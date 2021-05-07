Parcel Sorting Robots Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | Amazon Robotics, Fetch Robotics, KUKA

“

The report titled Global Parcel Sorting Robots Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Parcel Sorting Robots market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Parcel Sorting Robots market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Parcel Sorting Robots market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Parcel Sorting Robots market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Parcel Sorting Robots report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Parcel Sorting Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Parcel Sorting Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Parcel Sorting Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Parcel Sorting Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Parcel Sorting Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Parcel Sorting Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Amazon Robotics, Fetch Robotics, KUKA, Starship Technologies, GreyOrange, Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Ltd, HITACHI, Zhejiang Libiao, Wuxi A-carrier

Market Segmentation by Product: Full-automatic

Semi-automatic



Market Segmentation by Application: Logistics Picking

Logistics Handling

Others



The Parcel Sorting Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Parcel Sorting Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Parcel Sorting Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Parcel Sorting Robots market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Parcel Sorting Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Parcel Sorting Robots market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Parcel Sorting Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Parcel Sorting Robots market?

Table of Contents:

1 Parcel Sorting Robots Market Overview

1.1 Parcel Sorting Robots Product Overview

1.2 Parcel Sorting Robots Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Full-automatic

1.2.2 Semi-automatic

1.3 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Parcel Sorting Robots Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Parcel Sorting Robots Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Parcel Sorting Robots Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Parcel Sorting Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Parcel Sorting Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Parcel Sorting Robots Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Parcel Sorting Robots Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Parcel Sorting Robots as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Parcel Sorting Robots Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Parcel Sorting Robots Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Parcel Sorting Robots Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Parcel Sorting Robots by Application

4.1 Parcel Sorting Robots Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Logistics Picking

4.1.2 Logistics Handling

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Parcel Sorting Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Parcel Sorting Robots Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Parcel Sorting Robots by Country

5.1 North America Parcel Sorting Robots Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Parcel Sorting Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Parcel Sorting Robots by Country

6.1 Europe Parcel Sorting Robots Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Parcel Sorting Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Parcel Sorting Robots by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Parcel Sorting Robots Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Parcel Sorting Robots Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Parcel Sorting Robots by Country

8.1 Latin America Parcel Sorting Robots Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Parcel Sorting Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Parcel Sorting Robots by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Parcel Sorting Robots Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Parcel Sorting Robots Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Parcel Sorting Robots Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Parcel Sorting Robots Business

10.1 Amazon Robotics

10.1.1 Amazon Robotics Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amazon Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Amazon Robotics Parcel Sorting Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Amazon Robotics Parcel Sorting Robots Products Offered

10.1.5 Amazon Robotics Recent Development

10.2 Fetch Robotics

10.2.1 Fetch Robotics Corporation Information

10.2.2 Fetch Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Fetch Robotics Parcel Sorting Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Amazon Robotics Parcel Sorting Robots Products Offered

10.2.5 Fetch Robotics Recent Development

10.3 KUKA

10.3.1 KUKA Corporation Information

10.3.2 KUKA Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 KUKA Parcel Sorting Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 KUKA Parcel Sorting Robots Products Offered

10.3.5 KUKA Recent Development

10.4 Starship Technologies

10.4.1 Starship Technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 Starship Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Starship Technologies Parcel Sorting Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Starship Technologies Parcel Sorting Robots Products Offered

10.4.5 Starship Technologies Recent Development

10.5 GreyOrange

10.5.1 GreyOrange Corporation Information

10.5.2 GreyOrange Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 GreyOrange Parcel Sorting Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 GreyOrange Parcel Sorting Robots Products Offered

10.5.5 GreyOrange Recent Development

10.6 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Ltd

10.6.1 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Parcel Sorting Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Parcel Sorting Robots Products Offered

10.6.5 Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Recent Development

10.7 HITACHI

10.7.1 HITACHI Corporation Information

10.7.2 HITACHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 HITACHI Parcel Sorting Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 HITACHI Parcel Sorting Robots Products Offered

10.7.5 HITACHI Recent Development

10.8 Zhejiang Libiao

10.8.1 Zhejiang Libiao Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zhejiang Libiao Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Zhejiang Libiao Parcel Sorting Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Zhejiang Libiao Parcel Sorting Robots Products Offered

10.8.5 Zhejiang Libiao Recent Development

10.9 Wuxi A-carrier

10.9.1 Wuxi A-carrier Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wuxi A-carrier Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Wuxi A-carrier Parcel Sorting Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Wuxi A-carrier Parcel Sorting Robots Products Offered

10.9.5 Wuxi A-carrier Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Parcel Sorting Robots Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Parcel Sorting Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Parcel Sorting Robots Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Parcel Sorting Robots Distributors

12.3 Parcel Sorting Robots Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”