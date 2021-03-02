Paragliders Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | Advance Thun, NOVA Performance Paragliders, Sky Paragliders

“

The report titled Global Paragliders Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Paragliders market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Paragliders market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Paragliders market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paragliders market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paragliders report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2794363/global-paragliders-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paragliders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paragliders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paragliders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paragliders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paragliders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paragliders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Advance Thun, NOVA Performance Paragliders, Sky Paragliders, Bruce Goldsmith Design, GIN Gliders, Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG, Dudek Paragliders, Mac Para, UP International, Axis, Ozone Paragliders, NZ Aerosports, ICARO Paragliders, U-TURN GMBH, Independence Paragliding, ITV Parapentes, Avic Hongguang

Market Segmentation by Product: Single Person Paragliders

Two-person Paragliders



Market Segmentation by Application: Recreation & Entertainment

Sports Competition



The Paragliders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paragliders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paragliders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paragliders market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paragliders industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paragliders market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paragliders market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paragliders market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2794363/global-paragliders-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paragliders Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single Person Paragliders

1.2.3 Two-person Paragliders

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Paragliders Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Recreation & Entertainment

1.3.3 Sports Competition

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Paragliders Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Paragliders Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Paragliders Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Paragliders Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Paragliders Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Paragliders Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Paragliders Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Paragliders Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Paragliders Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Paragliders Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Paragliders Industry Trends

2.5.1 Paragliders Market Trends

2.5.2 Paragliders Market Drivers

2.5.3 Paragliders Market Challenges

2.5.4 Paragliders Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Paragliders Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Paragliders Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Paragliders Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Paragliders Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Paragliders by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Paragliders Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Paragliders Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Paragliders Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Paragliders Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Paragliders as of 2020)

3.4 Global Paragliders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Paragliders Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Paragliders Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Paragliders Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Paragliders Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Paragliders Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Paragliders Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Paragliders Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Paragliders Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Paragliders Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Paragliders Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Paragliders Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Paragliders Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Paragliders Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Paragliders Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Paragliders Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Paragliders Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Paragliders Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Paragliders Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Paragliders Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Paragliders Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Paragliders Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Paragliders Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Paragliders Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Paragliders Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Paragliders Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Paragliders Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Paragliders Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Paragliders Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Paragliders Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Paragliders Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Paragliders Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Paragliders Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Paragliders Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Paragliders Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Paragliders Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Paragliders Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Paragliders Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Paragliders Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Paragliders Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Paragliders Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Paragliders Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Paragliders Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Paragliders Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Paragliders Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Paragliders Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Paragliders Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Paragliders Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Paragliders Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Paragliders Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Paragliders Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Paragliders Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Paragliders Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Paragliders Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Paragliders Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Paragliders Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Paragliders Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Paragliders Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Paragliders Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Paragliders Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Paragliders Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Paragliders Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Paragliders Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Paragliders Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Paragliders Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Paragliders Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Paragliders Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Paragliders Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Paragliders Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Paragliders Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Advance Thun

11.1.1 Advance Thun Corporation Information

11.1.2 Advance Thun Overview

11.1.3 Advance Thun Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Advance Thun Paragliders Products and Services

11.1.5 Advance Thun Paragliders SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Advance Thun Recent Developments

11.2 NOVA Performance Paragliders

11.2.1 NOVA Performance Paragliders Corporation Information

11.2.2 NOVA Performance Paragliders Overview

11.2.3 NOVA Performance Paragliders Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 NOVA Performance Paragliders Paragliders Products and Services

11.2.5 NOVA Performance Paragliders Paragliders SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 NOVA Performance Paragliders Recent Developments

11.3 Sky Paragliders

11.3.1 Sky Paragliders Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sky Paragliders Overview

11.3.3 Sky Paragliders Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Sky Paragliders Paragliders Products and Services

11.3.5 Sky Paragliders Paragliders SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Sky Paragliders Recent Developments

11.4 Bruce Goldsmith Design

11.4.1 Bruce Goldsmith Design Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bruce Goldsmith Design Overview

11.4.3 Bruce Goldsmith Design Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Bruce Goldsmith Design Paragliders Products and Services

