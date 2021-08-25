Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth rate 2021- 2027 | Chart Industries, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

“
The report titled Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oxygen Therapy Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oxygen Therapy Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Chart Industries, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Invacare, Philips Respironics, 3B Medical, Airing, Allied Healthcare Products, Apnex Medical, CareFusion, GCE Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Inogen, MAQUET Medical Systems, O2 Concepts, Oxus America, Precision Medical, ResMed, Smiths Medical, Techno-Gaz Industries, Teleflex
Market Segmentation by Product:
Oxygen Therapy Consumables
Oxygen Therapy Equipment
Market Segmentation by Application:
COPD
Asthma
RDS
OSA
Pneumonia
CF
The Oxygen Therapy Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Oxygen Therapy Devices market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oxygen Therapy Devices industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Oxygen Therapy Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Oxygen Therapy Consumables
1.2.3 Oxygen Therapy Equipment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 COPD
1.3.3 Asthma
1.3.4 RDS
1.3.5 OSA
1.3.6 Pneumonia
1.3.7 CF
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Oxygen Therapy Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Oxygen Therapy Devices Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Oxygen Therapy Devices Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Oxygen Therapy Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Oxygen Therapy Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Oxygen Therapy Devices Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oxygen Therapy Devices Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Oxygen Therapy Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Oxygen Therapy Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Oxygen Therapy Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Oxygen Therapy Devices Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Oxygen Therapy Devices Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Oxygen Therapy Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Chart Industries
12.1.1 Chart Industries Corporation Information
12.1.2 Chart Industries Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Chart Industries Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Chart Industries Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered
12.1.5 Chart Industries Recent Development
12.2 DeVilbiss Healthcare
12.2.1 DeVilbiss Healthcare Corporation Information
12.2.2 DeVilbiss Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 DeVilbiss Healthcare Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 DeVilbiss Healthcare Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered
12.2.5 DeVilbiss Healthcare Recent Development
12.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
12.3.1 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Information
12.3.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered
12.3.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Recent Development
12.4 Invacare
12.4.1 Invacare Corporation Information
12.4.2 Invacare Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Invacare Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Invacare Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered
12.4.5 Invacare Recent Development
12.5 Philips Respironics
12.5.1 Philips Respironics Corporation Information
12.5.2 Philips Respironics Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Philips Respironics Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Philips Respironics Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered
12.5.5 Philips Respironics Recent Development
12.6 3B Medical
12.6.1 3B Medical Corporation Information
12.6.2 3B Medical Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 3B Medical Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 3B Medical Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered
12.6.5 3B Medical Recent Development
12.7 Airing
12.7.1 Airing Corporation Information
12.7.2 Airing Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Airing Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Airing Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered
12.7.5 Airing Recent Development
12.8 Allied Healthcare Products
12.8.1 Allied Healthcare Products Corporation Information
12.8.2 Allied Healthcare Products Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Allied Healthcare Products Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Allied Healthcare Products Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered
12.8.5 Allied Healthcare Products Recent Development
12.9 Apnex Medical
12.9.1 Apnex Medical Corporation Information
12.9.2 Apnex Medical Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Apnex Medical Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Apnex Medical Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered
12.9.5 Apnex Medical Recent Development
12.10 CareFusion
12.10.1 CareFusion Corporation Information
12.10.2 CareFusion Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 CareFusion Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 CareFusion Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered
12.10.5 CareFusion Recent Development
12.12 GE Healthcare
12.12.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information
12.12.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 GE Healthcare Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 GE Healthcare Products Offered
12.12.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.13 Inogen
12.13.1 Inogen Corporation Information
12.13.2 Inogen Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Inogen Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Inogen Products Offered
12.13.5 Inogen Recent Development
12.14 MAQUET Medical Systems
12.14.1 MAQUET Medical Systems Corporation Information
12.14.2 MAQUET Medical Systems Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 MAQUET Medical Systems Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 MAQUET Medical Systems Products Offered
12.14.5 MAQUET Medical Systems Recent Development
12.15 O2 Concepts
12.15.1 O2 Concepts Corporation Information
12.15.2 O2 Concepts Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 O2 Concepts Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 O2 Concepts Products Offered
12.15.5 O2 Concepts Recent Development
12.16 Oxus America
12.16.1 Oxus America Corporation Information
12.16.2 Oxus America Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Oxus America Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Oxus America Products Offered
12.16.5 Oxus America Recent Development
12.17 Precision Medical
12.17.1 Precision Medical Corporation Information
12.17.2 Precision Medical Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Precision Medical Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Precision Medical Products Offered
12.17.5 Precision Medical Recent Development
12.18 ResMed
12.18.1 ResMed Corporation Information
12.18.2 ResMed Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 ResMed Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 ResMed Products Offered
12.18.5 ResMed Recent Development
12.19 Smiths Medical
12.19.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information
12.19.2 Smiths Medical Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Smiths Medical Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Smiths Medical Products Offered
12.19.5 Smiths Medical Recent Development
12.20 Techno-Gaz Industries
12.20.1 Techno-Gaz Industries Corporation Information
12.20.2 Techno-Gaz Industries Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Techno-Gaz Industries Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Techno-Gaz Industries Products Offered
12.20.5 Techno-Gaz Industries Recent Development
12.21 Teleflex
12.21.1 Teleflex Corporation Information
12.21.2 Teleflex Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Teleflex Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Teleflex Products Offered
12.21.5 Teleflex Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Oxygen Therapy Devices Industry Trends
13.2 Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Drivers
13.3 Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Challenges
13.4 Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Oxygen Therapy Devices Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
