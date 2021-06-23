PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Outlook 2021, Industry insights, Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027| Toray, Teijin Carbon (Toho Tenax), Mitsubishi Chemical

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research studies the Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market in its latest research report. The report is a fine example of comprehensive and accurate research study on the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.
Readers are provided with important types of analysis, including manufacturing cost analysis, analysis of marketing channels, distributors, and customers, market forecast, and company profiling. All of the players studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of different factors such as markets served, main business, gross margin, price, production, revenue, product specification and application, areas served, and production sites. Each segment of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market is assessed in terms of growth rate, value, volume, consumption, and various other factors. The report comes out as a complete set of guidelines for market players to secure a position of strength in the PAN-based Carbon Fiber industry. It offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Research Report: Toray, Teijin Carbon (Toho Tenax), Mitsubishi Chemical, Hexcel Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Cytec, DowAksa, Sabic, Zoltek, SGL, Hyosung, Taekwang
Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market by Type: Small Tow, Big Tow
Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market by Application: Automobile, Aviation, Wind Power, Other
The report sheds light on key trends of the competitive landscape and explores go-to-market strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market. The authors of the report have examined the competitiveness of some of the prominent names of the PAN-based Carbon Fiber industry. As part of their extensive research, the authors have analyzed almost all business tactics of market leaders, which include contracts, affiliations, mergers and acquisitions, increasing market presence, and geographical expansion. Readers can become aware of the specifications of products and services offered by top players of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market. In addition, they will be able to study about their competitors and global market presence.
The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the PAN-based Carbon Fiber market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global PAN-based Carbon Fiber market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the PAN-based Carbon Fiber market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Overview
1.1 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Product Overview
1.2 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Small Tow
1.2.2 Big Tow
1.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by PAN-based Carbon Fiber Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players PAN-based Carbon Fiber Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PAN-based Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PAN-based Carbon Fiber as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers PAN-based Carbon Fiber Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber by Application
4.1 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automobile
4.1.2 Aviation
4.1.3 Wind Power
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber by Country
5.1 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber by Country
6.1 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber by Country
8.1 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PAN-based Carbon Fiber Business
10.1 Toray
10.1.1 Toray Corporation Information
10.1.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Toray PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Toray PAN-based Carbon Fiber Products Offered
10.1.5 Toray Recent Development
10.2 Teijin Carbon (Toho Tenax)
10.2.1 Teijin Carbon (Toho Tenax) Corporation Information
10.2.2 Teijin Carbon (Toho Tenax) Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Teijin Carbon (Toho Tenax) PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Toray PAN-based Carbon Fiber Products Offered
10.2.5 Teijin Carbon (Toho Tenax) Recent Development
10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical
10.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information
10.3.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Mitsubishi Chemical PAN-based Carbon Fiber Products Offered
10.3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development
10.4 Hexcel Corporation
10.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information
10.4.2 Hexcel Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Hexcel Corporation PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Hexcel Corporation PAN-based Carbon Fiber Products Offered
10.4.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Development
10.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation
10.5.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information
10.5.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation PAN-based Carbon Fiber Products Offered
10.5.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Development
10.6 Cytec
10.6.1 Cytec Corporation Information
10.6.2 Cytec Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Cytec PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Cytec PAN-based Carbon Fiber Products Offered
10.6.5 Cytec Recent Development
10.7 DowAksa
10.7.1 DowAksa Corporation Information
10.7.2 DowAksa Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 DowAksa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 DowAksa PAN-based Carbon Fiber Products Offered
10.7.5 DowAksa Recent Development
10.8 Sabic
10.8.1 Sabic Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sabic Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sabic PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Sabic PAN-based Carbon Fiber Products Offered
10.8.5 Sabic Recent Development
10.9 Zoltek
10.9.1 Zoltek Corporation Information
10.9.2 Zoltek Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Zoltek PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Zoltek PAN-based Carbon Fiber Products Offered
10.9.5 Zoltek Recent Development
10.10 SGL
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 SGL PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 SGL Recent Development
10.11 Hyosung
10.11.1 Hyosung Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hyosung Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Hyosung PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Hyosung PAN-based Carbon Fiber Products Offered
10.11.5 Hyosung Recent Development
10.12 Taekwang
10.12.1 Taekwang Corporation Information
10.12.2 Taekwang Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Taekwang PAN-based Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Taekwang PAN-based Carbon Fiber Products Offered
10.12.5 Taekwang Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Distributors
12.3 PAN-based Carbon Fiber Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
