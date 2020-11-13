Oxygenator Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026 | Medtronic, Terumo, Sorin Group (LivaNova)

“

The report titled Global Oxygenator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oxygenator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oxygenator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oxygenator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oxygenator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oxygenator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oxygenator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oxygenator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oxygenator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oxygenator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oxygenator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oxygenator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Medtronic, Terumo, Sorin Group (LivaNova), EUROSETS S.r.l., Chalice Medical Ltd., Medos (XENIOS), Maquet (Getinge), Nipro Medical, Kewei (Microport), WEGO, Xijian Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: General Oxygenator

ECMO Oxygenator



Market Segmentation by Application: Respiratory

Cardiac

Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)

Other



The Oxygenator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oxygenator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oxygenator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oxygenator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oxygenator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oxygenator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oxygenator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oxygenator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Oxygenator Market Overview

1.1 Oxygenator Product Scope

1.2 Oxygenator Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oxygenator Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 General Oxygenator

1.2.3 ECMO Oxygenator

1.3 Oxygenator Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oxygenator Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Respiratory

1.3.3 Cardiac

1.3.4 Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Oxygenator Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Oxygenator Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Oxygenator Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Oxygenator Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Oxygenator Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Oxygenator Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Oxygenator Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Oxygenator Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Oxygenator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Oxygenator Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Oxygenator Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Oxygenator Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Oxygenator Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Oxygenator Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Oxygenator Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Oxygenator Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Oxygenator Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Oxygenator Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oxygenator Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Oxygenator Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oxygenator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oxygenator as of 2019)

3.4 Global Oxygenator Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Oxygenator Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Oxygenator Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Oxygenator Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Oxygenator Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oxygenator Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Oxygenator Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oxygenator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Oxygenator Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Oxygenator Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Oxygenator Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Oxygenator Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Oxygenator Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oxygenator Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Oxygenator Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oxygenator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Oxygenator Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Oxygenator Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oxygenator Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Oxygenator Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Oxygenator Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Oxygenator Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Oxygenator Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Oxygenator Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Oxygenator Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oxygenator Business

12.1 Medtronic

12.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Medtronic Business Overview

12.1.3 Medtronic Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Medtronic Oxygenator Products Offered

12.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.2 Terumo

12.2.1 Terumo Corporation Information

12.2.2 Terumo Business Overview

12.2.3 Terumo Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Terumo Oxygenator Products Offered

12.2.5 Terumo Recent Development

12.3 Sorin Group (LivaNova)

12.3.1 Sorin Group (LivaNova) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sorin Group (LivaNova) Business Overview

12.3.3 Sorin Group (LivaNova) Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Sorin Group (LivaNova) Oxygenator Products Offered

12.3.5 Sorin Group (LivaNova) Recent Development

12.4 EUROSETS S.r.l.

12.4.1 EUROSETS S.r.l. Corporation Information

12.4.2 EUROSETS S.r.l. Business Overview

12.4.3 EUROSETS S.r.l. Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 EUROSETS S.r.l. Oxygenator Products Offered

12.4.5 EUROSETS S.r.l. Recent Development

12.5 Chalice Medical Ltd.

12.5.1 Chalice Medical Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Chalice Medical Ltd. Business Overview

12.5.3 Chalice Medical Ltd. Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Chalice Medical Ltd. Oxygenator Products Offered

12.5.5 Chalice Medical Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Medos (XENIOS)

12.6.1 Medos (XENIOS) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Medos (XENIOS) Business Overview

12.6.3 Medos (XENIOS) Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Medos (XENIOS) Oxygenator Products Offered

12.6.5 Medos (XENIOS) Recent Development

12.7 Maquet (Getinge)

12.7.1 Maquet (Getinge) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Maquet (Getinge) Business Overview

12.7.3 Maquet (Getinge) Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Maquet (Getinge) Oxygenator Products Offered

12.7.5 Maquet (Getinge) Recent Development

12.8 Nipro Medical

12.8.1 Nipro Medical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nipro Medical Business Overview

12.8.3 Nipro Medical Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Nipro Medical Oxygenator Products Offered

12.8.5 Nipro Medical Recent Development

12.9 Kewei (Microport)

12.9.1 Kewei (Microport) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kewei (Microport) Business Overview

12.9.3 Kewei (Microport) Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Kewei (Microport) Oxygenator Products Offered

12.9.5 Kewei (Microport) Recent Development

12.10 WEGO

12.10.1 WEGO Corporation Information

12.10.2 WEGO Business Overview

12.10.3 WEGO Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 WEGO Oxygenator Products Offered

12.10.5 WEGO Recent Development

12.11 Xijian Medical

12.11.1 Xijian Medical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Xijian Medical Business Overview

12.11.3 Xijian Medical Oxygenator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Xijian Medical Oxygenator Products Offered

12.11.5 Xijian Medical Recent Development

13 Oxygenator Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Oxygenator Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oxygenator

13.4 Oxygenator Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Oxygenator Distributors List

14.3 Oxygenator Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Oxygenator Market Trends

15.2 Oxygenator Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Oxygenator Market Challenges

15.4 Oxygenator Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

