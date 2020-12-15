Paints Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Akzo Nobel, BASF, Jotun, PPG Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Paints market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paints market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paints report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paints report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paints market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paints market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paints market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paints market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paints market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Paints Market Research Report: Akzo Nobel, BASF, Jotun, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, 3M, Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems, DAW, H.B. Fuller, Hempel, Henkel, KANSAI PAINT, Masco, NIPPON PAINT, RPM International, Sika

Types: Acrylic Resins

Epoxy Resins

Alkyd Resins

Polyurethane Resins



Applications: Architectural

Industrial



The Paints Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paints market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paints market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paints market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paints industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paints market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paints market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paints market?

Table of Contents:

1 Paints Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paints

1.2 Paints Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paints Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Acrylic Resins

1.2.3 Epoxy Resins

1.2.4 Alkyd Resins

1.2.5 Polyurethane Resins

1.3 Paints Segment by Application

1.3.1 Paints Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Architectural

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Global Paints Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Paints Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Paints Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Paints Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Paints Industry

1.6 Paints Market Trends

2 Global Paints Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paints Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Paints Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Paints Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Paints Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Paints Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paints Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Paints Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Paints Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Paints Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Paints Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Paints Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Paints Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Paints Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Paints Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Paints Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Paints Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Paints Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Paints Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Paints Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Paints Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Paints Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Paints Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Paints Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Paints Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Paints Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Paints Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Paints Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Paints Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Paints Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Paints Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Paints Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Paints Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Paints Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Paints Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paints Business

6.1 Akzo Nobel

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Akzo Nobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Akzo Nobel Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Akzo Nobel Products Offered

6.1.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 BASF Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 BASF Products Offered

6.2.5 BASF Recent Development

6.3 Jotun

6.3.1 Jotun Corporation Information

6.3.2 Jotun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Jotun Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Jotun Products Offered

6.3.5 Jotun Recent Development

6.4 PPG Industries

6.4.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

6.4.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 PPG Industries Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 PPG Industries Products Offered

6.4.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

6.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.5.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

6.5.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Products Offered

6.5.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Development

6.6 3M

6.6.1 3M Corporation Information

6.6.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 3M Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 3M Products Offered

6.6.5 3M Recent Development

6.7 Asian Paints

6.6.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

6.6.2 Asian Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Asian Paints Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Asian Paints Products Offered

6.7.5 Asian Paints Recent Development

6.8 Axalta Coating Systems

6.8.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

6.8.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Axalta Coating Systems Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Axalta Coating Systems Products Offered

6.8.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

6.9 DAW

6.9.1 DAW Corporation Information

6.9.2 DAW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 DAW Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 DAW Products Offered

6.9.5 DAW Recent Development

6.10 H.B. Fuller

6.10.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

6.10.2 H.B. Fuller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 H.B. Fuller Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 H.B. Fuller Products Offered

6.10.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

6.11 Hempel

6.11.1 Hempel Corporation Information

6.11.2 Hempel Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Hempel Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Hempel Products Offered

6.11.5 Hempel Recent Development

6.12 Henkel

6.12.1 Henkel Corporation Information

6.12.2 Henkel Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Henkel Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Henkel Products Offered

6.12.5 Henkel Recent Development

6.13 KANSAI PAINT

6.13.1 KANSAI PAINT Corporation Information

6.13.2 KANSAI PAINT Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 KANSAI PAINT Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 KANSAI PAINT Products Offered

6.13.5 KANSAI PAINT Recent Development

6.14 Masco

6.14.1 Masco Corporation Information

6.14.2 Masco Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Masco Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Masco Products Offered

6.14.5 Masco Recent Development

6.15 NIPPON PAINT

6.15.1 NIPPON PAINT Corporation Information

6.15.2 NIPPON PAINT Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 NIPPON PAINT Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 NIPPON PAINT Products Offered

6.15.5 NIPPON PAINT Recent Development

6.16 RPM International

6.16.1 RPM International Corporation Information

6.16.2 RPM International Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 RPM International Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 RPM International Products Offered

6.16.5 RPM International Recent Development

6.17 Sika

6.17.1 Sika Corporation Information

6.17.2 Sika Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Sika Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Sika Products Offered

6.17.5 Sika Recent Development

7 Paints Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Paints Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Paints

7.4 Paints Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Paints Distributors List

8.3 Paints Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Paints Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paints by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paints by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Paints Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paints by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paints by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Paints Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paints by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paints by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Paints Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Paints Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Paints Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Paints Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Paints Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”