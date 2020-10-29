Pantyhose Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | SPANX, Wolford AG, Hanes Brands

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Pantyhose Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pantyhose market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pantyhose market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pantyhose market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pantyhose market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pantyhose report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Pantyhose market.

Pantyhose Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: SPANX, Wolford AG, Hanes Brands, Bonas, Danjiya, Wacoal, GERBE, Fengli Group, Gold Toe, Cervin, L Brands, Aristoc, Jockey International Pantyhose

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Pantyhose market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pantyhose market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Pantyhose industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pantyhose market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pantyhose market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pantyhose market

Table Of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pantyhose Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Pantyhose Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pantyhose Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fishnet Pantyhose

1.4.3 Sheer Pantyhose

1.4.4 Opaque Pantyhose

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pantyhose Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supermerket & Malls

1.5.3 E-commerce

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pantyhose Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pantyhose Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Pantyhose Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Pantyhose, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Pantyhose Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Pantyhose Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Pantyhose Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Pantyhose Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Pantyhose Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Pantyhose Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Pantyhose Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Pantyhose Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Pantyhose Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pantyhose Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pantyhose Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Pantyhose Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Pantyhose Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Pantyhose Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Pantyhose Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Pantyhose Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pantyhose Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pantyhose Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Pantyhose Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pantyhose Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Pantyhose Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Pantyhose Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pantyhose Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Pantyhose Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Pantyhose Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pantyhose Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Pantyhose Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pantyhose Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Pantyhose Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Pantyhose Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pantyhose Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pantyhose Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Pantyhose by Country

6.1.1 North America Pantyhose Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Pantyhose Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pantyhose by Country

7.1.1 Europe Pantyhose Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Pantyhose Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Pantyhose by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Pantyhose Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Pantyhose Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pantyhose by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Pantyhose Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Pantyhose Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Pantyhose by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pantyhose Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pantyhose Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Pantyhose Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 SPANX

11.1.1 SPANX Corporation Information

11.1.2 SPANX Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 SPANX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 SPANX Pantyhose Products Offered

11.1.5 SPANX Related Developments

11.2 Wolford AG

11.2.1 Wolford AG Corporation Information

11.2.2 Wolford AG Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Wolford AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Wolford AG Pantyhose Products Offered

11.2.5 Wolford AG Related Developments

11.3 Hanes Brands

11.3.1 Hanes Brands Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hanes Brands Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Hanes Brands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Hanes Brands Pantyhose Products Offered

11.3.5 Hanes Brands Related Developments

11.4 Bonas

11.4.1 Bonas Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bonas Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Bonas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Bonas Pantyhose Products Offered

11.4.5 Bonas Related Developments

11.5 Danjiya

11.5.1 Danjiya Corporation Information

11.5.2 Danjiya Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Danjiya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Danjiya Pantyhose Products Offered

11.5.5 Danjiya Related Developments

11.6 Wacoal

11.6.1 Wacoal Corporation Information

11.6.2 Wacoal Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Wacoal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Wacoal Pantyhose Products Offered

11.6.5 Wacoal Related Developments

11.7 GERBE

11.7.1 GERBE Corporation Information

11.7.2 GERBE Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 GERBE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 GERBE Pantyhose Products Offered

11.7.5 GERBE Related Developments

11.8 Fengli Group

11.8.1 Fengli Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Fengli Group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Fengli Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Fengli Group Pantyhose Products Offered

11.8.5 Fengli Group Related Developments

11.9 Gold Toe

11.9.1 Gold Toe Corporation Information

11.9.2 Gold Toe Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Gold Toe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Gold Toe Pantyhose Products Offered

11.9.5 Gold Toe Related Developments

11.10 Cervin

11.10.1 Cervin Corporation Information

11.10.2 Cervin Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Cervin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Cervin Pantyhose Products Offered

11.10.5 Cervin Related Developments

11.12 Aristoc

11.12.1 Aristoc Corporation Information

11.12.2 Aristoc Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Aristoc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Aristoc Products Offered

11.12.5 Aristoc Related Developments

11.13 Jockey International

11.13.1 Jockey International Corporation Information

11.13.2 Jockey International Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Jockey International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Jockey International Products Offered

11.13.5 Jockey International Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Pantyhose Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Pantyhose Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Pantyhose Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Pantyhose Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Pantyhose Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Pantyhose Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Pantyhose Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Pantyhose Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Pantyhose Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Pantyhose Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Pantyhose Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Pantyhose Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Pantyhose Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Pantyhose Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Pantyhose Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Pantyhose Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Pantyhose Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Pantyhose Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Pantyhose Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pantyhose Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Pantyhose Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

