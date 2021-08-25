Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027 | Inogen, NGK Spark Plug, Yuyue Medical

“

The report titled Global Oxygen Concentrators Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oxygen Concentrators market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oxygen Concentrators market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oxygen Concentrators market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oxygen Concentrators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oxygen Concentrators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oxygen Concentrators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oxygen Concentrators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oxygen Concentrators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oxygen Concentrators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oxygen Concentrators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oxygen Concentrators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Inogen, NGK Spark Plug, Yuyue Medical, Invacare, Teijin Pharma, Philips, Linde, DeVilbiss Healthcare, ResMed, O2 Concepts, Air Water Group, Omron, Beijing Shenlu, Nidek Medical, Shenyang Canta, GF Health Products, Precision Medical, Daikin, Longfei Group, SysMed

Market Segmentation by Product:

Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Fixed Oxygen Concentrators



Market Segmentation by Application:

Home Care

Hospital Care

Outdoor Care

Others



The Oxygen Concentrators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oxygen Concentrators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oxygen Concentrators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oxygen Concentrators market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oxygen Concentrators industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oxygen Concentrators market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oxygen Concentrators market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oxygen Concentrators market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oxygen Concentrators Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators

1.2.3 Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Care

1.3.3 Hospital Care

1.3.4 Outdoor Care

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Oxygen Concentrators Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Oxygen Concentrators, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Oxygen Concentrators Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Oxygen Concentrators Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Oxygen Concentrators Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Oxygen Concentrators Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Oxygen Concentrators Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oxygen Concentrators Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Oxygen Concentrators Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oxygen Concentrators Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oxygen Concentrators Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Oxygen Concentrators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Oxygen Concentrators Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Oxygen Concentrators Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Oxygen Concentrators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Oxygen Concentrators Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Oxygen Concentrators Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Oxygen Concentrators Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Oxygen Concentrators Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Oxygen Concentrators Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Oxygen Concentrators Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Oxygen Concentrators Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Oxygen Concentrators Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Oxygen Concentrators Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Oxygen Concentrators Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Oxygen Concentrators Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Oxygen Concentrators Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Oxygen Concentrators Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Oxygen Concentrators Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Oxygen Concentrators Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Oxygen Concentrators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oxygen Concentrators Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oxygen Concentrators Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Oxygen Concentrators Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oxygen Concentrators Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Concentrators Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Inogen

12.1.1 Inogen Corporation Information

12.1.2 Inogen Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Inogen Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Inogen Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

12.1.5 Inogen Recent Development

12.2 NGK Spark Plug

12.2.1 NGK Spark Plug Corporation Information

12.2.2 NGK Spark Plug Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 NGK Spark Plug Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 NGK Spark Plug Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

12.2.5 NGK Spark Plug Recent Development

12.3 Yuyue Medical

12.3.1 Yuyue Medical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Yuyue Medical Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Yuyue Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Yuyue Medical Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

12.3.5 Yuyue Medical Recent Development

12.4 Invacare

12.4.1 Invacare Corporation Information

12.4.2 Invacare Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Invacare Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Invacare Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

12.4.5 Invacare Recent Development

12.5 Teijin Pharma

12.5.1 Teijin Pharma Corporation Information

12.5.2 Teijin Pharma Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Teijin Pharma Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Teijin Pharma Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

12.5.5 Teijin Pharma Recent Development

12.6 Philips

12.6.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.6.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Philips Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Philips Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

12.6.5 Philips Recent Development

12.7 Linde

12.7.1 Linde Corporation Information

12.7.2 Linde Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Linde Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Linde Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

12.7.5 Linde Recent Development

12.8 DeVilbiss Healthcare

12.8.1 DeVilbiss Healthcare Corporation Information

12.8.2 DeVilbiss Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 DeVilbiss Healthcare Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DeVilbiss Healthcare Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

12.8.5 DeVilbiss Healthcare Recent Development

12.9 ResMed

12.9.1 ResMed Corporation Information

12.9.2 ResMed Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ResMed Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ResMed Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

12.9.5 ResMed Recent Development

12.10 O2 Concepts

12.10.1 O2 Concepts Corporation Information

12.10.2 O2 Concepts Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 O2 Concepts Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 O2 Concepts Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

12.10.5 O2 Concepts Recent Development

12.12 Omron

12.12.1 Omron Corporation Information

12.12.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Omron Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Omron Products Offered

12.12.5 Omron Recent Development

12.13 Beijing Shenlu

12.13.1 Beijing Shenlu Corporation Information

12.13.2 Beijing Shenlu Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Beijing Shenlu Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Beijing Shenlu Products Offered

12.13.5 Beijing Shenlu Recent Development

12.14 Nidek Medical

12.14.1 Nidek Medical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nidek Medical Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Nidek Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nidek Medical Products Offered

12.14.5 Nidek Medical Recent Development

12.15 Shenyang Canta

12.15.1 Shenyang Canta Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shenyang Canta Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Shenyang Canta Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shenyang Canta Products Offered

12.15.5 Shenyang Canta Recent Development

12.16 GF Health Products

12.16.1 GF Health Products Corporation Information

12.16.2 GF Health Products Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 GF Health Products Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 GF Health Products Products Offered

12.16.5 GF Health Products Recent Development

12.17 Precision Medical

12.17.1 Precision Medical Corporation Information

12.17.2 Precision Medical Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Precision Medical Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Precision Medical Products Offered

12.17.5 Precision Medical Recent Development

12.18 Daikin

12.18.1 Daikin Corporation Information

12.18.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Daikin Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Daikin Products Offered

12.18.5 Daikin Recent Development

12.19 Longfei Group

12.19.1 Longfei Group Corporation Information

12.19.2 Longfei Group Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Longfei Group Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Longfei Group Products Offered

12.19.5 Longfei Group Recent Development

12.20 SysMed

12.20.1 SysMed Corporation Information

12.20.2 SysMed Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 SysMed Oxygen Concentrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 SysMed Products Offered

12.20.5 SysMed Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Oxygen Concentrators Industry Trends

13.2 Oxygen Concentrators Market Drivers

13.3 Oxygen Concentrators Market Challenges

13.4 Oxygen Concentrators Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oxygen Concentrators Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”