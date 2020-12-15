Paint Thinners Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Akzo Nobel, BASF, PPG, Sherwin-Williams

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Paint Thinners market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paint Thinners market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paint Thinners report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paint Thinners report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paint Thinners market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paint Thinners market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paint Thinners market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paint Thinners market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paint Thinners market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Paint Thinners Market Research Report: Akzo Nobel, BASF, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, CMP, Axalta, Nippon, Jotun, Henkel, Kansai, Hempel, KCC, RPM, 3M

Types: Acetone

Turpentine

Naphtha

Toluene

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

Dimethylformamide (DMF)

2-Butoxyethanol

Others



Applications: Epoxy Paint Thinner

Alkyd Paint Thinner

Polyurethane Paint Thinner

Acrylic Paint Thinner

Others



The Paint Thinners Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paint Thinners market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paint Thinners market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paint Thinners market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paint Thinners industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paint Thinners market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paint Thinners market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paint Thinners market?

Table of Contents:

1 Paint Thinners Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paint Thinners

1.2 Paint Thinners Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paint Thinners Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Acetone

1.2.3 Turpentine

1.2.4 Naphtha

1.2.5 Toluene

1.2.6 Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

1.2.7 Dimethylformamide (DMF)

1.2.8 2-Butoxyethanol

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Paint Thinners Segment by Application

1.3.1 Paint Thinners Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Epoxy Paint Thinner

1.3.3 Alkyd Paint Thinner

1.3.4 Polyurethane Paint Thinner

1.3.5 Acrylic Paint Thinner

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Paint Thinners Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Paint Thinners Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Paint Thinners Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Paint Thinners Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Paint Thinners Industry

1.6 Paint Thinners Market Trends

2 Global Paint Thinners Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paint Thinners Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Paint Thinners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Paint Thinners Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Paint Thinners Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Paint Thinners Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paint Thinners Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Paint Thinners Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Paint Thinners Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Paint Thinners Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Paint Thinners Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Paint Thinners Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Paint Thinners Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Paint Thinners Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Paint Thinners Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Paint Thinners Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Paint Thinners Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Paint Thinners Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Paint Thinners Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Paint Thinners Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Paint Thinners Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Paint Thinners Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Paint Thinners Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Paint Thinners Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Paint Thinners Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Paint Thinners Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Paint Thinners Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Paint Thinners Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Paint Thinners Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Paint Thinners Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Paint Thinners Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Paint Thinners Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Paint Thinners Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Paint Thinners Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Paint Thinners Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paint Thinners Business

6.1 Akzo Nobel

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Akzo Nobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Akzo Nobel Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Akzo Nobel Products Offered

6.1.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 BASF Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 BASF Products Offered

6.2.5 BASF Recent Development

6.3 PPG

6.3.1 PPG Corporation Information

6.3.2 PPG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 PPG Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 PPG Products Offered

6.3.5 PPG Recent Development

6.4 Sherwin-Williams

6.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

6.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Products Offered

6.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

6.5 CMP

6.5.1 CMP Corporation Information

6.5.2 CMP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 CMP Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 CMP Products Offered

6.5.5 CMP Recent Development

6.6 Axalta

6.6.1 Axalta Corporation Information

6.6.2 Axalta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Axalta Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Axalta Products Offered

6.6.5 Axalta Recent Development

6.7 Nippon

6.6.1 Nippon Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nippon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Nippon Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nippon Products Offered

6.7.5 Nippon Recent Development

6.8 Jotun

6.8.1 Jotun Corporation Information

6.8.2 Jotun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Jotun Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Jotun Products Offered

6.8.5 Jotun Recent Development

6.9 Henkel

6.9.1 Henkel Corporation Information

6.9.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Henkel Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Henkel Products Offered

6.9.5 Henkel Recent Development

6.10 Kansai

6.10.1 Kansai Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kansai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Kansai Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Kansai Products Offered

6.10.5 Kansai Recent Development

6.11 Hempel

6.11.1 Hempel Corporation Information

6.11.2 Hempel Paint Thinners Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Hempel Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Hempel Products Offered

6.11.5 Hempel Recent Development

6.12 KCC

6.12.1 KCC Corporation Information

6.12.2 KCC Paint Thinners Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 KCC Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 KCC Products Offered

6.12.5 KCC Recent Development

6.13 RPM

6.13.1 RPM Corporation Information

6.13.2 RPM Paint Thinners Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 RPM Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 RPM Products Offered

6.13.5 RPM Recent Development

6.14 3M

6.14.1 3M Corporation Information

6.14.2 3M Paint Thinners Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 3M Paint Thinners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 3M Products Offered

6.14.5 3M Recent Development

7 Paint Thinners Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Paint Thinners Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Paint Thinners

7.4 Paint Thinners Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Paint Thinners Distributors List

8.3 Paint Thinners Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Paint Thinners Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paint Thinners by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paint Thinners by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Paint Thinners Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paint Thinners by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paint Thinners by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Paint Thinners Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paint Thinners by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paint Thinners by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Paint Thinners Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Paint Thinners Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Paint Thinners Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Paint Thinners Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Paint Thinners Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”