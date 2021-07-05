Pain Relief Patches to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027| Bayer, Bracco Imaging, Guerbet Group

Los Angeles, United States, July 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Pain Relief Patches Market Research Report. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Pain Relief Patches market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Pain Relief Patches market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Pain Relief Patches market.

The research report on the global Pain Relief Patches market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Pain Relief Patches market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Pain Relief Patches research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Pain Relief Patches market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Pain Relief Patches market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Pain Relief Patches market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Pain Relief Patches Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Pain Relief Patches market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Pain Relief Patches market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Pain Relief Patches Market Leading Players

GE Healthcare, Bayer, Bracco Imaging, Guerbet Group, Hengrui Medicine, Lantheus, YRPG, BeiLu Pharma

Pain Relief Patches Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Pain Relief Patches market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Pain Relief Patches market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Pain Relief Patches Segmentation by Product

Lidocaine Patches, Diclofenac Patches, Indomethacin Patches, Counter-Irritant Patches, Fentanyl Patches, Other

Pain Relief Patches Segmentation by Application

OTC, Rx

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Pain Relief Patches market?

How will the global Pain Relief Patches market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Pain Relief Patches market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Pain Relief Patches market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Pain Relief Patches market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Pain Relief Patches Market Overview

1.1 Pain Relief Patches Product Overview

1.2 Pain Relief Patches Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lidocaine Patches

1.2.2 Diclofenac Patches

1.2.3 Indomethacin Patches

1.2.4 Counter-Irritant Patches

1.2.5 Fentanyl Patches

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pain Relief Patches Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pain Relief Patches Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Pain Relief Patches Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pain Relief Patches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pain Relief Patches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pain Relief Patches Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pain Relief Patches Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Pain Relief Patches as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pain Relief Patches Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pain Relief Patches Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Pain Relief Patches Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Pain Relief Patches by Application

4.1 Pain Relief Patches Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 OTC

4.1.2 Rx

4.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Pain Relief Patches Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Pain Relief Patches by Country

5.1 North America Pain Relief Patches Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Pain Relief Patches Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Pain Relief Patches Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Pain Relief Patches Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Pain Relief Patches Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Pain Relief Patches Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Pain Relief Patches by Country

6.1 Europe Pain Relief Patches Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Pain Relief Patches Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Pain Relief Patches Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Pain Relief Patches Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Pain Relief Patches Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Pain Relief Patches Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Pain Relief Patches by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Pain Relief Patches Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pain Relief Patches Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pain Relief Patches Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Pain Relief Patches Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pain Relief Patches Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pain Relief Patches Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Pain Relief Patches by Country

8.1 Latin America Pain Relief Patches Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Pain Relief Patches Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Pain Relief Patches Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Pain Relief Patches Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Pain Relief Patches Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Pain Relief Patches Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Pain Relief Patches by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Pain Relief Patches Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pain Relief Patches Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pain Relief Patches Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Pain Relief Patches Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pain Relief Patches Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pain Relief Patches Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pain Relief Patches Business

10.1 Hisamitsu

10.1.1 Hisamitsu Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hisamitsu Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Hisamitsu Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Hisamitsu Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.1.5 Hisamitsu Recent Development

10.2 Mylan

10.2.1 Mylan Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mylan Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Mylan Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mylan Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.2.5 Mylan Recent Development

10.3 Johnson and Johnson

10.3.1 Johnson and Johnson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Johnson and Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Johnson and Johnson Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Johnson and Johnson Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.3.5 Johnson and Johnson Recent Development

10.4 Actavis

10.4.1 Actavis Corporation Information

10.4.2 Actavis Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Actavis Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Actavis Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.4.5 Actavis Recent Development

10.5 Lingrui

10.5.1 Lingrui Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lingrui Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Lingrui Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Lingrui Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.5.5 Lingrui Recent Development

10.6 Teikoku Seiyaku

10.6.1 Teikoku Seiyaku Corporation Information

10.6.2 Teikoku Seiyaku Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Teikoku Seiyaku Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Teikoku Seiyaku Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.6.5 Teikoku Seiyaku Recent Development

10.7 Sanofi

10.7.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sanofi Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sanofi Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sanofi Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.7.5 Sanofi Recent Development

10.8 Novartis

10.8.1 Novartis Corporation Information

10.8.2 Novartis Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Novartis Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Novartis Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.8.5 Novartis Recent Development

10.9 Qizheng

10.9.1 Qizheng Corporation Information

10.9.2 Qizheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Qizheng Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Qizheng Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.9.5 Qizheng Recent Development

10.10 Endo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Pain Relief Patches Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Endo Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Endo Recent Development

10.11 Huarun 999

10.11.1 Huarun 999 Corporation Information

10.11.2 Huarun 999 Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Huarun 999 Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Huarun 999 Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.11.5 Huarun 999 Recent Development

10.12 GSK

10.12.1 GSK Corporation Information

10.12.2 GSK Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 GSK Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 GSK Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.12.5 GSK Recent Development

10.13 Haw Par

10.13.1 Haw Par Corporation Information

10.13.2 Haw Par Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Haw Par Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Haw Par Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.13.5 Haw Par Recent Development

10.14 Nichiban

10.14.1 Nichiban Corporation Information

10.14.2 Nichiban Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Nichiban Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Nichiban Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.14.5 Nichiban Recent Development

10.15 Mentholatum Company

10.15.1 Mentholatum Company Corporation Information

10.15.2 Mentholatum Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Mentholatum Company Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Mentholatum Company Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.15.5 Mentholatum Company Recent Development

10.16 Laboratoires Genevrier

10.16.1 Laboratoires Genevrier Corporation Information

10.16.2 Laboratoires Genevrier Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Laboratoires Genevrier Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Laboratoires Genevrier Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.16.5 Laboratoires Genevrier Recent Development

10.17 BLUE-EMU

10.17.1 BLUE-EMU Corporation Information

10.17.2 BLUE-EMU Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 BLUE-EMU Pain Relief Patches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 BLUE-EMU Pain Relief Patches Products Offered

10.17.5 BLUE-EMU Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pain Relief Patches Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pain Relief Patches Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Pain Relief Patches Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Pain Relief Patches Distributors

12.3 Pain Relief Patches Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

“