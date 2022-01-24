Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size 2022, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2028 | H.B. Fuller Company, Synthos, Henkel Corporation

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Paper Straw Adhesives Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paper Straw Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paper Straw Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paper Straw Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paper Straw Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paper Straw Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paper Straw Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

H.B. Fuller Company, Synthos, Henkel Corporation, LD Davis, HAR Adhesive Technologies, Bio-disposable, EVANS ADHESIVE, TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC., Panadol-Elosol GmbH, NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyacrylic Resin

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

Vinyl Polyol

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Paper Straw Manufacturing

Paper Straw Adhesives Retail



The Paper Straw Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paper Straw Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paper Straw Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paper Straw Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polyacrylic Resin

1.2.3 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

1.2.4 Vinyl Polyol

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Paper Straw Manufacturing

1.3.3 Paper Straw Adhesives Retail

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Production

2.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Paper Straw Adhesives by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Paper Straw Adhesives in 2021

4.3 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Paper Straw Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Straw Adhesives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Straw Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Straw Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 H.B. Fuller Company

12.1.1 H.B. Fuller Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 H.B. Fuller Company Overview

12.1.3 H.B. Fuller Company Paper Straw Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 H.B. Fuller Company Paper Straw Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 H.B. Fuller Company Recent Developments

12.2 Synthos

12.2.1 Synthos Corporation Information

12.2.2 Synthos Overview

12.2.3 Synthos Paper Straw Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Synthos Paper Straw Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Synthos Recent Developments

12.3 Henkel Corporation

12.3.1 Henkel Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Henkel Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Henkel Corporation Paper Straw Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Henkel Corporation Paper Straw Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Henkel Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 LD Davis

12.4.1 LD Davis Corporation Information

12.4.2 LD Davis Overview

12.4.3 LD Davis Paper Straw Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 LD Davis Paper Straw Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 LD Davis Recent Developments

12.5 HAR Adhesive Technologies

12.5.1 HAR Adhesive Technologies Corporation Information

12.5.2 HAR Adhesive Technologies Overview

12.5.3 HAR Adhesive Technologies Paper Straw Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 HAR Adhesive Technologies Paper Straw Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 HAR Adhesive Technologies Recent Developments

12.6 Bio-disposable

12.6.1 Bio-disposable Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bio-disposable Overview

12.6.3 Bio-disposable Paper Straw Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Bio-disposable Paper Straw Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Bio-disposable Recent Developments

12.7 EVANS ADHESIVE

12.7.1 EVANS ADHESIVE Corporation Information

12.7.2 EVANS ADHESIVE Overview

12.7.3 EVANS ADHESIVE Paper Straw Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 EVANS ADHESIVE Paper Straw Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 EVANS ADHESIVE Recent Developments

12.8 TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC.

12.8.1 TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC. Corporation Information

12.8.2 TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC. Overview

12.8.3 TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC. Paper Straw Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC. Paper Straw Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC. Recent Developments

12.9 Panadol-Elosol GmbH

12.9.1 Panadol-Elosol GmbH Corporation Information

12.9.2 Panadol-Elosol GmbH Overview

12.9.3 Panadol-Elosol GmbH Paper Straw Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Panadol-Elosol GmbH Paper Straw Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Panadol-Elosol GmbH Recent Developments

12.10 NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP

12.10.1 NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP Corporation Information

12.10.2 NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP Overview

12.10.3 NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP Paper Straw Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP Paper Straw Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Paper Straw Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Paper Straw Adhesives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Paper Straw Adhesives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Paper Straw Adhesives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Paper Straw Adhesives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Paper Straw Adhesives Distributors

13.5 Paper Straw Adhesives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Paper Straw Adhesives Industry Trends

14.2 Paper Straw Adhesives Market Drivers

14.3 Paper Straw Adhesives Market Challenges

14.4 Paper Straw Adhesives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Paper Straw Adhesives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

