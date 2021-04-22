Packaged GaN LED to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027|Osram Opto Semiconductors, Epistar, Samsung Electronics

Published 23 April 2021

Complete study of the global Packaged GaN LED market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Packaged GaN LED industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Packaged GaN LED production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Packaged GaN LED industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Packaged GaN LED manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Packaged GaN LED industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Packaged GaN LED industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Enquire Customization in The Report:

What is the growth potential of the Packaged GaN LED market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Packaged GaN LED industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Packaged GaN LED market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Packaged GaN LED market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Packaged GaN LED market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350)

TOC

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Packaged GaN LED Market Overview

1.1 Packaged GaN LED Product Overview

1.2 Packaged GaN LED Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Blue Light

1.2.2 Green Light

1.2.3 White Light

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Packaged GaN LED Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Packaged GaN LED Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Packaged GaN LED Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Packaged GaN LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Packaged GaN LED Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Packaged GaN LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Packaged GaN LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Packaged GaN LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Packaged GaN LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Packaged GaN LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Packaged GaN LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Packaged GaN LED Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Packaged GaN LED Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Packaged GaN LED Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Packaged GaN LED Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Packaged GaN LED Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Packaged GaN LED Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Packaged GaN LED Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Packaged GaN LED Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Packaged GaN LED as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Packaged GaN LED Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Packaged GaN LED Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Packaged GaN LED Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Packaged GaN LED Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Packaged GaN LED Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Packaged GaN LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Packaged GaN LED Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Packaged GaN LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Packaged GaN LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Packaged GaN LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Packaged GaN LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Packaged GaN LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Packaged GaN LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Packaged GaN LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Packaged GaN LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Packaged GaN LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Packaged GaN LED Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Packaged GaN LED Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Packaged GaN LED by Application

4.1 Packaged GaN LED Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cellphone Applications

4.1.2 TV Applications

4.1.3 General Lighting Applications

4.1.4 Digital Signage Applications

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Packaged GaN LED Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Packaged GaN LED Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Packaged GaN LED Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Packaged GaN LED Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Packaged GaN LED by Application

4.5.2 Europe Packaged GaN LED by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Packaged GaN LED by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Packaged GaN LED by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Packaged GaN LED by Application 5 North America Packaged GaN LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Packaged GaN LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Packaged GaN LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Packaged GaN LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Packaged GaN LED Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Packaged GaN LED Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Packaged GaN LED Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Packaged GaN LED Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Packaged GaN LED Business

10.1 Cree

10.1.1 Cree Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Cree Packaged GaN LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Cree Packaged GaN LED Products Offered

10.1.5 Cree Recent Development

10.2 Osram Opto Semiconductors

10.2.1 Osram Opto Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.2.2 Osram Opto Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Osram Opto Semiconductors Packaged GaN LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Osram Opto Semiconductors Recent Development

10.3 Epistar

10.3.1 Epistar Corporation Information

10.3.2 Epistar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Epistar Packaged GaN LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Epistar Packaged GaN LED Products Offered

10.3.5 Epistar Recent Development

10.4 Samsung Electronics

10.4.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Samsung Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Samsung Electronics Packaged GaN LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Samsung Electronics Packaged GaN LED Products Offered

10.4.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

10.5 GE Lighting

10.5.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

10.5.2 GE Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 GE Lighting Packaged GaN LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 GE Lighting Packaged GaN LED Products Offered

10.5.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

10.6 LG Innotek

10.6.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information

10.6.2 LG Innotek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 LG Innotek Packaged GaN LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 LG Innotek Packaged GaN LED Products Offered

10.6.5 LG Innotek Recent Development

10.7 Nichia

10.7.1 Nichia Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nichia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nichia Packaged GaN LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nichia Packaged GaN LED Products Offered

10.7.5 Nichia Recent Development

10.8 Philips Lumileds Lighting

10.8.1 Philips Lumileds Lighting Corporation Information

10.8.2 Philips Lumileds Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Philips Lumileds Lighting Packaged GaN LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Philips Lumileds Lighting Packaged GaN LED Products Offered

10.8.5 Philips Lumileds Lighting Recent Development

10.9 Seoul Semiconductor

10.9.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Seoul Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Seoul Semiconductor Packaged GaN LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Seoul Semiconductor Packaged GaN LED Products Offered

10.9.5 Seoul Semiconductor Recent Development

10.10 Shenzhen GYX Optoelectronics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Packaged GaN LED Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shenzhen GYX Optoelectronics Packaged GaN LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shenzhen GYX Optoelectronics Recent Development 11 Packaged GaN LED Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Packaged GaN LED Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Packaged GaN LED Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

City of Industry, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.