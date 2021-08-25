Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Application & Forecast to 2027 | Teleflex Incorporated, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Allied Healthcare Products

“

The report titled Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oxygen Therapy Consumables report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oxygen Therapy Consumables report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Teleflex Incorporated, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Allied Healthcare Products, Philips Respironics, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Ambu, Besmed Health Business, BLS Systems, Circadiance, Flexicare Medical, ResMed, Smiths Medical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Venturi Mask

Nasal Cannula

CPAP Mask

Simple Oxygen Mask



Market Segmentation by Application:

Home Care

Hospitals And Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oxygen Therapy Consumables market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oxygen Therapy Consumables industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oxygen Therapy Consumables market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Venturi Mask

1.2.3 Nasal Cannula

1.2.4 CPAP Mask

1.2.5 Simple Oxygen Mask

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Care

1.3.3 Hospitals And Clinics

1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oxygen Therapy Consumables Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Oxygen Therapy Consumables Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Oxygen Therapy Consumables Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oxygen Therapy Consumables Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Oxygen Therapy Consumables Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Oxygen Therapy Consumables Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Oxygen Therapy Consumables Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Therapy Consumables Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Teleflex Incorporated

12.1.1 Teleflex Incorporated Corporation Information

12.1.2 Teleflex Incorporated Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Teleflex Incorporated Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Teleflex Incorporated Oxygen Therapy Consumables Products Offered

12.1.5 Teleflex Incorporated Recent Development

12.2 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

12.2.1 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Corporation Information

12.2.2 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Oxygen Therapy Consumables Products Offered

12.2.5 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 Allied Healthcare Products

12.3.1 Allied Healthcare Products Corporation Information

12.3.2 Allied Healthcare Products Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Allied Healthcare Products Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Allied Healthcare Products Oxygen Therapy Consumables Products Offered

12.3.5 Allied Healthcare Products Recent Development

12.4 Philips Respironics

12.4.1 Philips Respironics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Philips Respironics Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Philips Respironics Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Philips Respironics Oxygen Therapy Consumables Products Offered

12.4.5 Philips Respironics Recent Development

12.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

12.5.1 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Oxygen Therapy Consumables Products Offered

12.5.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Recent Development

12.6 Ambu

12.6.1 Ambu Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ambu Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ambu Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ambu Oxygen Therapy Consumables Products Offered

12.6.5 Ambu Recent Development

12.7 Besmed Health Business

12.7.1 Besmed Health Business Corporation Information

12.7.2 Besmed Health Business Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Besmed Health Business Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Besmed Health Business Oxygen Therapy Consumables Products Offered

12.7.5 Besmed Health Business Recent Development

12.8 BLS Systems

12.8.1 BLS Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 BLS Systems Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BLS Systems Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BLS Systems Oxygen Therapy Consumables Products Offered

12.8.5 BLS Systems Recent Development

12.9 Circadiance

12.9.1 Circadiance Corporation Information

12.9.2 Circadiance Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Circadiance Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Circadiance Oxygen Therapy Consumables Products Offered

12.9.5 Circadiance Recent Development

12.10 Flexicare Medical

12.10.1 Flexicare Medical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Flexicare Medical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Flexicare Medical Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Flexicare Medical Oxygen Therapy Consumables Products Offered

12.10.5 Flexicare Medical Recent Development

12.12 Smiths Medical

12.12.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Smiths Medical Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Smiths Medical Oxygen Therapy Consumables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Smiths Medical Products Offered

12.12.5 Smiths Medical Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Industry Trends

13.2 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Drivers

13.3 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Challenges

13.4 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oxygen Therapy Consumables Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”