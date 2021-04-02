P2P Payment Market Size,Share | Industry Report, 2027|Tencent., Square, Inc.

Los Angeles, United States, April2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled P2P Payment Market-(2021-2027) . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the P2P Payment market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global P2P Payment market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global P2P Payment market.

The research report on the global P2P Payment market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, P2P Payment market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2946565/global-p2p-payment-market

The P2P Payment research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global P2P Payment market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in P2P Payment market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global P2P Payment market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

P2P Payment Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global P2P Payment market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global P2P Payment market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

P2P Payment Market Leading Players

PayPal Pte. Ltd., Tencent., Square, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, clearXchange., SnapCash, Dwolla, Inc., TransferWise Ltd., CurrencyFair LTD, One97 Communications Ltd.

P2P Payment Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the P2P Payment market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global P2P Payment market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

P2P Payment Segmentation by Product

, NFC/Smartcard, SMS, Mobile Apps

P2P Payment Segmentation by Application

, Retail Payments, Travels & Hospitality Payments, Transportation & Logistics Payments, Energy & Utilities Payments, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global P2P Payment market?

How will the global P2P Payment market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global P2P Payment market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global P2P Payment market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global P2P Payment market throughout the forecast period?

Enquire for customization in Report @https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2946565/global-p2p-payment-market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of P2P Payment

1.1 P2P Payment Market Overview

1.1.1 P2P Payment Product Scope

1.1.2 P2P Payment Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global P2P Payment Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global P2P Payment Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global P2P Payment Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global P2P Payment Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, P2P Payment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America P2P Payment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe P2P Payment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific P2P Payment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America P2P Payment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa P2P Payment Market Size (2016-2027) 2 P2P Payment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global P2P Payment Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global P2P Payment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global P2P Payment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 NFC/Smartcard

2.5 SMS

2.6 Mobile Apps 3 P2P Payment Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global P2P Payment Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global P2P Payment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global P2P Payment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Retail Payments

3.5 Travels & Hospitality Payments

3.6 Transportation & Logistics Payments

3.7 Energy & Utilities Payments

3.8 Others 4 P2P Payment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global P2P Payment Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in P2P Payment as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into P2P Payment Market

4.4 Global Top Players P2P Payment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players P2P Payment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 P2P Payment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 PayPal Pte. Ltd.

5.1.1 PayPal Pte. Ltd. Profile

5.1.2 PayPal Pte. Ltd. Main Business

5.1.3 PayPal Pte. Ltd. P2P Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 PayPal Pte. Ltd. P2P Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 PayPal Pte. Ltd. Recent Developments

5.2 Tencent.

5.2.1 Tencent. Profile

5.2.2 Tencent. Main Business

5.2.3 Tencent. P2P Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Tencent. P2P Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Tencent. Recent Developments

5.3 Square, Inc.

5.3.1 Square, Inc. Profile

5.3.2 Square, Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 Square, Inc. P2P Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Square, Inc. P2P Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Circle Internet Financial Limited Recent Developments

5.4 Circle Internet Financial Limited

5.4.1 Circle Internet Financial Limited Profile

5.4.2 Circle Internet Financial Limited Main Business

5.4.3 Circle Internet Financial Limited P2P Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Circle Internet Financial Limited P2P Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Circle Internet Financial Limited Recent Developments

5.5 clearXchange.

5.5.1 clearXchange. Profile

5.5.2 clearXchange. Main Business

5.5.3 clearXchange. P2P Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 clearXchange. P2P Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 clearXchange. Recent Developments

5.6 SnapCash

5.6.1 SnapCash Profile

5.6.2 SnapCash Main Business

5.6.3 SnapCash P2P Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 SnapCash P2P Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 SnapCash Recent Developments

5.7 Dwolla, Inc.

5.7.1 Dwolla, Inc. Profile

5.7.2 Dwolla, Inc. Main Business

5.7.3 Dwolla, Inc. P2P Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Dwolla, Inc. P2P Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Dwolla, Inc. Recent Developments

5.8 TransferWise Ltd.

5.8.1 TransferWise Ltd. Profile

5.8.2 TransferWise Ltd. Main Business

5.8.3 TransferWise Ltd. P2P Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 TransferWise Ltd. P2P Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 TransferWise Ltd. Recent Developments

5.9 CurrencyFair LTD

5.9.1 CurrencyFair LTD Profile

5.9.2 CurrencyFair LTD Main Business

5.9.3 CurrencyFair LTD P2P Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 CurrencyFair LTD P2P Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 CurrencyFair LTD Recent Developments

5.10 One97 Communications Ltd.

5.10.1 One97 Communications Ltd. Profile

5.10.2 One97 Communications Ltd. Main Business

5.10.3 One97 Communications Ltd. P2P Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 One97 Communications Ltd. P2P Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 One97 Communications Ltd. Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America P2P Payment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe P2P Payment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific P2P Payment Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America P2P Payment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa P2P Payment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 P2P Payment Market Dynamics

11.1 P2P Payment Industry Trends

11.2 P2P Payment Market Drivers

11.3 P2P Payment Market Challenges

11.4 P2P Payment Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“