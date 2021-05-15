Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Toshiba, Siemens, Beumer Group

“

The report titled Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Parcel and Packet Sorter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Parcel and Packet Sorter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Toshiba, Siemens, Beumer Group, Pitney Bowes, Vanderlande Industries, NEC Corporation, Fives Group, Boewe, National Presort Inc (NPI), Honeywell, ID Mail, Solystic, Falcon Autotech, Equinox, Presort, Wayzim, EuroSort, Mailroom Solutions, Interroll, Dematic, Bastian Solutions, Murata machinery, GIEICOM, OMH

Market Segmentation by Product: Horizontal

Market Segmentation by Application: E-commerce

Third-party Logistic Companies

Postal Operators

The Parcel and Packet Sorter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Parcel and Packet Sorter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Parcel and Packet Sorter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Parcel and Packet Sorter market?

Table of Contents:

1 Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Overview

1.1 Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Overview

1.2 Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Horizontal

1.2.2 Vertical

1.3 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Parcel and Packet Sorter Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Parcel and Packet Sorter Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Parcel and Packet Sorter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Parcel and Packet Sorter as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Parcel and Packet Sorter Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Parcel and Packet Sorter Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter by Application

4.1 Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 E-commerce

4.1.2 Third-party Logistic Companies

4.1.3 Postal Operators

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter by Country

5.1 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter by Country

6.1 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Parcel and Packet Sorter by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Parcel and Packet Sorter Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Parcel and Packet Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Parcel and Packet Sorter by Country

8.1 Latin America Parcel and Packet Sorter Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Parcel and Packet Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Parcel and Packet Sorter by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Parcel and Packet Sorter Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Parcel and Packet Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Parcel and Packet Sorter Business

10.1 Toshiba

10.1.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Toshiba Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Toshiba Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.1.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.2 Siemens

10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Siemens Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Siemens Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.3 Beumer Group

10.3.1 Beumer Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Beumer Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Beumer Group Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Beumer Group Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.3.5 Beumer Group Recent Development

10.4 Pitney Bowes

10.4.1 Pitney Bowes Corporation Information

10.4.2 Pitney Bowes Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Pitney Bowes Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Pitney Bowes Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.4.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Development

10.5 Vanderlande Industries

10.5.1 Vanderlande Industries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Vanderlande Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Vanderlande Industries Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Vanderlande Industries Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.5.5 Vanderlande Industries Recent Development

10.6 NEC Corporation

10.6.1 NEC Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 NEC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 NEC Corporation Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 NEC Corporation Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.6.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Fives Group

10.7.1 Fives Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fives Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Fives Group Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Fives Group Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.7.5 Fives Group Recent Development

10.8 Boewe

10.8.1 Boewe Corporation Information

10.8.2 Boewe Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Boewe Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Boewe Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.8.5 Boewe Recent Development

10.9 National Presort Inc (NPI)

10.9.1 National Presort Inc (NPI) Corporation Information

10.9.2 National Presort Inc (NPI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 National Presort Inc (NPI) Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 National Presort Inc (NPI) Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.9.5 National Presort Inc (NPI) Recent Development

10.10 Honeywell

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Parcel and Packet Sorter Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Honeywell Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.11 ID Mail

10.11.1 ID Mail Corporation Information

10.11.2 ID Mail Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ID Mail Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ID Mail Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.11.5 ID Mail Recent Development

10.12 Solystic

10.12.1 Solystic Corporation Information

10.12.2 Solystic Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Solystic Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Solystic Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.12.5 Solystic Recent Development

10.13 Falcon Autotech

10.13.1 Falcon Autotech Corporation Information

10.13.2 Falcon Autotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Falcon Autotech Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Falcon Autotech Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.13.5 Falcon Autotech Recent Development

10.14 Equinox

10.14.1 Equinox Corporation Information

10.14.2 Equinox Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Equinox Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Equinox Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.14.5 Equinox Recent Development

10.15 Presort

10.15.1 Presort Corporation Information

10.15.2 Presort Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Presort Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Presort Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.15.5 Presort Recent Development

10.16 Wayzim

10.16.1 Wayzim Corporation Information

10.16.2 Wayzim Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Wayzim Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Wayzim Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.16.5 Wayzim Recent Development

10.17 EuroSort

10.17.1 EuroSort Corporation Information

10.17.2 EuroSort Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 EuroSort Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 EuroSort Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.17.5 EuroSort Recent Development

10.18 Mailroom Solutions

10.18.1 Mailroom Solutions Corporation Information

10.18.2 Mailroom Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Mailroom Solutions Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Mailroom Solutions Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.18.5 Mailroom Solutions Recent Development

10.19 Interroll

10.19.1 Interroll Corporation Information

10.19.2 Interroll Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Interroll Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Interroll Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.19.5 Interroll Recent Development

10.20 Dematic

10.20.1 Dematic Corporation Information

10.20.2 Dematic Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Dematic Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Dematic Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.20.5 Dematic Recent Development

10.21 Bastian Solutions

10.21.1 Bastian Solutions Corporation Information

10.21.2 Bastian Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Bastian Solutions Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Bastian Solutions Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.21.5 Bastian Solutions Recent Development

10.22 Murata machinery

10.22.1 Murata machinery Corporation Information

10.22.2 Murata machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Murata machinery Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Murata machinery Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.22.5 Murata machinery Recent Development

10.23 GIEICOM

10.23.1 GIEICOM Corporation Information

10.23.2 GIEICOM Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 GIEICOM Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 GIEICOM Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.23.5 GIEICOM Recent Development

10.24 OMH

10.24.1 OMH Corporation Information

10.24.2 OMH Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 OMH Parcel and Packet Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 OMH Parcel and Packet Sorter Products Offered

10.24.5 OMH Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Parcel and Packet Sorter Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Parcel and Packet Sorter Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Parcel and Packet Sorter Distributors

12.3 Parcel and Packet Sorter Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”