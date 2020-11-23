Parasite Control Market Is Expected to Upsurge Growth by 2026 | Top Players: , Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Zoetis, Dechra, Chanelle Group, Merck Animal Health, Elanco, Virbac, Vetoquinol

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact ,QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Parasite Control Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Parasite Control market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Parasite Control market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Zoetis, Dechra, Chanelle Group, Merck Animal Health, Elanco, Virbac, Vetoquinol Market Segment by Product Type: , Pill, Injection, Spray, Ointment, Others Market Segment by Application: , Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Parasite Control market.

TOC

1 Parasite Control Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Parasite Control

1.2 Parasite Control Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Parasite Control Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Pill

1.2.3 Injection

1.2.4 Spray

1.2.5 Ointment

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Parasite Control Segment by Application

1.3.1 Parasite Control Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Companion Animals

1.3.3 Livestock Animals

1.4 Global Parasite Control Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Parasite Control Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Parasite Control Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Parasite Control Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Parasite Control Industry

1.6 Parasite Control Market Trends 2 Global Parasite Control Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Parasite Control Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Parasite Control Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Parasite Control Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Parasite Control Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Parasite Control Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Parasite Control Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Parasite Control Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Parasite Control Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Parasite Control Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Parasite Control Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Parasite Control Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Parasite Control Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Parasite Control Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Parasite Control Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Parasite Control Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Parasite Control Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Parasite Control Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Parasite Control Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Parasite Control Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Parasite Control Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Parasite Control Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Parasite Control Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Parasite Control Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Parasite Control Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Parasite Control Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Parasite Control Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Parasite Control Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Parasite Control Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Parasite Control Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Parasite Control Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Parasite Control Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Parasite Control Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Parasite Control Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Parasite Control Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Parasite Control Business

6.1 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Parasite Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Products Offered

6.1.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development

6.2 Bayer

6.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Bayer Parasite Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Bayer Products Offered

6.2.5 Bayer Recent Development

6.3 Zoetis

6.3.1 Zoetis Corporation Information

6.3.2 Zoetis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Zoetis Parasite Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Zoetis Products Offered

6.3.5 Zoetis Recent Development

6.4 Dechra

6.4.1 Dechra Corporation Information

6.4.2 Dechra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Dechra Parasite Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Dechra Products Offered

6.4.5 Dechra Recent Development

6.5 Chanelle Group

6.5.1 Chanelle Group Corporation Information

6.5.2 Chanelle Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Chanelle Group Parasite Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Chanelle Group Products Offered

6.5.5 Chanelle Group Recent Development

6.6 Merck Animal Health

6.6.1 Merck Animal Health Corporation Information

6.6.2 Merck Animal Health Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Merck Animal Health Parasite Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Merck Animal Health Products Offered

6.6.5 Merck Animal Health Recent Development

6.7 Elanco

6.6.1 Elanco Corporation Information

6.6.2 Elanco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Elanco Parasite Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Elanco Products Offered

6.7.5 Elanco Recent Development

6.8 Virbac

6.8.1 Virbac Corporation Information

6.8.2 Virbac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Virbac Parasite Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Virbac Products Offered

6.8.5 Virbac Recent Development

6.9 Vetoquinol

6.9.1 Vetoquinol Corporation Information

6.9.2 Vetoquinol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Vetoquinol Parasite Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Vetoquinol Products Offered

6.9.5 Vetoquinol Recent Development 7 Parasite Control Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Parasite Control Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Parasite Control

7.4 Parasite Control Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Parasite Control Distributors List

8.3 Parasite Control Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Parasite Control Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Parasite Control by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Parasite Control by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Parasite Control Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Parasite Control by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Parasite Control by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Parasite Control Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Parasite Control by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Parasite Control by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Parasite Control Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Parasite Control Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Parasite Control Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Parasite Control Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Parasite Control Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

