4 Carsafe Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

.5 Carsafe Recent Development 11.20 OPEN

11.20.1 OPEN Company Details

11.20.2 OPEN Business Overview

11.20.3 OPEN Parking Management System Introduction

11.20.4 OPEN Revenue in Parking Management System Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 OPEN Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

