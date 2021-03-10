Paper and Plastic Straws Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2027 | Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark), Soton, Nippon Straw, PT. Strawland, Canada Brown Eco Products

“

The report titled Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Paper and Plastic Straws market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Paper and Plastic Straws market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Paper and Plastic Straws market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paper and Plastic Straws market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paper and Plastic Straws report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paper and Plastic Straws report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paper and Plastic Straws market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paper and Plastic Straws market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paper and Plastic Straws market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paper and Plastic Straws market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paper and Plastic Straws market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark), Soton, Nippon Straw, PT. Strawland, Canada Brown Eco Products, Okstraw, Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products, Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging, GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd, Austraw Pty Ltd, B & B Straw Pack, TIPI Straws, Vegware, R&M Plastic Products, Aleco Straws, Wow Plastics Inc., Biopac, Stora Enso

Market Segmentation by Product: Paper Straws

Plastic Straws



Market Segmentation by Application: Hotels

Restaurants & Motels

Bars & Lounges

Cafes

Others



The Paper and Plastic Straws Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paper and Plastic Straws market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paper and Plastic Straws market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paper and Plastic Straws market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paper and Plastic Straws industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paper and Plastic Straws market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paper and Plastic Straws market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paper and Plastic Straws market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Paper Straws

1.2.3 Plastic Straws

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hotels

1.3.3 Restaurants & Motels

1.3.4 Bars & Lounges

1.3.5 Cafes

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Paper and Plastic Straws Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Paper and Plastic Straws Industry Trends

2.5.1 Paper and Plastic Straws Market Trends

2.5.2 Paper and Plastic Straws Market Drivers

2.5.3 Paper and Plastic Straws Market Challenges

2.5.4 Paper and Plastic Straws Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Paper and Plastic Straws Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Paper and Plastic Straws Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Paper and Plastic Straws by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Paper and Plastic Straws Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Paper and Plastic Straws as of 2020)

3.4 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Paper and Plastic Straws Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Paper and Plastic Straws Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Paper and Plastic Straws Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Paper and Plastic Straws Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Paper and Plastic Straws Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Paper and Plastic Straws Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Paper and Plastic Straws Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Paper and Plastic Straws Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Paper and Plastic Straws Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Paper and Plastic Straws Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Paper and Plastic Straws Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Paper and Plastic Straws Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Paper and Plastic Straws Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Paper and Plastic Straws Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Paper and Plastic Straws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark)

11.1.1 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) Overview

11.1.3 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.1.5 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) Paper and Plastic Straws SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) Recent Developments

11.2 Soton

11.2.1 Soton Corporation Information

11.2.2 Soton Overview

11.2.3 Soton Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Soton Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.2.5 Soton Paper and Plastic Straws SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Soton Recent Developments

11.3 Nippon Straw

11.3.1 Nippon Straw Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nippon Straw Overview

11.3.3 Nippon Straw Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Nippon Straw Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.3.5 Nippon Straw Paper and Plastic Straws SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Nippon Straw Recent Developments

11.4 PT. Strawland

11.4.1 PT. Strawland Corporation Information

11.4.2 PT. Strawland Overview

11.4.3 PT. Strawland Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 PT. Strawland Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.4.5 PT. Strawland Paper and Plastic Straws SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 PT. Strawland Recent Developments

11.5 Canada Brown Eco Products

11.5.1 Canada Brown Eco Products Corporation Information

11.5.2 Canada Brown Eco Products Overview

11.5.3 Canada Brown Eco Products Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Canada Brown Eco Products Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.5.5 Canada Brown Eco Products Paper and Plastic Straws SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Canada Brown Eco Products Recent Developments

11.6 Okstraw

11.6.1 Okstraw Corporation Information

11.6.2 Okstraw Overview

11.6.3 Okstraw Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Okstraw Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.6.5 Okstraw Paper and Plastic Straws SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Okstraw Recent Developments

11.7 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products

11.7.1 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products Overview

11.7.3 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.7.5 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products Paper and Plastic Straws SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products Recent Developments

11.8 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging

11.8.1 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging Corporation Information

11.8.2 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging Overview

11.8.3 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.8.5 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging Paper and Plastic Straws SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging Recent Developments

11.9 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

11.9.1 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Corporation Information

11.9.2 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Overview

11.9.3 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.9.5 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Paper and Plastic Straws SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Recent Developments

11.10 Austraw Pty Ltd

11.10.1 Austraw Pty Ltd Corporation Information

11.10.2 Austraw Pty Ltd Overview

11.10.3 Austraw Pty Ltd Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Austraw Pty Ltd Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.10.5 Austraw Pty Ltd Paper and Plastic Straws SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Austraw Pty Ltd Recent Developments

11.11 B & B Straw Pack

11.11.1 B & B Straw Pack Corporation Information

11.11.2 B & B Straw Pack Overview

11.11.3 B & B Straw Pack Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 B & B Straw Pack Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.11.5 B & B Straw Pack Recent Developments

11.12 TIPI Straws

11.12.1 TIPI Straws Corporation Information

11.12.2 TIPI Straws Overview

11.12.3 TIPI Straws Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 TIPI Straws Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.12.5 TIPI Straws Recent Developments

11.13 Vegware

11.13.1 Vegware Corporation Information

11.13.2 Vegware Overview

11.13.3 Vegware Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Vegware Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.13.5 Vegware Recent Developments

11.14 R&M Plastic Products

11.14.1 R&M Plastic Products Corporation Information

11.14.2 R&M Plastic Products Overview

11.14.3 R&M Plastic Products Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 R&M Plastic Products Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.14.5 R&M Plastic Products Recent Developments

11.15 Aleco Straws

11.15.1 Aleco Straws Corporation Information

11.15.2 Aleco Straws Overview

11.15.3 Aleco Straws Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Aleco Straws Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.15.5 Aleco Straws Recent Developments

11.16 Wow Plastics Inc.

11.16.1 Wow Plastics Inc. Corporation Information

11.16.2 Wow Plastics Inc. Overview

11.16.3 Wow Plastics Inc. Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Wow Plastics Inc. Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.16.5 Wow Plastics Inc. Recent Developments

11.17 Biopac

11.17.1 Biopac Corporation Information

11.17.2 Biopac Overview

11.17.3 Biopac Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Biopac Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.17.5 Biopac Recent Developments

11.18 Stora Enso

11.18.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

11.18.2 Stora Enso Overview

11.18.3 Stora Enso Paper and Plastic Straws Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Stora Enso Paper and Plastic Straws Products and Services

11.18.5 Stora Enso Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Paper and Plastic Straws Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Paper and Plastic Straws Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Paper and Plastic Straws Production Mode & Process

12.4 Paper and Plastic Straws Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Paper and Plastic Straws Sales Channels

12.4.2 Paper and Plastic Straws Distributors

12.5 Paper and Plastic Straws Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