11.4.5 Bruce Goldsmith Design Paragliders SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Bruce Goldsmith Design Recent Developments

11.5 GIN Gliders

11.5.1 GIN Gliders Corporation Information

11.5.2 GIN Gliders Overview

11.5.3 GIN Gliders Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 GIN Gliders Paragliders Products and Services

11.5.5 GIN Gliders Paragliders SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 GIN Gliders Recent Developments

11.6 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG

11.6.1 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

11.6.2 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG Overview

11.6.3 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG Paragliders Products and Services

11.6.5 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG Paragliders SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG Recent Developments

11.7 Dudek Paragliders

11.7.1 Dudek Paragliders Corporation Information

11.7.2 Dudek Paragliders Overview

11.7.3 Dudek Paragliders Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Dudek Paragliders Paragliders Products and Services

11.7.5 Dudek Paragliders Paragliders SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Dudek Paragliders Recent Developments

11.8 Mac Para

11.8.1 Mac Para Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mac Para Overview

11.8.3 Mac Para Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Mac Para Paragliders Products and Services

11.8.5 Mac Para Paragliders SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Mac Para Recent Developments

11.9 UP International

11.9.1 UP International Corporation Information

11.9.2 UP International Overview

11.9.3 UP International Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 UP International Paragliders Products and Services

11.9.5 UP International Paragliders SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 UP International Recent Developments

11.10 Axis

11.10.1 Axis Corporation Information

11.10.2 Axis Overview

11.10.3 Axis Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Axis Paragliders Products and Services

11.10.5 Axis Paragliders SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Axis Recent Developments

11.11 Ozone Paragliders

11.11.1 Ozone Paragliders Corporation Information

11.11.2 Ozone Paragliders Overview

11.11.3 Ozone Paragliders Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Ozone Paragliders Paragliders Products and Services

11.11.5 Ozone Paragliders Recent Developments

11.12 NZ Aerosports

11.12.1 NZ Aerosports Corporation Information

11.12.2 NZ Aerosports Overview

11.12.3 NZ Aerosports Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 NZ Aerosports Paragliders Products and Services

11.12.5 NZ Aerosports Recent Developments

11.13 ICARO Paragliders

11.13.1 ICARO Paragliders Corporation Information

11.13.2 ICARO Paragliders Overview

11.13.3 ICARO Paragliders Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 ICARO Paragliders Paragliders Products and Services

11.13.5 ICARO Paragliders Recent Developments

11.14 U-TURN GMBH

11.14.1 U-TURN GMBH Corporation Information

11.14.2 U-TURN GMBH Overview

11.14.3 U-TURN GMBH Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 U-TURN GMBH Paragliders Products and Services

11.14.5 U-TURN GMBH Recent Developments

11.15 Independence Paragliding

11.15.1 Independence Paragliding Corporation Information

11.15.2 Independence Paragliding Overview

11.15.3 Independence Paragliding Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Independence Paragliding Paragliders Products and Services

11.15.5 Independence Paragliding Recent Developments

11.16 ITV Parapentes

11.16.1 ITV Parapentes Corporation Information

11.16.2 ITV Parapentes Overview

11.16.3 ITV Parapentes Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 ITV Parapentes Paragliders Products and Services

11.16.5 ITV Parapentes Recent Developments

11.17 Avic Hongguang

11.17.1 Avic Hongguang Corporation Information

11.17.2 Avic Hongguang Overview

11.17.3 Avic Hongguang Paragliders Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Avic Hongguang Paragliders Products and Services

11.17.5 Avic Hongguang Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Paragliders Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Paragliders Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Paragliders Production Mode & Process

12.4 Paragliders Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Paragliders Sales Channels

12.4.2 Paragliders Distributors

12.5 Paragliders Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2794363/global-paragliders-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”