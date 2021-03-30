Packing Robot Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2020 – 2026 | FANUC(Japan), KUKA(Germany), ABB(Switzerland)

“

The report titled Global Packing Robot Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Packing Robot market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Packing Robot market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Packing Robot market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Packing Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Packing Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2280044/global-packing-robot-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Packing Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Packing Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Packing Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Packing Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Packing Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Packing Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: FANUC(Japan), KUKA(Germany), ABB(Switzerland), Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan), Nachi(Japan), Kawasaki Robotics(Japan), Comau(Italy), EPSON Robots(Japan), Staubli(Switzerland), Omron Adept Technologies(US), DENSO Robotics(Japan), OTC Daihen(Japan), Panasonic(Japan), Toshiba(Japan), Mitsubishi Electric(Japan), Yamaha(Japan), Universal Robots(Denmark), Hyundai Robotics(Korea), Robostar(Korea), Star Seiki(Japan), CLOOS(Germany), IGM(Australia), JEL Corporation(Japan), Foxconn(Foxbot)(China), Siasun(China), Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China), Estun Automation(China), Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China), STEP Electric Corporation, Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

Market Segmentation by Product: Picking

Package

Box Packing

Pallet Packaging

Filling



Market Segmentation by Application: Food And Drink

Drug

Consumer Goods

Logistics Transportation

Industrial Package

Chemicals

Electronic Equipment



The Packing Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Packing Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Packing Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Packing Robot market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Packing Robot industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Packing Robot market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Packing Robot market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Packing Robot market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2280044/global-packing-robot-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Packing Robot Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Packing Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Picking

1.2.3 Package

1.2.4 Box Packing

1.2.5 Pallet Packaging

1.2.6 Filling

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Packing Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food And Drink

1.3.3 Drug

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Logistics Transportation

1.3.6 Industrial Package

1.3.7 Chemicals

1.3.8 Electronic Equipment

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Packing Robot Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Packing Robot Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Packing Robot Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Packing Robot Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Packing Robot, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Packing Robot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Packing Robot Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Packing Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Packing Robot Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Packing Robot Market

2.4 Key Trends for Packing Robot Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Packing Robot Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Packing Robot Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Packing Robot Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Packing Robot Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Packing Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Packing Robot Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Packing Robot Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Packing Robot Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Packing Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Packing Robot Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Packing Robot Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Packing Robot Production by Regions

4.1 Global Packing Robot Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Packing Robot Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Packing Robot Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Packing Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Packing Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Packing Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Packing Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Packing Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Packing Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Packing Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Packing Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Packing Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Packing Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Packing Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Packing Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Packing Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Packing Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Packing Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Packing Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Packing Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Packing Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Packing Robot Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Packing Robot Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Packing Robot Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Packing Robot Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Packing Robot Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Packing Robot Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Packing Robot Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Packing Robot Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Packing Robot Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Packing Robot Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Packing Robot Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Packing Robot Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Packing Robot Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Packing Robot Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Packing Robot Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Packing Robot Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Packing Robot Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Packing Robot Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Packing Robot Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Packing Robot Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Packing Robot Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Packing Robot Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Packing Robot Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Packing Robot Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Packing Robot Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 FANUC(Japan)

8.1.1 FANUC(Japan) Corporation Information

8.1.2 FANUC(Japan) Overview

8.1.3 FANUC(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 FANUC(Japan) Product Description

8.1.5 FANUC(Japan) Related Developments

8.2 KUKA(Germany)

8.2.1 KUKA(Germany) Corporation Information

8.2.2 KUKA(Germany) Overview

8.2.3 KUKA(Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 KUKA(Germany) Product Description

8.2.5 KUKA(Germany) Related Developments

8.3 ABB(Switzerland)

8.3.1 ABB(Switzerland) Corporation Information

8.3.2 ABB(Switzerland) Overview

8.3.3 ABB(Switzerland) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 ABB(Switzerland) Product Description

8.3.5 ABB(Switzerland) Related Developments

8.4 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

8.4.1 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Overview

8.4.3 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Product Description

8.4.5 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Related Developments

8.5 Nachi(Japan)

8.5.1 Nachi(Japan) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nachi(Japan) Overview

8.5.3 Nachi(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Nachi(Japan) Product Description

8.5.5 Nachi(Japan) Related Developments

8.6 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

8.6.1 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Overview

8.6.3 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Product Description

8.6.5 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Related Developments

8.7 Comau(Italy)

8.7.1 Comau(Italy) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Comau(Italy) Overview

8.7.3 Comau(Italy) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Comau(Italy) Product Description

8.7.5 Comau(Italy) Related Developments

8.8 EPSON Robots(Japan)

8.8.1 EPSON Robots(Japan) Corporation Information

8.8.2 EPSON Robots(Japan) Overview

8.8.3 EPSON Robots(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 EPSON Robots(Japan) Product Description

8.8.5 EPSON Robots(Japan) Related Developments

8.9 Staubli(Switzerland)

8.9.1 Staubli(Switzerland) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Staubli(Switzerland) Overview

8.9.3 Staubli(Switzerland) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Staubli(Switzerland) Product Description

8.9.5 Staubli(Switzerland) Related Developments

8.10 Omron Adept Technologies(US)

8.10.1 Omron Adept Technologies(US) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Omron Adept Technologies(US) Overview

8.10.3 Omron Adept Technologies(US) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Omron Adept Technologies(US) Product Description

