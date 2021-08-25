Packaging Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Amcor, Dow, Multivac

“

The report titled Global Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Amcor, Dow, Multivac, Berry Global, Winpak, Sealed Air, Coveris, Cascades, Kureha, Smurfit Kappa, Faerch Plast, Amerplast, BASF, Novamont, Futamura, Taghleef Industries, BIOTEC, Jinhui Zhaolong, API, Sigma Plastics Group, Inteplast Group, Manuli, Paragon Films, Trioplast, Scientex, Tetra Pak, SIG, Elopak, Greatview

Market Segmentation by Product: Glass

Plastic

Caps/Closure



Market Segmentation by Application: Food (Glass)

Spirits (Glass)

Wines (Glass)

Others Standard (Glass)

OTC (Rigid Plastic)

Nutrition (Rigid Plastic)

Personal Care (Rigid Plastic)

Others Standard (Rigid Glass)



The Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Packaging Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Packaging Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Companies Packaging Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaging Players in United States Market

3.6.1 List of Tier 1 Packaging Companies in United States

3.6.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaging Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Packaging Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Glass

4.1.3 Plastic

4.1.4 Caps/Closure

4.2 By Type – United States Packaging Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Packaging Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Packaging Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Packaging Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Packaging Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Food (Glass)

5.1.3 Spirits (Glass)

5.1.4 Wines (Glass)

5.1.5 Others Standard (Glass)

5.1.6 OTC (Rigid Plastic)

5.1.7 Nutrition (Rigid Plastic)

5.1.8 Personal Care (Rigid Plastic)

5.1.9 Others Standard (Rigid Glass)

5.2 By Application – United States Packaging Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Packaging Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Packaging Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Packaging Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

