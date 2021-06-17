Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | Toshiba, Siemens, Beumer Group

“

The report titled Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Parcel and Packet Sorter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Parcel and Packet Sorter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Toshiba, Siemens, Beumer Group, Pitney Bowes, Vanderlande Industries, NEC Corporation, Fives Group, Boewe, National Presort Inc (NPI), Honeywell, ID Mail, Solystic, Falcon Autotech, Equinox, Presort, Wayzim, EuroSort, Mailroom Solutions, Interroll, Dematic, Bastian Solutions, Murata machinery, GIEICOM, OMH

Market Segmentation by Product: Horizontal

Vertical



Market Segmentation by Application: E-commerce

Third-party Logistic Companies

Postal Operators

Others



The Parcel and Packet Sorter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Parcel and Packet Sorter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Parcel and Packet Sorter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market?

Table of Contents:

1 Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Parcel and Packet Sorter

1.2 Parcel and Packet Sorter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Horizontal

1.2.3 Vertical

1.3 Parcel and Packet Sorter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 E-commerce

1.3.3 Third-party Logistic Companies

1.3.4 Postal Operators

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Parcel and Packet Sorter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Parcel and Packet Sorter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Parcel and Packet Sorter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Parcel and Packet Sorter Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Production

3.4.1 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Production

3.5.1 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Parcel and Packet Sorter Production

3.6.1 China Parcel and Packet Sorter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Parcel and Packet Sorter Production

3.7.1 Japan Parcel and Packet Sorter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Parcel and Packet Sorter Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Parcel and Packet Sorter Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Toshiba

7.1.1 Toshiba Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.1.2 Toshiba Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Toshiba Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Toshiba Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.2.2 Siemens Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Siemens Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Beumer Group

7.3.1 Beumer Group Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.3.2 Beumer Group Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Beumer Group Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Beumer Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Beumer Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Pitney Bowes

7.4.1 Pitney Bowes Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.4.2 Pitney Bowes Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Pitney Bowes Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Pitney Bowes Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Vanderlande Industries

7.5.1 Vanderlande Industries Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.5.2 Vanderlande Industries Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Vanderlande Industries Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Vanderlande Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Vanderlande Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 NEC Corporation

7.6.1 NEC Corporation Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.6.2 NEC Corporation Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.6.3 NEC Corporation Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 NEC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 NEC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Fives Group

7.7.1 Fives Group Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fives Group Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Fives Group Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Fives Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fives Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Boewe

7.8.1 Boewe Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.8.2 Boewe Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Boewe Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Boewe Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Boewe Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 National Presort Inc (NPI)

7.9.1 National Presort Inc (NPI) Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.9.2 National Presort Inc (NPI) Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.9.3 National Presort Inc (NPI) Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 National Presort Inc (NPI) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 National Presort Inc (NPI) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Honeywell

7.10.1 Honeywell Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.10.2 Honeywell Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Honeywell Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 ID Mail

7.11.1 ID Mail Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.11.2 ID Mail Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.11.3 ID Mail Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 ID Mail Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 ID Mail Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Solystic

7.12.1 Solystic Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.12.2 Solystic Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Solystic Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Solystic Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Solystic Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Falcon Autotech

7.13.1 Falcon Autotech Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.13.2 Falcon Autotech Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Falcon Autotech Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Falcon Autotech Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Falcon Autotech Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Equinox

7.14.1 Equinox Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.14.2 Equinox Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Equinox Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Equinox Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Equinox Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Presort

7.15.1 Presort Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.15.2 Presort Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Presort Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Presort Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Presort Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Wayzim

7.16.1 Wayzim Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.16.2 Wayzim Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Wayzim Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Wayzim Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Wayzim Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 EuroSort

7.17.1 EuroSort Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.17.2 EuroSort Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.17.3 EuroSort Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 EuroSort Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 EuroSort Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Mailroom Solutions

7.18.1 Mailroom Solutions Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.18.2 Mailroom Solutions Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Mailroom Solutions Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Mailroom Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Mailroom Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Interroll

7.19.1 Interroll Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.19.2 Interroll Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Interroll Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Interroll Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Interroll Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Dematic

7.20.1 Dematic Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.20.2 Dematic Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Dematic Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Dematic Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Dematic Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Bastian Solutions

7.21.1 Bastian Solutions Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.21.2 Bastian Solutions Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Bastian Solutions Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Bastian Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Bastian Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Murata machinery

7.22.1 Murata machinery Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.22.2 Murata machinery Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Murata machinery Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Murata machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Murata machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 GIEICOM

7.23.1 GIEICOM Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.23.2 GIEICOM Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.23.3 GIEICOM Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 GIEICOM Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 GIEICOM Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 OMH

7.24.1 OMH Parcel and Packet Sorter Corporation Information

7.24.2 OMH Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Portfolio

7.24.3 OMH Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 OMH Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 OMH Recent Developments/Updates

8 Parcel and Packet Sorter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Parcel and Packet Sorter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Parcel and Packet Sorter

8.4 Parcel and Packet Sorter Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Parcel and Packet Sorter Distributors List

9.3 Parcel and Packet Sorter Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Parcel and Packet Sorter Industry Trends

10.2 Parcel and Packet Sorter Growth Drivers

10.3 Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Challenges

10.4 Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Parcel and Packet Sorter by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Parcel and Packet Sorter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Parcel and Packet Sorter

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Parcel and Packet Sorter by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Parcel and Packet Sorter by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Parcel and Packet Sorter by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Parcel and Packet Sorter by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Parcel and Packet Sorter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Parcel and Packet Sorter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Parcel and Packet Sorter by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Parcel and Packet Sorter by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”