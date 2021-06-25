Paper Gummed Tape Market Growth Opportunities And Future Scenario During Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Better Packages, Intertape Polymer Group, Twincom Incorporated

“

The report titled Global Paper Gummed Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Paper Gummed Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Paper Gummed Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Paper Gummed Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paper Gummed Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paper Gummed Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paper Gummed Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paper Gummed Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paper Gummed Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paper Gummed Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paper Gummed Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paper Gummed Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Better Packages, Intertape Polymer Group, Twincom Incorporated, Shurtape Technologies, Fipago, Poh Kin Batam, Ibergum, Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape, JoStick Adhesive, Brindavan Udyog, Alvi Packaging, Ztec Resources, Stick Tapes, Packshop, Foshan Opalus Adhesive Products, JIANGMEN BAOGUAN ADHESIVE MATERIA

Market Segmentation by Product: White kraft Gummed Tape

Brown kraft Gummed Tape



Market Segmentation by Application: Food & Beverages

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Chemical

Agriculture

Others



The Paper Gummed Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paper Gummed Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paper Gummed Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paper Gummed Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paper Gummed Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paper Gummed Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paper Gummed Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paper Gummed Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paper Gummed Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 White kraft Gummed Tape

1.2.3 Brown kraft Gummed Tape

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Personal Care

1.3.6 Chemical

1.3.7 Agriculture

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Production

2.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Paper Gummed Tape Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Paper Gummed Tape Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Paper Gummed Tape Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Paper Gummed Tape Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Paper Gummed Tape Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Paper Gummed Tape Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Paper Gummed Tape Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Paper Gummed Tape Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paper Gummed Tape Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Paper Gummed Tape Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Paper Gummed Tape Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paper Gummed Tape Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Paper Gummed Tape Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Paper Gummed Tape Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Paper Gummed Tape Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Paper Gummed Tape Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Paper Gummed Tape Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Paper Gummed Tape Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Paper Gummed Tape Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Paper Gummed Tape Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Paper Gummed Tape Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Gummed Tape Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Gummed Tape Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Better Packages

12.1.1 Better Packages Corporation Information

12.1.2 Better Packages Overview

12.1.3 Better Packages Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Better Packages Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.1.5 Better Packages Recent Developments

12.2 Intertape Polymer Group

12.2.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Intertape Polymer Group Overview

12.2.3 Intertape Polymer Group Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Intertape Polymer Group Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.2.5 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Developments

12.3 Twincom Incorporated

12.3.1 Twincom Incorporated Corporation Information

12.3.2 Twincom Incorporated Overview

12.3.3 Twincom Incorporated Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Twincom Incorporated Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.3.5 Twincom Incorporated Recent Developments

12.4 Shurtape Technologies

12.4.1 Shurtape Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shurtape Technologies Overview

12.4.3 Shurtape Technologies Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shurtape Technologies Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.4.5 Shurtape Technologies Recent Developments

12.5 Fipago

12.5.1 Fipago Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fipago Overview

12.5.3 Fipago Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fipago Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.5.5 Fipago Recent Developments

12.6 Poh Kin Batam

12.6.1 Poh Kin Batam Corporation Information

12.6.2 Poh Kin Batam Overview

12.6.3 Poh Kin Batam Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Poh Kin Batam Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.6.5 Poh Kin Batam Recent Developments

12.7 Ibergum

12.7.1 Ibergum Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ibergum Overview

12.7.3 Ibergum Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ibergum Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.7.5 Ibergum Recent Developments

12.8 Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape

12.8.1 Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Overview

12.8.3 Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.8.5 Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Recent Developments

12.9 JoStick Adhesive

12.9.1 JoStick Adhesive Corporation Information

12.9.2 JoStick Adhesive Overview

12.9.3 JoStick Adhesive Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 JoStick Adhesive Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.9.5 JoStick Adhesive Recent Developments

12.10 Brindavan Udyog

12.10.1 Brindavan Udyog Corporation Information

12.10.2 Brindavan Udyog Overview

12.10.3 Brindavan Udyog Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Brindavan Udyog Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.10.5 Brindavan Udyog Recent Developments

12.11 Alvi Packaging

12.11.1 Alvi Packaging Corporation Information

12.11.2 Alvi Packaging Overview

12.11.3 Alvi Packaging Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Alvi Packaging Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.11.5 Alvi Packaging Recent Developments

12.12 Ztec Resources

12.12.1 Ztec Resources Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ztec Resources Overview

12.12.3 Ztec Resources Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Ztec Resources Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.12.5 Ztec Resources Recent Developments

12.13 Stick Tapes

12.13.1 Stick Tapes Corporation Information

12.13.2 Stick Tapes Overview

12.13.3 Stick Tapes Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Stick Tapes Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.13.5 Stick Tapes Recent Developments

12.14 Packshop

12.14.1 Packshop Corporation Information

12.14.2 Packshop Overview

12.14.3 Packshop Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Packshop Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.14.5 Packshop Recent Developments

12.15 Foshan Opalus Adhesive Products

12.15.1 Foshan Opalus Adhesive Products Corporation Information

12.15.2 Foshan Opalus Adhesive Products Overview

12.15.3 Foshan Opalus Adhesive Products Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Foshan Opalus Adhesive Products Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.15.5 Foshan Opalus Adhesive Products Recent Developments

12.16 JIANGMEN BAOGUAN ADHESIVE MATERIA

12.16.1 JIANGMEN BAOGUAN ADHESIVE MATERIA Corporation Information

12.16.2 JIANGMEN BAOGUAN ADHESIVE MATERIA Overview

12.16.3 JIANGMEN BAOGUAN ADHESIVE MATERIA Paper Gummed Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 JIANGMEN BAOGUAN ADHESIVE MATERIA Paper Gummed Tape Product Description

12.16.5 JIANGMEN BAOGUAN ADHESIVE MATERIA Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Paper Gummed Tape Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Paper Gummed Tape Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Paper Gummed Tape Production Mode & Process

13.4 Paper Gummed Tape Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Paper Gummed Tape Sales Channels

13.4.2 Paper Gummed Tape Distributors

13.5 Paper Gummed Tape Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Paper Gummed Tape Industry Trends

14.2 Paper Gummed Tape Market Drivers

14.3 Paper Gummed Tape Market Challenges

14.4 Paper Gummed Tape Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Paper Gummed Tape Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”