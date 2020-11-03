Parking Management Solution Market is Expected to Grow By Key Players: Conduent, Indigo Park Services, Amano, Swarco, Q-Free, Kapsch, T2 Systems, Skidata, Flowbird Group, Inrix, Flashparking, Chetu, Parkmobile, Passport, Spothero, Tiba Parking, Urbiotica, Smart Parking, SAP, Siemens, Bosch Mobility Parking Management Solution

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Parking Management Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Parking Management Solution market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Parking Management Solution market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Parking Management Solution market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Conduent, Indigo Park Services, Amano, Swarco, Q-Free, Kapsch, T2 Systems, Skidata, Flowbird Group, Inrix, Flashparking, Chetu, Parkmobile, Passport, Spothero, Tiba Parking, Urbiotica, Smart Parking, SAP, Siemens, Bosch Mobility Parking Management Solution
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Parking Guidance Solution, Parking Reservation Management, Parking Permit Management, Parking Enforcement Management, Parking Access and Revenue Control, Parking Security and Surveillance, Parking Analytics Parking Management Solution
|Market Segment by Application:
|, On-road, Off-road
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Parking Management Solution market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Parking Management Solution market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Parking Management Solution industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Parking Management Solution market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Parking Management Solution market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Parking Management Solution market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Parking Management Solution Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Parking Management Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Parking Guidance Solution
1.4.3 Parking Reservation Management
1.4.4 Parking Permit Management
1.4.5 Parking Enforcement Management
1.4.6 Parking Access and Revenue Control
1.4.7 Parking Security and Surveillance
1.4.8 Parking Analytics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Parking Management Solution Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 On-road
1.5.3 Off-road
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Parking Management Solution Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Parking Management Solution Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Parking Management Solution Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Parking Management Solution Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Parking Management Solution Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Parking Management Solution Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Parking Management Solution Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Parking Management Solution Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Parking Management Solution Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Parking Management Solution Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Parking Management Solution Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Parking Management Solution Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Parking Management Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parking Management Solution Revenue in 2019
3.3 Parking Management Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Parking Management Solution Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Parking Management Solution Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Parking Management Solution Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Parking Management Solution Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Parking Management Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Parking Management Solution Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Parking Management Solution Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Parking Management Solution Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Parking Management Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Parking Management Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Parking Management Solution Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Parking Management Solution Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Parking Management Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Parking Management Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Parking Management Solution Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Parking Management Solution Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Parking Management Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Parking Management Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Parking Management Solution Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Parking Management Solution Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Parking Management Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Parking Management Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Parking Management Solution Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Parking Management Solution Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Parking Management Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Parking Management Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Parking Management Solution Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Parking Management Solution Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Parking Management Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Parking Management Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Parking Management Solution Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Parking Management Solution Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Parking Management Solution Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Parking Management Solution Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Conduent
13.1.1 Conduent Company Details
13.1.2 Conduent Business Overview
13.1.3 Conduent Parking Management Solution Introduction
13.1.4 Conduent Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Conduent Recent Development
13.2 Indigo Park Services
13.2.1 Indigo Park Services Company Details
13.2.2 Indigo Park Services Business Overview
13.2.3 Indigo Park Services Parking Management Solution Introduction
13.2.4 Indigo Park Services Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Indigo Park Services Recent Development
13.3 Amano
13.3.1 Amano Company Details
13.3.2 Amano Business Overview
13.3.3 Amano Parking Management Solution Introduction
13.3.4 Amano Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Amano Recent Development
13.4 Swarco
13.4.1 Swarco Company Details
13.4.2 Swarco Business Overview
13.4.3 Swarco Parking Management Solution Introduction
13.4.4 Swarco Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Swarco Recent Development
13.5 Q-Free
13.5.1 Q-Free Company Details
13.5.2 Q-Free Business Overview
13.5.3 Q-Free Parking Management Solution Introduction
13.5.4 Q-Free Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Q-Free Recent Development
13.6 Kapsch
13.6.1 Kapsch Company Details
13.6.2 Kapsch Business Overview
13.6.3 Kapsch Parking Management Solution Introduction
13.6.4 Kapsch Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Kapsch Recent Development
13.7 T2 Systems
13.7.1 T2 Systems Company Details
13.7.2 T2 Systems Business Overview
13.7.3 T2 Systems Parking Management Solution Introduction
13.7.4 T2 Systems Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 T2 Systems Recent Development
13.8 Skidata
13.8.1 Skidata Company Details
13.8.2 Skidata Business Overview
13.8.3 Skidata Parking Management Solution Introduction
13.8.4 Skidata Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Skidata Recent Development
13.9 Flowbird Group
13.9.1 Flowbird Group Company Details
13.9.2 Flowbird Group Business Overview
13.9.3 Flowbird Group Parking Management Solution Introduction
13.9.4 Flowbird Group Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Flowbird Group Recent Development
13.10 Inrix
13.10.1 Inrix Company Details
13.10.2 Inrix Business Overview
13.10.3 Inrix Parking Management Solution Introduction
13.10.4 Inrix Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Inrix Recent Development
13.11 Flashparking
10.11.1 Flashparking Company Details
10.11.2 Flashparking Business Overview
10.11.3 Flashparking Parking Management Solution Introduction
10.11.4 Flashparking Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Flashparking Recent Development
13.12 Chetu
10.12.1 Chetu Company Details
10.12.2 Chetu Business Overview
10.12.3 Chetu Parking Management Solution Introduction
10.12.4 Chetu Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Chetu Recent Development
13.13 Parkmobile
10.13.1 Parkmobile Company Details
10.13.2 Parkmobile Business Overview
10.13.3 Parkmobile Parking Management Solution Introduction
10.13.4 Parkmobile Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Parkmobile Recent Development
13.14 Passport
10.14.1 Passport Company Details
10.14.2 Passport Business Overview
10.14.3 Passport Parking Management Solution Introduction
10.14.4 Passport Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Passport Recent Development
13.15 Spothero
10.15.1 Spothero Company Details
10.15.2 Spothero Business Overview
10.15.3 Spothero Parking Management Solution Introduction
10.15.4 Spothero Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Spothero Recent Development
13.16 Tiba Parking
10.16.1 Tiba Parking Company Details
10.16.2 Tiba Parking Business Overview
10.16.3 Tiba Parking Parking Management Solution Introduction
10.16.4 Tiba Parking Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Tiba Parking Recent Development
13.17 Urbiotica
10.17.1 Urbiotica Company Details
10.17.2 Urbiotica Business Overview
10.17.3 Urbiotica Parking Management Solution Introduction
10.17.4 Urbiotica Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Urbiotica Recent Development
13.18 Smart Parking
10.18.1 Smart Parking Company Details
10.18.2 Smart Parking Business Overview
10.18.3 Smart Parking Parking Management Solution Introduction
10.18.4 Smart Parking Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Smart Parking Recent Development
13.19 SAP
10.19.1 SAP Company Details
10.19.2 SAP Business Overview
10.19.3 SAP Parking Management Solution Introduction
10.19.4 SAP Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 SAP Recent Development
13.20 Siemens
10.20.1 Siemens Company Details
10.20.2 Siemens Business Overview
10.20.3 Siemens Parking Management Solution Introduction
10.20.4 Siemens Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Siemens Recent Development
13.21 Bosch Mobility
10.21.1 Bosch Mobility Company Details
10.21.2 Bosch Mobility Business Overview
10.21.3 Bosch Mobility Parking Management Solution Introduction
10.21.4 Bosch Mobility Revenue in Parking Management Solution Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Bosch Mobility Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
