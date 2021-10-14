PAN Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | DOLAN GmbH, AKSA, Montefibre Carbon

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(PAN Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PAN report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PAN market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PAN market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PAN market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PAN market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PAN market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DOLAN GmbH, AKSA, Montefibre Carbon, Dralon, Formosa Plastics, Toray, Taekwang Industrial, TOYOBO, Ineos, Thai Acrylic Fibre, Pasupati Acrylon, SGL Carbon, Polimir Novopolotsk, Toho Tenax, BASF

Market Segmentation by Product:

Acrylic Staple Fiber

Acrylic Tow

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Textiles

Precursors to carbon fiber

Fiber-reinforced concrete

Others



The PAN Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PAN market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PAN market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the PAN market expansion?

What will be the global PAN market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the PAN market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the PAN market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global PAN market?

Which technological advancements will influence the PAN market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 PAN Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PAN

1.2 PAN Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PAN Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Acrylic Staple Fiber

1.2.3 Acrylic Tow

1.2.4 Others

1.3 PAN Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PAN Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Textiles

1.3.3 Precursors to carbon fiber

1.3.4 Fiber-reinforced concrete

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global PAN Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global PAN Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global PAN Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global PAN Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America PAN Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe PAN Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China PAN Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan PAN Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PAN Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PAN Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 PAN Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global PAN Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers PAN Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 PAN Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 PAN Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest PAN Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of PAN Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PAN Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America PAN Production

3.4.1 North America PAN Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe PAN Production

3.5.1 Europe PAN Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China PAN Production

3.6.1 China PAN Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan PAN Production

3.7.1 Japan PAN Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global PAN Consumption by Region

4.1 Global PAN Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global PAN Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global PAN Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America PAN Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe PAN Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific PAN Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America PAN Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PAN Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global PAN Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global PAN Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global PAN Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global PAN Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DOLAN GmbH

7.1.1 DOLAN GmbH PAN Corporation Information

7.1.2 DOLAN GmbH PAN Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DOLAN GmbH PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DOLAN GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DOLAN GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 AKSA

7.2.1 AKSA PAN Corporation Information

7.2.2 AKSA PAN Product Portfolio

7.2.3 AKSA PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 AKSA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 AKSA Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Montefibre Carbon

7.3.1 Montefibre Carbon PAN Corporation Information

7.3.2 Montefibre Carbon PAN Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Montefibre Carbon PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Montefibre Carbon Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Montefibre Carbon Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Dralon

7.4.1 Dralon PAN Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dralon PAN Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Dralon PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Dralon Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Dralon Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Formosa Plastics

7.5.1 Formosa Plastics PAN Corporation Information

7.5.2 Formosa Plastics PAN Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Formosa Plastics PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Formosa Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Toray

7.6.1 Toray PAN Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toray PAN Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Toray PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Taekwang Industrial

7.7.1 Taekwang Industrial PAN Corporation Information

7.7.2 Taekwang Industrial PAN Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Taekwang Industrial PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Taekwang Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Taekwang Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 TOYOBO

7.8.1 TOYOBO PAN Corporation Information

7.8.2 TOYOBO PAN Product Portfolio

7.8.3 TOYOBO PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 TOYOBO Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 TOYOBO Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Ineos

7.9.1 Ineos PAN Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ineos PAN Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Ineos PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Ineos Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Ineos Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Thai Acrylic Fibre

7.10.1 Thai Acrylic Fibre PAN Corporation Information

7.10.2 Thai Acrylic Fibre PAN Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Thai Acrylic Fibre PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Thai Acrylic Fibre Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Thai Acrylic Fibre Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Pasupati Acrylon

7.11.1 Pasupati Acrylon PAN Corporation Information

7.11.2 Pasupati Acrylon PAN Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Pasupati Acrylon PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Pasupati Acrylon Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Pasupati Acrylon Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 SGL Carbon

7.12.1 SGL Carbon PAN Corporation Information

7.12.2 SGL Carbon PAN Product Portfolio

7.12.3 SGL Carbon PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 SGL Carbon Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 SGL Carbon Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Polimir Novopolotsk

7.13.1 Polimir Novopolotsk PAN Corporation Information

7.13.2 Polimir Novopolotsk PAN Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Polimir Novopolotsk PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Polimir Novopolotsk Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Polimir Novopolotsk Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Toho Tenax

7.14.1 Toho Tenax PAN Corporation Information

7.14.2 Toho Tenax PAN Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Toho Tenax PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Toho Tenax Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Toho Tenax Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 BASF

7.15.1 BASF PAN Corporation Information

7.15.2 BASF PAN Product Portfolio

7.15.3 BASF PAN Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

8 PAN Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PAN Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PAN

8.4 PAN Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 PAN Distributors List

9.3 PAN Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 PAN Industry Trends

10.2 PAN Growth Drivers

10.3 PAN Market Challenges

10.4 PAN Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of PAN by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America PAN Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe PAN Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China PAN Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan PAN Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of PAN

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of PAN by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of PAN by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of PAN by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of PAN by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of PAN by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PAN by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of PAN by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of PAN by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

