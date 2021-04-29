Paint and Coatings Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | AkzoNobel, Henkel, PPG Industries

“

The report titled Global Paint and Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Paint and Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Paint and Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Paint and Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paint and Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paint and Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paint and Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paint and Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paint and Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paint and Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paint and Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paint and Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, Henkel, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint, Sherwin Williams, BASF, DowDuPont, Brillux, Benjamin Moore, Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Dulux, Caparol, Tikkurila, Kansai Paint, Cromology, Valspar Paint, Dunn-Edwards Paints, Meffert AG, Jotun, Axalta Coating Systems, CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS, Hempel, RPM, 3M, MASCO, SK Kaken, KCC Corporation, DAI NIPPON TORYO, Fujikura Kasei

Market Segmentation by Product: Solvent-based Coatings

Waterborne Coatings

High-solids Coatings

Powder Coatings

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotives

Medical & Healthcare

Residential

Commercial

Marine

Others



The Paint and Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paint and Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paint and Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paint and Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paint and Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paint and Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paint and Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paint and Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Paint and Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Paint and Coatings Product Overview

1.2 Paint and Coatings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Solvent-based Coatings

1.2.2 Waterborne Coatings

1.2.3 High-solids Coatings

1.2.4 Powder Coatings

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Paint and Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Paint and Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Paint and Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Paint and Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Paint and Coatings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Paint and Coatings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Paint and Coatings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Paint and Coatings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Paint and Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Paint and Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paint and Coatings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Paint and Coatings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Paint and Coatings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Paint and Coatings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Paint and Coatings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Paint and Coatings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Paint and Coatings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Paint and Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Paint and Coatings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Paint and Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Paint and Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Paint and Coatings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Paint and Coatings by Application

4.1 Paint and Coatings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotives

4.1.2 Medical & Healthcare

4.1.3 Residential

4.1.4 Commercial

4.1.5 Marine

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Paint and Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Paint and Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Paint and Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Paint and Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Paint and Coatings by Country

5.1 North America Paint and Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Paint and Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Paint and Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Paint and Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Paint and Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Paint and Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Paint and Coatings by Country

6.1 Europe Paint and Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Paint and Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Paint and Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Paint and Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Paint and Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Paint and Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Paint and Coatings by Country

8.1 Latin America Paint and Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Paint and Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Paint and Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Paint and Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Paint and Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Paint and Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paint and Coatings Business

10.1 AkzoNobel

10.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.1.2 AkzoNobel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AkzoNobel Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AkzoNobel Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

10.2 Henkel

10.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Henkel Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AkzoNobel Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.2.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.3 PPG Industries

10.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 PPG Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 PPG Industries Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 PPG Industries Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.4 Nippon Paint

10.4.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nippon Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Nippon Paint Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Nippon Paint Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.4.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

10.5 Sherwin Williams

10.5.1 Sherwin Williams Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sherwin Williams Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sherwin Williams Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sherwin Williams Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.5.5 Sherwin Williams Recent Development

10.6 BASF

10.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.6.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 BASF Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 BASF Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.6.5 BASF Recent Development

10.7 DowDuPont

10.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.7.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 DowDuPont Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 DowDuPont Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.8 Brillux

10.8.1 Brillux Corporation Information

10.8.2 Brillux Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Brillux Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Brillux Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.8.5 Brillux Recent Development

10.9 Benjamin Moore

10.9.1 Benjamin Moore Corporation Information

10.9.2 Benjamin Moore Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Benjamin Moore Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Benjamin Moore Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.9.5 Benjamin Moore Recent Development

10.10 Asian Paints

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Paint and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Asian Paints Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Asian Paints Recent Development

10.11 Berger Paints

10.11.1 Berger Paints Corporation Information

10.11.2 Berger Paints Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Berger Paints Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Berger Paints Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.11.5 Berger Paints Recent Development

10.12 Dulux

10.12.1 Dulux Corporation Information

10.12.2 Dulux Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Dulux Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Dulux Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.12.5 Dulux Recent Development

10.13 Caparol

10.13.1 Caparol Corporation Information

10.13.2 Caparol Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Caparol Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Caparol Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.13.5 Caparol Recent Development

10.14 Tikkurila

10.14.1 Tikkurila Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tikkurila Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Tikkurila Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Tikkurila Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.14.5 Tikkurila Recent Development

10.15 Kansai Paint

10.15.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kansai Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Kansai Paint Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Kansai Paint Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.15.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

10.16 Cromology

10.16.1 Cromology Corporation Information

10.16.2 Cromology Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Cromology Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Cromology Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.16.5 Cromology Recent Development

10.17 Valspar Paint

10.17.1 Valspar Paint Corporation Information

10.17.2 Valspar Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Valspar Paint Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Valspar Paint Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.17.5 Valspar Paint Recent Development

10.18 Dunn-Edwards Paints

10.18.1 Dunn-Edwards Paints Corporation Information

10.18.2 Dunn-Edwards Paints Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Dunn-Edwards Paints Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Dunn-Edwards Paints Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.18.5 Dunn-Edwards Paints Recent Development

10.19 Meffert AG

10.19.1 Meffert AG Corporation Information

10.19.2 Meffert AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Meffert AG Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Meffert AG Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.19.5 Meffert AG Recent Development

10.20 Jotun

10.20.1 Jotun Corporation Information

10.20.2 Jotun Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Jotun Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Jotun Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.20.5 Jotun Recent Development

10.21 Axalta Coating Systems

10.21.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

10.21.2 Axalta Coating Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Axalta Coating Systems Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Axalta Coating Systems Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.21.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

10.22 CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS

10.22.1 CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS Corporation Information

10.22.2 CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.22.5 CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS Recent Development

10.23 Hempel

10.23.1 Hempel Corporation Information

10.23.2 Hempel Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Hempel Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Hempel Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.23.5 Hempel Recent Development

10.24 RPM

10.24.1 RPM Corporation Information

10.24.2 RPM Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 RPM Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 RPM Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.24.5 RPM Recent Development

10.25 3M

10.25.1 3M Corporation Information

10.25.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 3M Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 3M Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.25.5 3M Recent Development

10.26 MASCO

10.26.1 MASCO Corporation Information

10.26.2 MASCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 MASCO Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 MASCO Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.26.5 MASCO Recent Development

10.27 SK Kaken

10.27.1 SK Kaken Corporation Information

10.27.2 SK Kaken Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 SK Kaken Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 SK Kaken Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.27.5 SK Kaken Recent Development

10.28 KCC Corporation

10.28.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

10.28.2 KCC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 KCC Corporation Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 KCC Corporation Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.28.5 KCC Corporation Recent Development

10.29 DAI NIPPON TORYO

10.29.1 DAI NIPPON TORYO Corporation Information

10.29.2 DAI NIPPON TORYO Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 DAI NIPPON TORYO Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 DAI NIPPON TORYO Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.29.5 DAI NIPPON TORYO Recent Development

10.30 Fujikura Kasei

10.30.1 Fujikura Kasei Corporation Information

10.30.2 Fujikura Kasei Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Fujikura Kasei Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Fujikura Kasei Paint and Coatings Products Offered

10.30.5 Fujikura Kasei Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Paint and Coatings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Paint and Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Paint and Coatings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Paint and Coatings Distributors

12.3 Paint and Coatings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”