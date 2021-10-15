Paint Curing Agent Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | Mitsubishi Chemical, Air Products & Chemical, Hexion

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Paint Curing Agent Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paint Curing Agent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paint Curing Agent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paint Curing Agent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paint Curing Agent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paint Curing Agent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paint Curing Agent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mitsubishi Chemical, Air Products & Chemical, Hexion, Cardolite Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Kukdo Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product:

Aliphatic

Cycloaliphatic

Polyamide

Amidoamine

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pipeline & Tank Paints

Marine & Industrial Paints

Others



The Paint Curing Agent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paint Curing Agent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paint Curing Agent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Paint Curing Agent Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paint Curing Agent

1.2 Paint Curing Agent Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paint Curing Agent Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Aliphatic

1.2.3 Cycloaliphatic

1.2.4 Polyamide

1.2.5 Amidoamine

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Paint Curing Agent Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Paint Curing Agent Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Pipeline & Tank Paints

1.3.3 Marine & Industrial Paints

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Paint Curing Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Paint Curing Agent Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Paint Curing Agent Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Paint Curing Agent Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Paint Curing Agent Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Paint Curing Agent Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Paint Curing Agent Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Paint Curing Agent Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Paint Curing Agent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Paint Curing Agent Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Paint Curing Agent Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Paint Curing Agent Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Paint Curing Agent Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Paint Curing Agent Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Paint Curing Agent Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Paint Curing Agent Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Paint Curing Agent Production

3.4.1 North America Paint Curing Agent Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Paint Curing Agent Production

3.5.1 Europe Paint Curing Agent Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Paint Curing Agent Production

3.6.1 China Paint Curing Agent Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Paint Curing Agent Production

3.7.1 Japan Paint Curing Agent Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Paint Curing Agent Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Paint Curing Agent Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Paint Curing Agent Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Paint Curing Agent Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Paint Curing Agent Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Paint Curing Agent Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Paint Curing Agent Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Paint Curing Agent Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Paint Curing Agent Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Paint Curing Agent Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Paint Curing Agent Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Paint Curing Agent Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Paint Curing Agent Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Paint Curing Agent Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Paint Curing Agent Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Air Products & Chemical

7.2.1 Air Products & Chemical Paint Curing Agent Corporation Information

7.2.2 Air Products & Chemical Paint Curing Agent Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Air Products & Chemical Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Air Products & Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Air Products & Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hexion

7.3.1 Hexion Paint Curing Agent Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hexion Paint Curing Agent Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hexion Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hexion Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hexion Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Cardolite Corporation

7.4.1 Cardolite Corporation Paint Curing Agent Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cardolite Corporation Paint Curing Agent Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Cardolite Corporation Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Cardolite Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Cardolite Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Dow Chemical Company

7.5.1 Dow Chemical Company Paint Curing Agent Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dow Chemical Company Paint Curing Agent Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Dow Chemical Company Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Dow Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Huntsman Corporation

7.6.1 Huntsman Corporation Paint Curing Agent Corporation Information

7.6.2 Huntsman Corporation Paint Curing Agent Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Huntsman Corporation Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Huntsman Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 BASF SE

7.7.1 BASF SE Paint Curing Agent Corporation Information

7.7.2 BASF SE Paint Curing Agent Product Portfolio

7.7.3 BASF SE Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Evonik Industries

7.8.1 Evonik Industries Paint Curing Agent Corporation Information

7.8.2 Evonik Industries Paint Curing Agent Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Evonik Industries Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Evonik Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Kukdo Chemicals

7.9.1 Kukdo Chemicals Paint Curing Agent Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kukdo Chemicals Paint Curing Agent Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Kukdo Chemicals Paint Curing Agent Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Kukdo Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Kukdo Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

8 Paint Curing Agent Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Paint Curing Agent Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Paint Curing Agent

8.4 Paint Curing Agent Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Paint Curing Agent Distributors List

9.3 Paint Curing Agent Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Paint Curing Agent Industry Trends

10.2 Paint Curing Agent Growth Drivers

10.3 Paint Curing Agent Market Challenges

10.4 Paint Curing Agent Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Paint Curing Agent by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Paint Curing Agent Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Paint Curing Agent Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Paint Curing Agent Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Paint Curing Agent Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Paint Curing Agent

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Paint Curing Agent by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Paint Curing Agent by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Paint Curing Agent by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Paint Curing Agent by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Paint Curing Agent by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paint Curing Agent by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Paint Curing Agent by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Paint Curing Agent by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”