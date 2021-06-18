PAD Medical Device Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027 | Gore, Boston Scientific, FierceBiotech

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Gore, Boston Scientific, FierceBiotech, Medtronic, C.R. Bard, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Angioscore Inc., Edward Lifesciences, Teleflex Medical, Abbott, Volcano, Cook Group, Cordis, Bayer

By Types:

Peripheral Vascular Stent

Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters

PTA Guidewires

Embolic Protection Device

Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

Aortic Stents

Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Others



By Applications:

Hospitals

Medical Equipment Manufacturing Organization

Others







Table of Contents:

1 PAD Medical Device Market Overview

1.1 PAD Medical Device Product Overview

1.2 PAD Medical Device Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Peripheral Vascular Stent

1.2.2 Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters

1.2.3 PTA Guidewires

1.2.4 Embolic Protection Device

1.2.5 Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

1.2.6 Aortic Stents

1.2.7 Inferior Vena Cava Filters

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global PAD Medical Device Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PAD Medical Device Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PAD Medical Device Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PAD Medical Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PAD Medical Device Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PAD Medical Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global PAD Medical Device Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PAD Medical Device Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PAD Medical Device Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PAD Medical Device Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PAD Medical Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PAD Medical Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PAD Medical Device Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PAD Medical Device Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PAD Medical Device as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PAD Medical Device Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PAD Medical Device Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 PAD Medical Device Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PAD Medical Device Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PAD Medical Device Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PAD Medical Device Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PAD Medical Device Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PAD Medical Device Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PAD Medical Device Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PAD Medical Device Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PAD Medical Device Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PAD Medical Device Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global PAD Medical Device by Application

4.1 PAD Medical Device Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Medical Equipment Manufacturing Organization

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global PAD Medical Device Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PAD Medical Device Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PAD Medical Device Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PAD Medical Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PAD Medical Device Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PAD Medical Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PAD Medical Device Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America PAD Medical Device by Country

5.1 North America PAD Medical Device Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PAD Medical Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PAD Medical Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PAD Medical Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PAD Medical Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PAD Medical Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe PAD Medical Device by Country

6.1 Europe PAD Medical Device Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PAD Medical Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PAD Medical Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PAD Medical Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PAD Medical Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PAD Medical Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific PAD Medical Device by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PAD Medical Device Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PAD Medical Device Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PAD Medical Device Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PAD Medical Device Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PAD Medical Device Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PAD Medical Device Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America PAD Medical Device by Country

8.1 Latin America PAD Medical Device Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PAD Medical Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PAD Medical Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PAD Medical Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PAD Medical Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PAD Medical Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa PAD Medical Device by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PAD Medical Device Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PAD Medical Device Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PAD Medical Device Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PAD Medical Device Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PAD Medical Device Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PAD Medical Device Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PAD Medical Device Business

10.1 Gore

10.1.1 Gore Corporation Information

10.1.2 Gore Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Gore PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Gore PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.1.5 Gore Recent Development

10.2 Boston Scientific

10.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

10.2.2 Boston Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Boston Scientific PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Gore PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.2.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

10.3 FierceBiotech

10.3.1 FierceBiotech Corporation Information

10.3.2 FierceBiotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 FierceBiotech PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 FierceBiotech PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.3.5 FierceBiotech Recent Development

10.4 Medtronic

10.4.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Medtronic PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Medtronic PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.5 C.R. Bard

10.5.1 C.R. Bard Corporation Information

10.5.2 C.R. Bard Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 C.R. Bard PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 C.R. Bard PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.5.5 C.R. Bard Recent Development

10.6 Johnson & Johnson

10.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Johnson & Johnson PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Johnson & Johnson PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.7 Abbott Laboratories

10.7.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

10.7.2 Abbott Laboratories Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Abbott Laboratories PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Abbott Laboratories PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.7.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

10.8 Angioscore Inc.

10.8.1 Angioscore Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Angioscore Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Angioscore Inc. PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Angioscore Inc. PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.8.5 Angioscore Inc. Recent Development

10.9 Edward Lifesciences

10.9.1 Edward Lifesciences Corporation Information

10.9.2 Edward Lifesciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Edward Lifesciences PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Edward Lifesciences PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.9.5 Edward Lifesciences Recent Development

10.10 Teleflex Medical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 PAD Medical Device Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Teleflex Medical PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Teleflex Medical Recent Development

10.11 Abbott

10.11.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.11.2 Abbott Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Abbott PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Abbott PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.11.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.12 Volcano

10.12.1 Volcano Corporation Information

10.12.2 Volcano Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Volcano PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Volcano PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.12.5 Volcano Recent Development

10.13 Cook Group

10.13.1 Cook Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cook Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Cook Group PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Cook Group PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.13.5 Cook Group Recent Development

10.14 Cordis

10.14.1 Cordis Corporation Information

10.14.2 Cordis Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Cordis PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Cordis PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.14.5 Cordis Recent Development

10.15 Bayer

10.15.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.15.2 Bayer Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Bayer PAD Medical Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Bayer PAD Medical Device Products Offered

10.15.5 Bayer Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PAD Medical Device Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PAD Medical Device Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PAD Medical Device Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PAD Medical Device Distributors

12.3 PAD Medical Device Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

