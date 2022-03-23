Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2022-2028 | American Welding & Gas, Hypertherm, Miller Electric Mfg

“

A newly published report titled “Oxy-Fuel Torches Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oxy-Fuel Torches report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oxy-Fuel Torches market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oxy-Fuel Torches market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oxy-Fuel Torches market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oxy-Fuel Torches market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oxy-Fuel Torches market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

American Welding & Gas, Hypertherm, Miller Electric Mfg, The Lincoln Electric Company, ESAB, Harris Products Group, Grainger Inc, IHT Automation, DAVCO Group, American Torch Tip Company, Quality Components Co. Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Stationary

Portable



Market Segmentation by Application:

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace

Transportation

Automotive

Military

Others



The Oxy-Fuel Torches Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oxy-Fuel Torches market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oxy-Fuel Torches market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oxy-Fuel Torches

1.2 Oxy-Fuel Torches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Stationary

1.2.3 Portable

1.3 Oxy-Fuel Torches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Military

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Oxy-Fuel Torches Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Oxy-Fuel Torches Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Oxy-Fuel Torches Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Oxy-Fuel Torches Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Oxy-Fuel Torches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Oxy-Fuel Torches Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Oxy-Fuel Torches Production

3.4.1 North America Oxy-Fuel Torches Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Oxy-Fuel Torches Production

3.5.1 Europe Oxy-Fuel Torches Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Oxy-Fuel Torches Production

3.6.1 China Oxy-Fuel Torches Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Oxy-Fuel Torches Production

3.7.1 Japan Oxy-Fuel Torches Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oxy-Fuel Torches Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oxy-Fuel Torches Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Oxy-Fuel Torches Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Oxy-Fuel Torches Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Oxy-Fuel Torches Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 American Welding & Gas

7.1.1 American Welding & Gas Oxy-Fuel Torches Corporation Information

7.1.2 American Welding & Gas Oxy-Fuel Torches Product Portfolio

7.1.3 American Welding & Gas Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 American Welding & Gas Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 American Welding & Gas Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Hypertherm

7.2.1 Hypertherm Oxy-Fuel Torches Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hypertherm Oxy-Fuel Torches Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Hypertherm Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hypertherm Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Hypertherm Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Miller Electric Mfg

7.3.1 Miller Electric Mfg Oxy-Fuel Torches Corporation Information

7.3.2 Miller Electric Mfg Oxy-Fuel Torches Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Miller Electric Mfg Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Miller Electric Mfg Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Miller Electric Mfg Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 The Lincoln Electric Company

7.4.1 The Lincoln Electric Company Oxy-Fuel Torches Corporation Information

7.4.2 The Lincoln Electric Company Oxy-Fuel Torches Product Portfolio

7.4.3 The Lincoln Electric Company Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 The Lincoln Electric Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 The Lincoln Electric Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ESAB

7.5.1 ESAB Oxy-Fuel Torches Corporation Information

7.5.2 ESAB Oxy-Fuel Torches Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ESAB Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ESAB Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ESAB Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Harris Products Group

7.6.1 Harris Products Group Oxy-Fuel Torches Corporation Information

7.6.2 Harris Products Group Oxy-Fuel Torches Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Harris Products Group Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Harris Products Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Harris Products Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Grainger Inc

7.7.1 Grainger Inc Oxy-Fuel Torches Corporation Information

7.7.2 Grainger Inc Oxy-Fuel Torches Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Grainger Inc Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Grainger Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Grainger Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 IHT Automation

7.8.1 IHT Automation Oxy-Fuel Torches Corporation Information

7.8.2 IHT Automation Oxy-Fuel Torches Product Portfolio

7.8.3 IHT Automation Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 IHT Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 IHT Automation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 DAVCO Group

7.9.1 DAVCO Group Oxy-Fuel Torches Corporation Information

7.9.2 DAVCO Group Oxy-Fuel Torches Product Portfolio

7.9.3 DAVCO Group Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 DAVCO Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 DAVCO Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 American Torch Tip Company

7.10.1 American Torch Tip Company Oxy-Fuel Torches Corporation Information

7.10.2 American Torch Tip Company Oxy-Fuel Torches Product Portfolio

7.10.3 American Torch Tip Company Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 American Torch Tip Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 American Torch Tip Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Quality Components Co. Inc.

7.11.1 Quality Components Co. Inc. Oxy-Fuel Torches Corporation Information

7.11.2 Quality Components Co. Inc. Oxy-Fuel Torches Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Quality Components Co. Inc. Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Quality Components Co. Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Quality Components Co. Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Oxy-Fuel Torches Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oxy-Fuel Torches Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oxy-Fuel Torches

8.4 Oxy-Fuel Torches Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Oxy-Fuel Torches Distributors List

9.3 Oxy-Fuel Torches Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Oxy-Fuel Torches Industry Trends

10.2 Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Drivers

10.3 Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Challenges

10.4 Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oxy-Fuel Torches by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Oxy-Fuel Torches Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Oxy-Fuel Torches

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Oxy-Fuel Torches by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Oxy-Fuel Torches by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Oxy-Fuel Torches by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Oxy-Fuel Torches by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oxy-Fuel Torches by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oxy-Fuel Torches by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Oxy-Fuel Torches by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Oxy-Fuel Torches by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oxy-Fuel Torches by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oxy-Fuel Torches by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Oxy-Fuel Torches by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”