Paperboard Packaging Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2028 | Amcor Limited, ITC Limited, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Paperboard Packaging Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paperboard Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paperboard Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paperboard Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paperboard Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paperboard Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paperboard Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Amcor Limited, ITC Limited, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES, WestRock Company, Evergreen Packaging, RockTenn Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, METSA GROUP, Mondi Group, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Clondalkin Group, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), DS Smith PLC, Sappi Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Caraustar, Multi Packaging Solutions, Cascades Inc, STORA ENSO, Shandong Bohui Paper Group, Packaging Corporation of America, International Paper Company

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chipboard

Laminated/Pasted Chipboard



Market Segmentation by Application:

Healthcare

Food

Education & Stationery

Personal & Health Care



The Paperboard Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paperboard Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paperboard Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paperboard Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Paperboard Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Paperboard Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Paperboard Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Paperboard Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Paperboard Packaging in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Paperboard Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Paperboard Packaging Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Paperboard Packaging Industry Trends

1.5.2 Paperboard Packaging Market Drivers

1.5.3 Paperboard Packaging Market Challenges

1.5.4 Paperboard Packaging Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Paperboard Packaging Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Chipboard

2.1.2 Laminated/Pasted Chipboard

2.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Paperboard Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Paperboard Packaging Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Paperboard Packaging Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Paperboard Packaging Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Paperboard Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Paperboard Packaging Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Healthcare

3.1.2 Food

3.1.3 Education & Stationery

3.1.4 Personal & Health Care

3.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Paperboard Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Paperboard Packaging Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Paperboard Packaging Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Paperboard Packaging Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Paperboard Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Paperboard Packaging Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Paperboard Packaging Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Paperboard Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Paperboard Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Paperboard Packaging in 2021

4.2.3 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Paperboard Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Paperboard Packaging Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Paperboard Packaging Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Paperboard Packaging Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Paperboard Packaging Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Paperboard Packaging Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Paperboard Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Paperboard Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Paperboard Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Paperboard Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amcor Limited

7.1.1 Amcor Limited Corporation Information

7.1.2 Amcor Limited Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Amcor Limited Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Amcor Limited Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

7.1.5 Amcor Limited Recent Development

7.2 ITC Limited

7.2.1 ITC Limited Corporation Information

7.2.2 ITC Limited Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ITC Limited Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ITC Limited Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

7.2.5 ITC Limited Recent Development

7.3 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES

7.3.1 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

7.3.2 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

7.3.5 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES Recent Development

7.4 WestRock Company

7.4.1 WestRock Company Corporation Information

7.4.2 WestRock Company Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 WestRock Company Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 WestRock Company Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

7.4.5 WestRock Company Recent Development

7.5 Evergreen Packaging

7.5.1 Evergreen Packaging Corporation Information

7.5.2 Evergreen Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Evergreen Packaging Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Evergreen Packaging Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

7.5.5 Evergreen Packaging Recent Development

7.6 RockTenn Company

7.6.1 RockTenn Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 RockTenn Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 RockTenn Company Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 RockTenn Company Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

7.6.5 RockTenn Company Recent Development

7.7 Smurfit Kappa Group

7.7.1 Smurfit Kappa Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Smurfit Kappa Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Smurfit Kappa Group Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

7.7.5 Smurfit Kappa Group Recent Development

7.8 METSA GROUP

7.8.1 METSA GROUP Corporation Information

7.8.2 METSA GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 METSA GROUP Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 METSA GROUP Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

7.8.5 METSA GROUP Recent Development

7.9 Mondi Group

7.9.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mondi Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Mondi Group Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Mondi Group Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

7.9.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

7.10 Clearwater Paper Corporation

7.10.1 Clearwater Paper Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Clearwater Paper Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Clearwater Paper Corporation Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Clearwater Paper Corporation Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

7.10.5 Clearwater Paper Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Clondalkin Group

7.11.1 Clondalkin Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Clondalkin Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Clondalkin Group Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Clondalkin Group Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

7.11.5 Clondalkin Group Recent Development

7.12 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

7.12.1 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Products Offered

7.12.5 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Recent Development

7.13 DS Smith PLC

7.13.1 DS Smith PLC Corporation Information

7.13.2 DS Smith PLC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 DS Smith PLC Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 DS Smith PLC Products Offered

7.13.5 DS Smith PLC Recent Development

7.14 Sappi Limited

7.14.1 Sappi Limited Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sappi Limited Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sappi Limited Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sappi Limited Products Offered

7.14.5 Sappi Limited Recent Development

7.15 Oji Holdings Corporation

7.15.1 Oji Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Oji Holdings Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Oji Holdings Corporation Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Oji Holdings Corporation Products Offered

7.15.5 Oji Holdings Corporation Recent Development

7.16 Caraustar

7.16.1 Caraustar Corporation Information

7.16.2 Caraustar Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Caraustar Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Caraustar Products Offered

7.16.5 Caraustar Recent Development

7.17 Multi Packaging Solutions

7.17.1 Multi Packaging Solutions Corporation Information

7.17.2 Multi Packaging Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Multi Packaging Solutions Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Multi Packaging Solutions Products Offered

7.17.5 Multi Packaging Solutions Recent Development

7.18 Cascades Inc

7.18.1 Cascades Inc Corporation Information

7.18.2 Cascades Inc Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Cascades Inc Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Cascades Inc Products Offered

7.18.5 Cascades Inc Recent Development

7.19 STORA ENSO

7.19.1 STORA ENSO Corporation Information

7.19.2 STORA ENSO Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 STORA ENSO Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 STORA ENSO Products Offered

7.19.5 STORA ENSO Recent Development

7.20 Shandong Bohui Paper Group

7.20.1 Shandong Bohui Paper Group Corporation Information

7.20.2 Shandong Bohui Paper Group Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Shandong Bohui Paper Group Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Shandong Bohui Paper Group Products Offered

7.20.5 Shandong Bohui Paper Group Recent Development

7.21 Packaging Corporation of America

7.21.1 Packaging Corporation of America Corporation Information

7.21.2 Packaging Corporation of America Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Packaging Corporation of America Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Packaging Corporation of America Products Offered

7.21.5 Packaging Corporation of America Recent Development

7.22 International Paper Company

7.22.1 International Paper Company Corporation Information

7.22.2 International Paper Company Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 International Paper Company Paperboard Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 International Paper Company Products Offered

7.22.5 International Paper Company Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Paperboard Packaging Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Paperboard Packaging Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Paperboard Packaging Distributors

8.3 Paperboard Packaging Production Mode & Process

8.4 Paperboard Packaging Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Paperboard Packaging Sales Channels

8.4.2 Paperboard Packaging Distributors

8.5 Paperboard Packaging Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

