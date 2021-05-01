Paperboard Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Stora Enso, ITC, Shandong Bohui Paper

“

The report titled Global Paperboard Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Paperboard market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Paperboard market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Paperboard market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paperboard market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paperboard report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paperboard report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paperboard market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paperboard market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paperboard market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paperboard market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paperboard market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Stora Enso, ITC, Shandong Bohui Paper, Zumbiel Packaging, Paper Works Industries, Graphic Packaging International, Multi Packaging Solutions, Clondalkin Group, Caraustar and Cascades Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: White Lined Chip board

Virgin Fiber-based board

Coated Unbleached Kraft Board (CUK)



Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging

Graphic Printing



The Paperboard Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paperboard market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paperboard market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paperboard market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paperboard industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paperboard market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paperboard market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paperboard market?

Table of Contents:

1 Paperboard Market Overview

1.1 Paperboard Product Overview

1.2 Paperboard Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 White Lined Chip board

1.2.2 Virgin Fiber-based board

1.2.3 Coated Unbleached Kraft Board (CUK)

1.3 Global Paperboard Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Paperboard Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Paperboard Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Paperboard Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Paperboard Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Paperboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Paperboard Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Paperboard Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Paperboard Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Paperboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Paperboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Paperboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Paperboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Paperboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Paperboard Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Paperboard Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Paperboard Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Paperboard Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Paperboard Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Paperboard Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paperboard Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Paperboard Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Paperboard as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Paperboard Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Paperboard Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Paperboard Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Paperboard Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Paperboard Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Paperboard Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Paperboard Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Paperboard Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Paperboard Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Paperboard Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Paperboard Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Paperboard Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Paperboard by Application

4.1 Paperboard Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Packaging

4.1.2 Graphic Printing

4.2 Global Paperboard Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Paperboard Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Paperboard Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Paperboard Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Paperboard Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Paperboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Paperboard Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Paperboard Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Paperboard Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Paperboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Paperboard Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Paperboard Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Paperboard Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Paperboard Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Paperboard by Country

5.1 North America Paperboard Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Paperboard Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Paperboard Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Paperboard Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Paperboard Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Paperboard Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Paperboard by Country

6.1 Europe Paperboard Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Paperboard Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Paperboard Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Paperboard Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Paperboard Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Paperboard Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Paperboard by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Paperboard Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Paperboard Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Paperboard Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Paperboard Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Paperboard Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Paperboard Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Paperboard by Country

8.1 Latin America Paperboard Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Paperboard Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Paperboard Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Paperboard Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Paperboard Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Paperboard Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Paperboard by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paperboard Business

10.1 Stora Enso

10.1.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

10.1.2 Stora Enso Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Stora Enso Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Stora Enso Paperboard Products Offered

10.1.5 Stora Enso Recent Development

10.2 ITC

10.2.1 ITC Corporation Information

10.2.2 ITC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ITC Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Stora Enso Paperboard Products Offered

10.2.5 ITC Recent Development

10.3 Shandong Bohui Paper

10.3.1 Shandong Bohui Paper Corporation Information

10.3.2 Shandong Bohui Paper Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Shandong Bohui Paper Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Shandong Bohui Paper Paperboard Products Offered

10.3.5 Shandong Bohui Paper Recent Development

10.4 Zumbiel Packaging

10.4.1 Zumbiel Packaging Corporation Information

10.4.2 Zumbiel Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Zumbiel Packaging Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Zumbiel Packaging Paperboard Products Offered

10.4.5 Zumbiel Packaging Recent Development

10.5 Paper Works Industries

10.5.1 Paper Works Industries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Paper Works Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Paper Works Industries Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Paper Works Industries Paperboard Products Offered

10.5.5 Paper Works Industries Recent Development

10.6 Graphic Packaging International

10.6.1 Graphic Packaging International Corporation Information

10.6.2 Graphic Packaging International Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Graphic Packaging International Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Graphic Packaging International Paperboard Products Offered

10.6.5 Graphic Packaging International Recent Development

10.7 Multi Packaging Solutions

10.7.1 Multi Packaging Solutions Corporation Information

10.7.2 Multi Packaging Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Multi Packaging Solutions Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Multi Packaging Solutions Paperboard Products Offered

10.7.5 Multi Packaging Solutions Recent Development

10.8 Clondalkin Group

10.8.1 Clondalkin Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Clondalkin Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Clondalkin Group Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Clondalkin Group Paperboard Products Offered

10.8.5 Clondalkin Group Recent Development

10.9 Caraustar and Cascades Inc.

10.9.1 Caraustar and Cascades Inc. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Caraustar and Cascades Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Caraustar and Cascades Inc. Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Caraustar and Cascades Inc. Paperboard Products Offered

10.9.5 Caraustar and Cascades Inc. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Paperboard Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Paperboard Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Paperboard Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Paperboard Distributors

12.3 Paperboard Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

