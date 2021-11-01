Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Interroll, Honeywell, Vanderlande Industries

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Packet & Parcel Sorting System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Packet & Parcel Sorting System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Packet & Parcel Sorting System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Packet & Parcel Sorting System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Packet & Parcel Sorting System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Packet & Parcel Sorting System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Interroll, Honeywell, Vanderlande Industries, Dematic (KION), Beumer Group, Siemens, Intralox, 浙江达蒙科技有限公司, Okura Yusoki, Fives Group, Murata machinery, OMH, TGW, Toshiba, NEC Corporation, Bastian Solutions, Hytrol, SOLYSTIC SAS, Böwe Systec GmbH, National Presort Inc., Viastore, Invata Intralogisitcs, MHS, Kengic

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cross Belt Sorter

Shoe Sorter

Tilt Tray Sorter

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

E-commerce

Third-party Logistic Companies

Postal Operators

Airport

Food and Beverage

Others



The Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Packet & Parcel Sorting System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Packet & Parcel Sorting System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Packet & Parcel Sorting System

1.1 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Overview

1.1.1 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Product Scope

1.1.2 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Global Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Packet & Parcel Sorting System Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Packet & Parcel Sorting System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Packet & Parcel Sorting System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cross Belt Sorter

2.5 Shoe Sorter

2.6 Tilt Tray Sorter

2.7 Others

3 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Packet & Parcel Sorting System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Packet & Parcel Sorting System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 E-commerce

3.5 Third-party Logistic Companies

3.6 Postal Operators

3.7 Airport

3.8 Food and Beverage

3.9 Others

4 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Packet & Parcel Sorting System as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market

4.4 Global Top Players Packet & Parcel Sorting System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Packet & Parcel Sorting System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Interroll

5.1.1 Interroll Profile

5.1.2 Interroll Main Business

5.1.3 Interroll Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Interroll Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Interroll Recent Developments

5.2 Honeywell

5.2.1 Honeywell Profile

5.2.2 Honeywell Main Business

5.2.3 Honeywell Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Honeywell Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

5.3 Vanderlande Industries

5.3.1 Vanderlande Industries Profile

5.3.2 Vanderlande Industries Main Business

5.3.3 Vanderlande Industries Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Vanderlande Industries Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Dematic (KION) Recent Developments

5.4 Dematic (KION)

5.4.1 Dematic (KION) Profile

5.4.2 Dematic (KION) Main Business

5.4.3 Dematic (KION) Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Dematic (KION) Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Dematic (KION) Recent Developments

5.5 Beumer Group

5.5.1 Beumer Group Profile

5.5.2 Beumer Group Main Business

5.5.3 Beumer Group Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Beumer Group Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Beumer Group Recent Developments

5.6 Siemens

5.6.1 Siemens Profile

5.6.2 Siemens Main Business

5.6.3 Siemens Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Siemens Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.7 Intralox

5.7.1 Intralox Profile

5.7.2 Intralox Main Business

5.7.3 Intralox Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Intralox Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Intralox Recent Developments

5.8 浙江达蒙科技有限公司

5.8.1 浙江达蒙科技有限公司 Profile

5.8.2 浙江达蒙科技有限公司 Main Business

5.8.3 浙江达蒙科技有限公司 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 浙江达蒙科技有限公司 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 浙江达蒙科技有限公司 Recent Developments

5.9 Okura Yusoki

5.9.1 Okura Yusoki Profile

5.9.2 Okura Yusoki Main Business

5.9.3 Okura Yusoki Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Okura Yusoki Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Okura Yusoki Recent Developments

5.10 Fives Group

5.10.1 Fives Group Profile

5.10.2 Fives Group Main Business

5.10.3 Fives Group Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Fives Group Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Fives Group Recent Developments

5.11 Murata machinery

5.11.1 Murata machinery Profile

5.11.2 Murata machinery Main Business

5.11.3 Murata machinery Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Murata machinery Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Murata machinery Recent Developments

5.12 OMH

5.12.1 OMH Profile

5.12.2 OMH Main Business

5.12.3 OMH Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 OMH Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 OMH Recent Developments

5.13 TGW

5.13.1 TGW Profile

5.13.2 TGW Main Business

5.13.3 TGW Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 TGW Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 TGW Recent Developments

5.14 Toshiba

5.14.1 Toshiba Profile

5.14.2 Toshiba Main Business

5.14.3 Toshiba Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Toshiba Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

5.15 NEC Corporation

5.15.1 NEC Corporation Profile

5.15.2 NEC Corporation Main Business

5.15.3 NEC Corporation Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 NEC Corporation Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 NEC Corporation Recent Developments

5.16 Bastian Solutions

5.16.1 Bastian Solutions Profile

5.16.2 Bastian Solutions Main Business

5.16.3 Bastian Solutions Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Bastian Solutions Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Bastian Solutions Recent Developments

5.17 Hytrol

5.17.1 Hytrol Profile

5.17.2 Hytrol Main Business

5.17.3 Hytrol Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Hytrol Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Hytrol Recent Developments

5.18 SOLYSTIC SAS

5.18.1 SOLYSTIC SAS Profile

5.18.2 SOLYSTIC SAS Main Business

5.18.3 SOLYSTIC SAS Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 SOLYSTIC SAS Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 SOLYSTIC SAS Recent Developments

5.19 Böwe Systec GmbH

5.19.1 Böwe Systec GmbH Profile

5.19.2 Böwe Systec GmbH Main Business

5.19.3 Böwe Systec GmbH Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Böwe Systec GmbH Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Böwe Systec GmbH Recent Developments

5.20 National Presort Inc.

5.20.1 National Presort Inc. Profile

5.20.2 National Presort Inc. Main Business

5.20.3 National Presort Inc. Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 National Presort Inc. Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 National Presort Inc. Recent Developments

5.21 Viastore

5.21.1 Viastore Profile

5.21.2 Viastore Main Business

5.21.3 Viastore Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Viastore Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Viastore Recent Developments

5.22 Invata Intralogisitcs

5.22.1 Invata Intralogisitcs Profile

5.22.2 Invata Intralogisitcs Main Business

5.22.3 Invata Intralogisitcs Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Invata Intralogisitcs Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Invata Intralogisitcs Recent Developments

5.23 MHS

5.23.1 MHS Profile

5.23.2 MHS Main Business

5.23.3 MHS Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 MHS Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 MHS Recent Developments

5.24 Kengic

5.24.1 Kengic Profile

5.24.2 Kengic Main Business

5.24.3 Kengic Packet & Parcel Sorting System Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Kengic Packet & Parcel Sorting System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Kengic Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Dynamics

11.1 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Industry Trends

11.2 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Drivers

11.3 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Challenges

11.4 Packet & Parcel Sorting System Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”