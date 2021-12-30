Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2014 to 2022 and Forecast 2022 – 2027| Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Research Report: Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor, Hermes Abrasives, Mirka, SIA Abrasives (Bosch), Nihon Kenshi, Ekamant, Awuko, Gator, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Carborundum Universal, Keystone Abrasives, Kovax, Dongguan Jinyang, Sunmight, Guangdong Shunhui Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs

Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market by Type: , Adhesive Backed Sandpaper, Velvet Backed Sandpaper, Others Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs

Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market by Application: , Wood, Metal, Varnishing, Others

The global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Adhesive Backed Sandpaper

1.4.3 Velvet Backed Sandpaper

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wood

1.5.3 Metal

1.5.4 Varnishing

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Industry

1.6.1.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production by Regions

4.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Saint-Gobain

8.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

8.1.2 Saint-Gobain Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Saint-Gobain Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Saint-Gobain Product Description

8.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

8.2 3M

8.2.1 3M Corporation Information

8.2.2 3M Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 3M Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 3M Product Description

8.2.5 3M Recent Development

8.3 Klingspor

8.3.1 Klingspor Corporation Information

8.3.2 Klingspor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Klingspor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Klingspor Product Description

8.3.5 Klingspor Recent Development

8.4 Hermes Abrasives

8.4.1 Hermes Abrasives Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hermes Abrasives Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Hermes Abrasives Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hermes Abrasives Product Description

8.4.5 Hermes Abrasives Recent Development

8.5 Mirka

8.5.1 Mirka Corporation Information

8.5.2 Mirka Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Mirka Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Mirka Product Description

8.5.5 Mirka Recent Development

8.6 SIA Abrasives (Bosch)

8.6.1 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Corporation Information

8.6.2 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Product Description

8.6.5 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Recent Development

8.7 Nihon Kenshi

8.7.1 Nihon Kenshi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nihon Kenshi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Nihon Kenshi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Nihon Kenshi Product Description

8.7.5 Nihon Kenshi Recent Development

8.8 Ekamant

8.8.1 Ekamant Corporation Information

8.8.2 Ekamant Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Ekamant Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Ekamant Product Description

8.8.5 Ekamant Recent Development

8.9 Awuko

8.9.1 Awuko Corporation Information

8.9.2 Awuko Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Awuko Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Awuko Product Description

8.9.5 Awuko Recent Development

8.10 Gator

8.10.1 Gator Corporation Information

8.10.2 Gator Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Gator Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Gator Product Description

8.10.5 Gator Recent Development

8.11 Sankyo-Rikagaku

8.11.1 Sankyo-Rikagaku Corporation Information

8.11.2 Sankyo-Rikagaku Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Sankyo-Rikagaku Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Sankyo-Rikagaku Product Description

8.11.5 Sankyo-Rikagaku Recent Development

8.12 Carborundum Universal

8.12.1 Carborundum Universal Corporation Information

8.12.2 Carborundum Universal Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Carborundum Universal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Carborundum Universal Product Description

8.12.5 Carborundum Universal Recent Development

8.13 Keystone Abrasives

8.13.1 Keystone Abrasives Corporation Information

8.13.2 Keystone Abrasives Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Keystone Abrasives Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Keystone Abrasives Product Description

8.13.5 Keystone Abrasives Recent Development

8.14 Kovax

8.14.1 Kovax Corporation Information

8.14.2 Kovax Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Kovax Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Kovax Product Description

8.14.5 Kovax Recent Development

8.15 Dongguan Jinyang

8.15.1 Dongguan Jinyang Corporation Information

8.15.2 Dongguan Jinyang Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Dongguan Jinyang Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Dongguan Jinyang Product Description

8.15.5 Dongguan Jinyang Recent Development

8.16 Sunmight

8.16.1 Sunmight Corporation Information

8.16.2 Sunmight Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Sunmight Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Sunmight Product Description

8.16.5 Sunmight Recent Development

8.17 Guangdong Shunhui

8.17.1 Guangdong Shunhui Corporation Information

8.17.2 Guangdong Shunhui Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Guangdong Shunhui Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Guangdong Shunhui Product Description

8.17.5 Guangdong Shunhui Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Sales Channels

11.2.2 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Distributors

11.3 Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

