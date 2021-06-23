PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Report 2021: Top Players, Countries, Type and Application, Regional Forecast To 2027| AKSA, Dralon, Mitsubishi Chemical

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research studies the Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market in its latest research report. The report is a fine example of comprehensive and accurate research study on the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.

Readers are provided with important types of analysis, including manufacturing cost analysis, analysis of marketing channels, distributors, and customers, market forecast, and company profiling. All of the players studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of different factors such as markets served, main business, gross margin, price, production, revenue, product specification and application, areas served, and production sites. Each segment of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market is assessed in terms of growth rate, value, volume, consumption, and various other factors. The report comes out as a complete set of guidelines for market players to secure a position of strength in the PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor industry. It offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Research Report: AKSA, Dralon, Mitsubishi Chemical, Aditya Birla Group, Taekwang, Toray, Montefibre, Jilin Chemical Fiber, SGL (Fisipe)

Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market by Type: Small Tow, Big Tow

Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market by Application: Carbon Fiber, Other

The report sheds light on key trends of the competitive landscape and explores go-to-market strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market. The authors of the report have examined the competitiveness of some of the prominent names of the PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor industry. As part of their extensive research, the authors have analyzed almost all business tactics of market leaders, which include contracts, affiliations, mergers and acquisitions, increasing market presence, and geographical expansion. Readers can become aware of the specifications of products and services offered by top players of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market. In addition, they will be able to study about their competitors and global market presence.

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Overview

1.1 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Product Overview

1.2 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Small Tow

1.2.2 Big Tow

1.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor by Application

4.1 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Carbon Fiber

4.1.2 Other

4.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor by Country

5.1 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor by Country

6.1 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor by Country

8.1 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Business

10.1 AKSA

10.1.1 AKSA Corporation Information

10.1.2 AKSA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AKSA PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AKSA PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Products Offered

10.1.5 AKSA Recent Development

10.2 Dralon

10.2.1 Dralon Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dralon Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dralon PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AKSA PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Products Offered

10.2.5 Dralon Recent Development

10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mitsubishi Chemical PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Products Offered

10.3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.4 Aditya Birla Group

10.4.1 Aditya Birla Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aditya Birla Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aditya Birla Group PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aditya Birla Group PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Products Offered

10.4.5 Aditya Birla Group Recent Development

10.5 Taekwang

10.5.1 Taekwang Corporation Information

10.5.2 Taekwang Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Taekwang PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Taekwang PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Products Offered

10.5.5 Taekwang Recent Development

10.6 Toray

10.6.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Toray PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Toray PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Products Offered

10.6.5 Toray Recent Development

10.7 Montefibre

10.7.1 Montefibre Corporation Information

10.7.2 Montefibre Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Montefibre PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Montefibre PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Products Offered

10.7.5 Montefibre Recent Development

10.8 Jilin Chemical Fiber

10.8.1 Jilin Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jilin Chemical Fiber Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Jilin Chemical Fiber PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Jilin Chemical Fiber PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Products Offered

10.8.5 Jilin Chemical Fiber Recent Development

10.9 SGL (Fisipe)

10.9.1 SGL (Fisipe) Corporation Information

10.9.2 SGL (Fisipe) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SGL (Fisipe) PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SGL (Fisipe) PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Products Offered

10.9.5 SGL (Fisipe) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Distributors

12.3 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Precursor Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