8.10.5 Omron Adept Technologies(US) Related Developments

8.11 DENSO Robotics(Japan)

8.11.1 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Corporation Information

8.11.2 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Overview

8.11.3 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Product Description

8.11.5 DENSO Robotics(Japan) Related Developments

8.12 OTC Daihen(Japan)

8.12.1 OTC Daihen(Japan) Corporation Information

8.12.2 OTC Daihen(Japan) Overview

8.12.3 OTC Daihen(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 OTC Daihen(Japan) Product Description

8.12.5 OTC Daihen(Japan) Related Developments

8.13 Panasonic(Japan)

8.13.1 Panasonic(Japan) Corporation Information

8.13.2 Panasonic(Japan) Overview

8.13.3 Panasonic(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Panasonic(Japan) Product Description

8.13.5 Panasonic(Japan) Related Developments

8.14 Toshiba(Japan)

8.14.1 Toshiba(Japan) Corporation Information

8.14.2 Toshiba(Japan) Overview

8.14.3 Toshiba(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Toshiba(Japan) Product Description

8.14.5 Toshiba(Japan) Related Developments

8.15 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

8.15.1 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Corporation Information

8.15.2 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Overview

8.15.3 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Product Description

8.15.5 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Related Developments

8.16 Yamaha(Japan)

8.16.1 Yamaha(Japan) Corporation Information

8.16.2 Yamaha(Japan) Overview

8.16.3 Yamaha(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Yamaha(Japan) Product Description

8.16.5 Yamaha(Japan) Related Developments

8.17 Universal Robots(Denmark)

8.17.1 Universal Robots(Denmark) Corporation Information

8.17.2 Universal Robots(Denmark) Overview

8.17.3 Universal Robots(Denmark) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Universal Robots(Denmark) Product Description

8.17.5 Universal Robots(Denmark) Related Developments

8.18 Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

8.18.1 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Corporation Information

8.18.2 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Overview

8.18.3 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Product Description

8.18.5 Hyundai Robotics(Korea) Related Developments

8.19 Robostar(Korea)

8.19.1 Robostar(Korea) Corporation Information

8.19.2 Robostar(Korea) Overview

8.19.3 Robostar(Korea) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Robostar(Korea) Product Description

8.19.5 Robostar(Korea) Related Developments

8.20 Star Seiki(Japan)

8.20.1 Star Seiki(Japan) Corporation Information

8.20.2 Star Seiki(Japan) Overview

8.20.3 Star Seiki(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Star Seiki(Japan) Product Description

8.20.5 Star Seiki(Japan) Related Developments

8.21 CLOOS(Germany)

8.21.1 CLOOS(Germany) Corporation Information

8.21.2 CLOOS(Germany) Overview

8.21.3 CLOOS(Germany) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 CLOOS(Germany) Product Description

8.21.5 CLOOS(Germany) Related Developments

8.22 IGM(Australia)

8.22.1 IGM(Australia) Corporation Information

8.22.2 IGM(Australia) Overview

8.22.3 IGM(Australia) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 IGM(Australia) Product Description

8.22.5 IGM(Australia) Related Developments

8.23 JEL Corporation(Japan)

8.23.1 JEL Corporation(Japan) Corporation Information

8.23.2 JEL Corporation(Japan) Overview

8.23.3 JEL Corporation(Japan) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 JEL Corporation(Japan) Product Description

8.23.5 JEL Corporation(Japan) Related Developments

8.24 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)

8.24.1 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Corporation Information

8.24.2 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Overview

8.24.3 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Product Description

8.24.5 Foxconn(Foxbot)(China) Related Developments

8.25 Siasun(China)

8.25.1 Siasun(China) Corporation Information

8.25.2 Siasun(China) Overview

8.25.3 Siasun(China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Siasun(China) Product Description

8.25.5 Siasun(China) Related Developments

8.26 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China)

8.26.1 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Corporation Information

8.26.2 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Overview

8.26.3 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Product Description

8.26.5 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China) Related Developments

8.27 Estun Automation(China)

8.27.1 Estun Automation(China) Corporation Information

8.27.2 Estun Automation(China) Overview

8.27.3 Estun Automation(China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Estun Automation(China) Product Description

8.27.5 Estun Automation(China) Related Developments

8.28 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)

8.28.1 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Corporation Information

8.28.2 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Overview

8.28.3 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Product Description

8.28.5 Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China) Related Developments

8.29 STEP Electric Corporation

8.29.1 STEP Electric Corporation Corporation Information

8.29.2 STEP Electric Corporation Overview

8.29.3 STEP Electric Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 STEP Electric Corporation Product Description

8.29.5 STEP Electric Corporation Related Developments

8.30 Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

8.30.1 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Corporation Information

8.30.2 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Overview

8.30.3 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.30.4 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Product Description

8.30.5 Codian Robotics(Netherlands) Related Developments

9 Packing Robot Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Packing Robot Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Packing Robot Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Packing Robot Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Packing Robot Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Packing Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Packing Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Packing Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Packing Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Packing Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Packing Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Packing Robot Sales Channels

11.2.2 Packing Robot Distributors

11.3 Packing Robot Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Packing Robot Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Packing Robot Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”