6 Packaging Companies Profiles

6.1 Amcor

6.1.1 Amcor Company Details

6.1.2 Amcor Business Overview

6.1.3 Amcor Packaging Introduction

6.1.4 Amcor Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.5 Amcor Recent Developments

6.2 Dow

6.2.1 Dow Company Details

6.2.2 Dow Business Overview

6.2.3 Dow Packaging Introduction

6.2.4 Dow Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.5 Dow Recent Developments

6.3 Multivac

6.3.1 Multivac Company Details

6.3.2 Multivac Business Overview

6.3.3 Multivac Packaging Introduction

6.3.4 Multivac Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.5 Multivac Recent Developments

6.4 Berry Global

6.4.1 Berry Global Company Details

6.4.2 Berry Global Business Overview

6.4.3 Berry Global Packaging Introduction

6.4.4 Berry Global Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.5 Berry Global Recent Developments

6.5 Winpak

6.5.1 Winpak Company Details

6.5.2 Winpak Business Overview

6.5.3 Winpak Packaging Introduction

6.5.4 Winpak Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.5 Winpak Recent Developments

6.6 Sealed Air

6.6.1 Sealed Air Company Details

6.6.2 Sealed Air Business Overview

6.6.3 Sealed Air Packaging Introduction

6.6.4 Sealed Air Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.5 Sealed Air Recent Developments

6.7 Coveris

6.7.1 Coveris Company Details

6.7.2 Coveris Business Overview

6.7.3 Coveris Packaging Introduction

6.7.4 Coveris Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.5 Coveris Recent Developments

6.8 Cascades

6.8.1 Cascades Company Details

6.8.2 Cascades Business Overview

6.8.3 Cascades Packaging Introduction

6.8.4 Cascades Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.5 Cascades Recent Developments

6.9 Kureha

6.9.1 Kureha Company Details

6.9.2 Kureha Business Overview

6.9.3 Kureha Packaging Introduction

6.9.4 Kureha Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.5 Kureha Recent Developments

6.10 Smurfit Kappa

6.10.1 Smurfit Kappa Company Details

6.10.2 Smurfit Kappa Business Overview

6.10.3 Smurfit Kappa Packaging Introduction

6.10.4 Smurfit Kappa Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Developments

6.11 Faerch Plast

6.11.1 Faerch Plast Company Details

6.11.2 Faerch Plast Business Overview

6.11.3 Faerch Plast Packaging Introduction

6.11.4 Faerch Plast Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.5 Faerch Plast Recent Developments

6.12 Amerplast

6.12.1 Amerplast Company Details

6.12.2 Amerplast Business Overview

6.12.3 Amerplast Packaging Introduction

6.12.4 Amerplast Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.5 Amerplast Recent Developments

6.13 BASF

6.13.1 BASF Company Details

6.13.2 BASF Business Overview

6.13.3 BASF Packaging Introduction

6.13.4 BASF Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.5 BASF Recent Developments

6.14 Novamont

6.14.1 Novamont Company Details

6.14.2 Novamont Business Overview

6.14.3 Novamont Packaging Introduction

6.14.4 Novamont Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.5 Novamont Recent Developments

6.15 Futamura

6.15.1 Futamura Company Details

6.15.2 Futamura Business Overview

6.15.3 Futamura Packaging Introduction

6.15.4 Futamura Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.5 Futamura Recent Developments

6.16 Taghleef Industries

6.16.1 Taghleef Industries Company Details

6.16.2 Taghleef Industries Business Overview

6.16.3 Taghleef Industries Packaging Introduction

6.16.4 Taghleef Industries Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.5 Taghleef Industries Recent Developments

6.17 BIOTEC

6.17.1 BIOTEC Company Details

6.17.2 BIOTEC Business Overview

6.17.3 BIOTEC Packaging Introduction

6.17.4 BIOTEC Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.5 BIOTEC Recent Developments

6.18 Jinhui Zhaolong

6.18.1 Jinhui Zhaolong Company Details

6.18.2 Jinhui Zhaolong Business Overview

6.18.3 Jinhui Zhaolong Packaging Introduction

6.18.4 Jinhui Zhaolong Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.5 Jinhui Zhaolong Recent Developments

6.19 API

6.19.1 API Company Details

6.19.2 API Business Overview

6.19.3 API Packaging Introduction

6.19.4 API Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.5 API Recent Developments

6.20 Sigma Plastics Group

6.20.1 Sigma Plastics Group Company Details

6.20.2 Sigma Plastics Group Business Overview

6.20.3 Sigma Plastics Group Packaging Introduction

6.20.4 Sigma Plastics Group Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.5 Sigma Plastics Group Recent Developments

6.21 Inteplast Group

6.21.1 Inteplast Group Company Details

6.21.2 Inteplast Group Business Overview

6.21.3 Inteplast Group Packaging Introduction

6.21.4 Inteplast Group Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.21.5 Inteplast Group Recent Developments

6.22 Manuli

6.22.1 Manuli Company Details

6.22.2 Manuli Business Overview

6.22.3 Manuli Packaging Introduction

6.22.4 Manuli Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.22.5 Manuli Recent Developments

6.23 Paragon Films

6.23.1 Paragon Films Company Details

6.23.2 Paragon Films Business Overview

6.23.3 Paragon Films Packaging Introduction

6.23.4 Paragon Films Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.23.5 Paragon Films Recent Developments

6.24 Trioplast

6.24.1 Trioplast Company Details

6.24.2 Trioplast Business Overview

6.24.3 Trioplast Packaging Introduction

6.24.4 Trioplast Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.24.5 Trioplast Recent Developments

6.25 Scientex

6.25.1 Scientex Company Details

6.25.2 Scientex Business Overview

6.25.3 Scientex Packaging Introduction

6.25.4 Scientex Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.25.5 Scientex Recent Developments

6.26 Tetra Pak

6.26.1 Tetra Pak Company Details

6.26.2 Tetra Pak Business Overview

6.26.3 Tetra Pak Packaging Introduction

6.26.4 Tetra Pak Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.26.5 Tetra Pak Recent Developments

6.27 SIG

6.27.1 SIG Company Details

6.27.2 SIG Business Overview

6.27.3 SIG Packaging Introduction

6.27.4 SIG Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.27.5 SIG Recent Developments

6.28 Elopak

6.28.1 Elopak Company Details

6.28.2 Elopak Business Overview

6.28.3 Elopak Packaging Introduction

6.28.4 Elopak Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.28.5 Elopak Recent Developments

6.29 Greatview

6.29.1 Greatview Company Details

6.29.2 Greatview Business Overview

6.29.3 Greatview Packaging Introduction

6.29.4 Greatview Packaging Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.29.5 Greatview Recent Developments

7 Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Note

8.2 Examples of Clients

8.3 Author Details

8.4 Disclaimer

